Renforth Submits Victoria Samples for PGE Assay, Commences Additional Petrographic Work

Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR) (OTCQB:RFHRF) (FSE:9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") wishes to inform shareholders that our geologists have returned from the field after completing some follow up fieldwork on our Victoria Multi Metals Zone, achieving the following;

A review of the mineralized package in several drill holes from across the ~2.5km continuously drilled length to date including detailed review of textures, structure and geochemical identification of pathfinder elements indicating alteration, in an effort to better understand and identify vectors to the mineralization,

Samples have been taken from the mineralized zones of several holes in order to test for PGEs. Previous testing of surface samples has confirmed the presence of PGEs in the VMMZ. These have been submitted to the lab,

Samples from mineralized and nonmineralized core from each lithology were taken for further petrographic analysis to better understand the alteration and genesis of the mineralization.

Detailed core review from multiple drill holes from the hanging wall in the sediments across the entire width through the mineralized zones and well into the footwall sediments was undertaken. The purpose of this exercise is to identify and better understand the subtle structural and chemical differences in the hydrothermal footprint of the VMS System hosting zinc and copper mineralization as well as the adjacent Nickel-Cobalt bearing calc-silicate alteration zone. Initial core logging has defined several phases or sub-units within the ultramafic bodies - the source of the Ni, Co mineralization. We are seeing hydrothermal alteration within the ultramafics leading to Ni, Co enrichment in the contact calc silicate lithology and are working to identify any structural controls on the emplacement of mineralization. This analysis will provide important vectoring data for planning future go forward exploration.

Additionally, Renforth will select and submit samples from stored pulps from the entire mineralized package from one drill hole to test for PGEs, both in the presence of nickel and other sulfides and possibly elsewhere in the lithological assembly.

"This work will answer some important questions we are asking internally. We know PGEs are present but not to what extent or grade. Results from this sampling will be shared once available. This has already yielded results from earlier efforts, as detailed in our prior press release" states Nicole Brewster, President and CEO of Renforth. "Essentially we are continuing with the science of proving the merit of Quebec's newest multi metals battery property, our setting, a large-scale structure with surface mineralization, road access and available and accessible hydro power has value in potential project longevity and low operating costs. The work we are doing is necessary in order to demonstrate potential and value."

Renforth is hosting a webinar Wednesday Feb. 28 at 7pm ET, Nicole will present an update on the Malartic Metals Package and Renforth's nearby Parbec gold deposit. Registration is free via the link HERE.

About Renforth

Renforth is a battery metals area play with the dominant brownfield land position south of the world class Cadillac-Larder Lake Fault ("CLLF") in the prolific Cadillac and Malartic mining camps of Quebec's Abitibi. Offering exposure to gold, zinc, nickel, copper, cobalt and more, including lithium, Renforth's land position encompasses several areas of interest.

Renforth's position is unique in that the both the battery metals mineralization within the Malartic Metals Package ("MMP") and our gold deposit at Parbec are road accessible, with hydro power crossing the properties, in an established and secure mining jurisdiction which regularly ranks as Top 10 (as determined by the Fraser Institute) in the world.

Renforth is engaged in the active exploration of the proven MMP battery metals mineralization, working towards a maiden resource statement, and the remodeling of our Parbec gold deposit to incorporate the ~15,000m drilled subsequent to the 2019 effective date of the last MRE.

Technical disclosure in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Francis R. Newton PGeo, OGQ a "qualified person" pursuant to NI 43-101.

For further information please contact:

Renforth Resources Inc.

Nicole Brewster

President and Chief Executive Officer

C:416-818-1393

E: nicole@renforthresources.com

#Unit 1B - 955 Brock Road, Pickering ON L1W 2X9

Follow Renforth on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram!

No securities regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as 'may', 'will', 'plan', 'expect', 'believe', 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'intend' and similar words referring to future events and results. Such statements and information are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the risks of obtaining necessary approvals, licenses and permits and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in the Company's securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and the reader is cautioned against placing undue reliance thereon. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is provided, and the Company assumes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.