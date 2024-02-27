Silver X Announces Upcoming Developments in the Plata Mining Unit in Addition to the Current Production

Company's Next Brownfield Target at Nueva Recuperada

VANCOUVER, February 27, 2024 - Silver X Mining Corp. (TSXV:AGX)(OTCQB:AGXPF)(F:AGX) ("Silver X" or the "Company") reports its prioritization of the Plata Mining Unit (Plata) as its next brownfield renovation located within the Company's flagship Nueva Recuperada Silver District in central Peru. This renovation is in addition to the primary production at Nueva Recuperada.

A former producing area of the project with abundant veins that have been only lightly exploited, Plata has strong exploration potential to increase overall production and is strategically situated 10 km south of the Nueva Recuperada plant.

Previously under the management of Compañia de Minas Buenaventura SAA (BVN), Plata (formerly Esperanza) was the last historical operation to close in the district. In their latest Technical Report entitled "NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment, Nueva Recuperada Project, Huancavelica, Peru, 2022, prepared by LOM Consultants," Silver X reports an initial inferred resource at Plata of 448,812 tonnes, at grades of 220.81 g/t Ag, 2.55% Pb, and 4.58% Zn. This indicates a substantial amount of silver, lead, and zinc content, affirming the project's potential value.

Silver X believes that Plata has the potential to become a valuable asset within the district and that its higher grade (See NI 43-101) and abundance of veins could make Planta a premier silver target in the upcoming years. According to President and CEO Jose M. Garcia, "Silver X has diligently reconstructed the project's historical data, recovering 8,809 sample results from 6,583 underground sampling channels as well as additional sample and drilling information from 265 diamond drill holes over 33,391 meters. The Plata unit development and potential expansion could significantly impact Silver X's growth, contributing to the company's goal of becoming a premier silver company," he added.

About Silver X Mining

Silver X is a Canadian silver mining company with assets in Peru. The Company's flagship asset is the Tangana silver, gold, lead, zinc, and copper project located in Huancavelica, Peru, 10 km north-northwest of the Nueva Recuperada polymetallic concentrate plant. Founders and management have a successful track record of increasing shareholder value. For more information visit our website at www.silverxmining.com.

Qualified Person

Mr. A. David Heyl, B.Sc., C.P.G who is a qualified person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release for Silver X. Mr. A. David Heyl is a consultant for Silver X.

