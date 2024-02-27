Chemstream Inc. Announces Full Compliance with Historic Radical Transparency Initiative

HOMER CITY, Feb. 27, 2024 - Today, Chemstream Inc., in conjunction with CNX Resources Corp. (NYSE: CNX), announced it has become the first service provider to fully comply with the historic Radical Transparency initiative, which was launched as part of the collaboration between CNX and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro's Administration in November 2023.

Across the company, Chemstream, a leading specialty chemical manufacturing and distribution company that supports a wide range of industries, has been working to ensure their robust chemical additive disclosures rapidly meet the high standards of this commitment to heighten operational transparency, including chemical use, in collaboration with state environmental regulators and the public.

Previously, Chemstream had several chemicals with components listed as "proprietary" in disclosures. In an effort to mirror unprecedented access to real-time chemical data used in oil and gas development, these particular chemicals will no longer have components listed as such, regardless of the operator Chemstream is servicing.

"For years, we have had an exceptional partnership with CNX and are excited to stand beside CNX and the Shapiro Administration in this first-of-its-kind initiative now and in the future," says Dave McCombie, President of Chemstream. "Chemstream is very intentional about how we conduct business because of our longstanding and special relationship with the communities and people where we live and work."

Chemstream is committed to being a sustainable organization for the future and a leader in the specialty chemical industry by meeting the toughest ethical and legal standards. This announcement, which will apply company-wide, is the latest example of this business mindset in action.

"We're on a mission to move beyond political rhetoric and sensationalism to ensure that public policy decisions around energy and environmental issues in the Commonwealth are grounded in facts and data," says Nick Deiuliis, President and CEO of CNX Resources. "The Chemstream team is the first to step up to join our Radical Transparency efforts, but we know they won't be the last. We look forward to working together to change the debate by open sourcing real-time data for all to see, and creating an atmosphere of transparency and mutual trust which can serve as the basis for cooperation and real environmental and economic progress."

"It has long been a priority for environmental advocates, community leaders, and Pennsylvanians in communities across the Commonwealth to know exactly what chemicals are being used in the natural gas drilling process. Chemstream is a significant provider of those chemicals and well pad services in Pennsylvania and around the country - and they have agreed to total and complete transparency of those chemicals, in line with our collaboration with CNX," said Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro. "My Administration has been aggressively engaging with other companies to join with CNX and Chemstream for greater transparency, and to better protect public health and safety."

About Chemstream

Established in 1997, Chemstream, Inc. is a nationwide leading chemical company. With locations across the country in Pennsylvania, Illinois, North Dakota, Ohio, Texas, West Virginia, Alabama and Indiana, Chemstream is equipped to provide customizable chemical solutions for industrial water treatment, oil & gas, mining, manufacturing, and much more. Our rich history and unparalleled growth over the past 10 years is a direct result of the Chemstream culture and approach to business. For more information about Chemstream Inc. visit www.Chemstream.com

Media Contact

Jesse Krieg, Vice President, Oil & Gas

jesse.krieg@chemstream.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chemstream-inc-announces-full-compliance-with-historic-radical-transparency-initiative-302073003.html

SOURCE Chemstream Inc.