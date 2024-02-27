SSR Mining Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Results

SSR Mining Inc. (Nasdaq/TSX: SSRM, ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining" or the "Company") reports consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2023. Subsequent to year-end 2023, on February 13, 2024, operations at Çöpler were suspended as a result of a significant slip on the heap leach pad (the "Çöpler Incident"). Nine individuals remain unaccounted for as a result. The Company is not, at this time, able to estimate or predict when it will resume operations at Çöpler. The Company is assessing the potential impacts on the business, cash flows, results of operations and financial condition.

Rod Antal, Executive Chairman of SSR Mining, said, "Right now, our attention is focused at Çöpler. The events of February 13, 2024 were tragic and overshadow today's results. We are heartbroken and sympathize with what we know is an extraordinarily stressful time for the families, friends and colleagues of the nine missing personnel.

We would like to recognize the overwhelming support by a number of government agencies who are providing significant resources at Çöpler. Our teams are supporting the various government agencies to ensure that areas impacted are safe to continue the recovery and containment work. Finally, initial discussions and technical support is progressing to agree on the ultimate permanent storage location for the heap leach material that has been displaced from the heap leach pad.

Due to the evolving situation at our Çöpler mine, we are retracting our previously issued 2024 and long-term guidance forecasts for Çöpler and Türkiye. We are also suspending our quarterly dividend payments and the automatic share purchase plan ("ASPP"). While we continue to assess the impact of the Çöpler Incident, with a year-end 2023 cash balance of nearly $500 million and our operations at Marigold, Seabee and Puna continuing to generate cash flow, we do not, at this time, anticipate any near-term liquidity concerns. This is a challenging time, and we continue to offer our support to all individuals impacted by the events of February 13, 2024."

Detailed disclosure related to the Çöpler Incident is included in the Company's 10-K filed today. SSR Mining has also created a page on its website where it will be providing further updates on the situation at Çöpler.

The Company reports non-GAAP financial measures including adjusted attributable net income, adjusted attributable net income per share, cash generated by operating activities before working capital adjustments, free cash flow, free cash flow before changes in working capital, net cash (debt), cash costs and AISC per ounce sold (a common measure in the mining industry), to manage and evaluate its operating performance at its mines. See "Cautionary Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation of these financial measures and a reconciliation of these financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures.

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Results & Subsequent Events: (1)

(All figures are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted; 2023 results do not reflect any impact of the Çöpler Incident)

Çöpler Incident: On February 13, 2024, the Company suspended operations at Çöpler as a result of a significant slip on the heap leach pad. At this time, nine personnel remain unaccounted for. The Turkish government is conducting environmental monitoring of surface water, groundwater, soil and air quality in the region with respect to potential contamination. Public comments from the Turkish government indicate that to date, the testing results have been negative with respect to potential contamination in the locations being monitored. Containment and remediation efforts are ongoing, which are being directed by the Turkish government and supported by the Company, with an initial focus on removing heap leach material from the Sab?rl? Valley and relocating it to a permanent storage location. The Company is in the process of evaluating the estimated remediation costs and anticipates recording a remediation liability during the first quarter of 2024. We also anticipate recording an impairment of inventory and specific assets directly impacted by the Çöpler Incident and will evaluate the Çöpler long-lived asset group for additional impairment during the first quarter of 2024. As of December 31, 2023, the Çöpler leach pad inventory of $73.3 million represents 19% and 10% of Çöpler's total inventory and of the Company's total inventory, respectively. As of December 31, 2023, the Çöpler mineral, properties, plant and equipment ("MPP&E") related to the leach pad of $33.1 million represents 1.0% and 0.8% of Çöpler's total MPP&E and of the Company's total MPP&E, respectively.

Board of Directors: In light of the Çöpler Incident, Michael Anglin, currently our Lead Independent Director, who had previously advised the Company of his decision to retire and not stand for re-election to the Board, is expected to postpone his retirement and stand for re-election at the Company's 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Mr. Anglin has served on the Board since 2008 and brings more than 30 years of industry experience to his role. Mr. Anglin's continued presence during this period will provide important experience and leadership on the Board.

Operating results: Fourth quarter 2023 production was 211,226 gold equivalent ounces at cost of sales of $1,064 per gold equivalent ounce and AISC of $1,326 per gold equivalent ounce. For the twelve months ending December 31, 2023, SSR Mining reported production of 706,894 gold equivalent ounces at cost of sales of $1,141 per gold equivalent ounce and AISC of $1,461 per gold equivalent ounce. Production was previously reported in mid-January 2024 and was in line with 2023 guidance.

Financial results: Attributable net loss in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $217.8 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, largely attributed to a non-cash impairment at Çöpler as a result of the Company removing C2 Mineral Resources from its consolidated Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources ("MRMR") statement. Adjusted attributable net income in the fourth quarter was $127.1 million, or $0.59 per diluted share. In the fourth quarter of 2023 operating cash flow was $203.2 million, or $218.4 million before working capital adjustments, and free cash flow was $144.4 million, or $159.6 million before changes in working capital. For the twelve months ending December 31, 2023, attributable net loss was $98.0 million, or $0.48 per diluted share and adjusted attributable net income was $276.5 million, or $1.29 per diluted share. For the twelve months ending December 31, 2023, operating cash flow was $421.7 million, or $555.9 million before working capital adjustments, and free cash flow was $198.3 million, or $332.5 million before changes in working capital.

Capital returns program: For the twelve months ending December 31, 2023, SSR Mining returned $114.0 million to shareholders, a capital returns yield of approximately 5.0%. Capital returns were composed of $57.7 million in quarterly cash dividend payments and $56.3 million in share repurchases. As a result of the Çöpler Incident, the Company suspended its dividend and share repurchases.

Year-end cash and liquidity position: As of December 31, 2023, SSR Mining had a cash and cash equivalent balance of $492.4 million and a non-GAAP net cash position of $261.6 million.

Technical Report Summaries published for all producing assets: On February 13, 2024, the Company released Technical Report Summaries ("TRS") for Marigold, Puna, and Seabee. The TRS are in compliance with Subpart 1300 of Regulation SK. These reports include refreshed operating and economic assumptions for each asset. The Company also released a TRS for Çöpler, which had an effective date of October 31, 2023 and as such does not reflect the impact of the Çöpler incident. The operating and economic assumptions in the TRS are being evaluated.

Çöpler 2023 operating results: Gold production was 57,126 ounces in the fourth quarter of 2023 at cost of sales of $1,160 per payable ounce and AISC of $1,535 per payable ounce. During the fourth quarter of 2023, Çöpler recovered approximately 10,000 ounces of gold from Çakmaktepe, which delivered first production in late September 2023. For the twelve months ending December 31, 2023, gold production for Çöpler was 220,999 ounces at full-year cost of sales of $1,191 per payable ounce and AISC of $1,433 per payable ounce. As a result of the Çöpler Incident, all operations at the mine are suspended.

Marigold 2023 operating results: Gold production was 82,794 ounces in the fourth quarter of 2023 at cost of sales of $1,095 per payable ounce and AISC of $1,170 per payable ounce. For the twelve months ending December 31, 2023, gold production for Marigold was 278,488 ounces, a record for the operation over its more than 30-year operating history. For the full-year, the Company reported cost of sales of $1,047 per payable ounce and AISC of $1,349 per payable ounce.

Seabee 2023 operating results: Gold production was 38,757 ounces in the fourth quarter of 2023, reflecting processed grades of over 10.1 g/t in the quarter, at cost of sales of $666 per payable ounce and AISC of $916 per payable ounce. Underground mining and plant throughput averaged approximately 1,300 tonnes per day during the fourth quarter of 2023, highlighting the ongoing success of continuous improvement initiatives at the mine. For the twelve months ending December 31, 2023, gold production for Seabee was 90,777 ounces at cost of sales of $991 per payable ounce and AISC of $1,427 per payable ounce.

Puna 2023 operating results: Silver production was 2.8 million ounces in the fourth quarter of 2023 at cost of sales of $14.07 per payable ounce and AISC of $15.51 per payable ounce. For the twelve months ending December 31, 2023, Puna's silver production was 9.7 million ounces, exceeding the full-year guidance range, at cost of sales of $16.49 per payable ounce and AISC of $15.37 per payable ounce, below the full-year guidance range.

(1) The Company reports non-GAAP financial measures including adjusted attributable net income, adjusted attributable net income per share, cash generated by operating activities before working capital adjustments, free cash flow, free cash flow before changes in working capital, net cash (debt), cash costs and AISC per ounce sold (a common measure in the mining industry), to manage and evaluate its operating performance at its mines. See "Cautionary Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation of these financial measures and a reconciliation of these financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures.

Select Updated 2024 Guidance Outlook

As a result of the Çöpler Incident, the Company is retracting all previously issued operating and cost guidance for Çöpler and its operations and projects in Türkiye. SSR Mining will revisit the forward-looking guidance at an appropriate future date.

Table 1: Full-Year 2024 Outlook (Excluding Çöpler and Hod Maden)

Operating Guidance (2) Marigold Seabee Puna Corporate Gold Production koz 155 - 175 75 - 85 - - Silver Production Moz - - 8.75 - 9.50 - Gold Equivalent Production koz AuEq 155 - 175 75 - 85 110 - 120 - Cost of Sales per Ounce (3) $/oz 1,300 - 1,340 990 - 1,030 16.50 - 18.00 - Cash Cost per Ounce (4) $/oz 1,300 - 1,340 990 - 1,030 11.50 - 13.00 - Sustaining Capital Expenditures (5) $M 37 40 17 - Reclamation Cost Accretion & Amortization $M 3 3 13 - General & Administrative $M - - - 60 - 65 All-In Sustaining Cost per Ounce (4) $/oz 1,535 - 1,575 1,495 - 1,535 14.75 - 16.25 - Growth Capital $M 1 2 - - Growth Exploration and Resource Development Expense (6) $M 9 15 10 4 Total Growth Expenditures $M 11 17 10 4

(2) Figures may not add due to rounding. (3) Excludes depreciation, depletion, and amortization. (4) SSR Mining reports the non-GAAP financial measures of cash costs and AISC per payable ounce of gold and silver sold to manage and evaluate operating performance at Çöpler, Marigold, Seabee and Puna. See "Cautionary Note Regarding Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of this press release for an explanation of these financial measures and a reconciliation of these financial measures to cost of sales, previously referred to as production costs, which is the most comparable GAAP financial measures. AISC includes reclamation cost accretion and amortization and certain lease payments. (5) Includes sustaining exploration and evaluation expenditures. Includes approximately $1 million of expensed sustaining exploration at Marigold and $24 million in underground mine development at Seabee. (6) All growth exploration and resource development spend is expensed. Growth exploration includes project studies and evaluation.

Financial and Operating Highlights

A summary of the Company's consolidated financial and operating results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 are presented below:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (in thousands of US dollars, except per share data) December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Financial Results Revenue $ 425,897 $ 306,377 $ 1,426,927 $ 1,148,033 Operating income (loss) $ (297,623) $ 39,367 $ (130,244) $ 190,268 Net income (loss) $ (264,360) $ 95,177 $ (120,225) $ 210,428 Net income (loss) attributable to equity holders of SSR Mining $ (217,845) $ 93,884 $ (98,007) $ 194,140 Basic net income (loss) per share attributable to equity holders of SSR Mining $ (1.07) $ 0.45 $ (0.48) $ 0.92 Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to equity holders of SSR Mining $ (1.07) $ 0.43 $ (0.48) $ 0.89 Adjusted attributable net income (7) $ 127,077 $ 25,580 $ 276,494 $ 144,814 Adjusted basic attributable net income per share (7) $ 0.62 $ 0.12 $ 1.35 $ 0.69 Adjusted diluted attributable net income per share (7) $ 0.59 $ 0.12 $ 1.29 $ 0.67 Cash generated by operating activities before changes in working capital (7) $ 218,388 $ 95,463 $ 555,872 $ 308,166 Cash generated by operating activities $ 203,159 $ 118,097 $ 421,725 $ 160,896 Cash generated by (used in) investing activities $ (59,050) $ (166,299) $ (339,261) $ (236,282) Cash generated by (used in) financing activities $ (24,450) $ (33,148) $ (182,256) $ (271,782) Operating Results Gold produced (oz) 178,677 153,187 590,264 522,159 Gold sold (oz) 172,917 146,385 585,171 521,928 Silver produced ('000 oz) 2,759 2,389 9,688 8,397 Silver sold ('000 oz) 2,830 2,098 9,920 7,864 Lead produced ('000 lb) (8) 13,814 13,422 45,772 41,004 Lead sold ('000 lb) (8) 13,758 10,138 48,640 38,393 Zinc produced ('000 lb) (8) 1,322 3,643 7,127 8,583 Zinc sold ('000 lb) (8) 1,992 1,452 8,166 6,998 Gold equivalent produced (oz) (9) 211,226 182,655 706,894 623,819 Gold equivalent sold (oz) (9) 206,310 172,308 704,594 617,135 Average realized gold price ($/oz sold) $ 1,976 $ 1,749 $ 1,950 $ 1,812 Average realized silver price ($/oz sold) $ 23.23 $ 18.58 $ 22.82 $ 19.47 Cost of sales per gold equivalent ounce sold (9, 10) $ 1,064 $ 1,064 $ 1,141 $ 985 Cash cost per gold equivalent ounce sold (9, 10) $ 1,008 $ 1,019 $ 1,083 $ 928 AISC per gold equivalent ounce sold (9, 10) $ 1,326 $ 1,358 $ 1,461 $ 1,339 Financial Position December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 492,393 $ 655,453 Current assets $ 1,196,476 $ 1,376,435 Total assets $ 5,385,773 $ 5,254,657 Current liabilities $ 170,573 $ 279,252 Total liabilities $ 1,081,570 $ 1,128,458 Working capital (11) $ 1,025,903 $ 1,097,183

(7) The Company reports non-GAAP financial measures including adjusted attributable net income, adjusted attributable net income per share, cash generated by operating activities before changes in working capital, cash costs and AISC per ounce sold to manage and evaluate its operating performance at its mines. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for an explanation of these financial measures and a reconciliation of these financial measures to net income, cost of sales, and cash generated by operating activities, which are the most comparable GAAP financial measures. (8) Data for lead production and sales relate only to lead in lead concentrate. Data for zinc production and sales relate only to zinc in zinc concentrate. (9) Gold equivalent ounces are calculated multiplying the silver ounces by the ratio of the silver price to the gold price, using the average London Bullion Market Association ("LBMA") prices for the period. The Company does not include by-products in the gold equivalent ounce calculations (10) Excludes depreciation, depletion, and amortization (11) Working capital is defined as current assets less current liabilities.

Çöpler, Türkiye (amounts presented on 100% basis) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, Operating Data 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gold produced (oz) 57,126 65,603 220,999 191,366 Gold sold (oz) 59,694 59,949 225,599 192,811 Ore mined (kt) 1,223 1,407 4,501 3,161 Waste removed (kt) 7,533 5,596 25,197 17,311 Total material mined (kt) 8,756 7,003 29,698 20,472 Strip ratio 6.2 4.0 5.6 5.5 Ore stacked (kt) 182 249 813 459 Gold grade stacked (g/t) 1.24 1.22 1.36 1.06 Ore milled (kt) 710 748 2,733 2,068 Gold mill feed grade (g/t) 2.55 2.75 2.56 2.86 Gold recovery (%) 88.2 86.8 87.5 87.0 Average realized gold price ($/oz sold) $ 1,989 $ 1,743 $ 1,945 $ 1,826 Cost of sales ($/oz gold sold) $ 1,160 $ 1,065 $ 1,191 $ 985 Cash costs ($/oz gold sold) (12) $ 1,146 $ 1,053 $ 1,175 $ 969 AISC ($/oz gold sold) (12) $ 1,535 $ 1,269 $ 1,433 $ 1,328

(12) The Company reports the non-GAAP financial measures of cash costs and AISC per ounce of gold sold to manage and evaluate operating performance at Çöpler. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation of these financial measures and a reconciliation to cost of sales, which are the comparable GAAP financial measure. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, cash costs and AISC per ounce of gold sold exclude the impact of any fair value adjustment on acquired inventories.

For the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, Çöpler produced 57,126 and 65,603 ounces of gold, respectively. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, Çöpler produced 220,999 and 191,366 ounces of gold, respectively. In the fourth quarter of 2023, Çöpler recovered approximately 10,000 ounces of gold from Çakmaktepe, which delivered first production late in the third quarter of 2023 in line with guidance. The Çöpler sulfide plant operated at an average throughput rate of nearly 7,500 tonnes per day in 2023 and more than 7,700 tonnes per day in the fourth quarter of 2023. Fourth quarter 2023 cost of sales of $1,160 per payable ounce and AISC of $1,535 per payable ounce resulted in full-year cost of sales of $1,191 per payable ounce and AISC of $1,433 per payable ounce.

As a result of the removal of copper-gold mineralization associated with the C2 Project at Çöpler from the Company's Mineral Resources as of December 31, 2023, SSR Mining performed its long-lived asset and impairment evaluation. Based on the evaluation, the Company recorded a non-cash write down of $349 million at Çöpler in the Company's financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023. This reduced the fixed asset and mineral property value for Çöpler from approximately $2.80 billion to $2.45 billion as of 2023 year-end.

The Company is unable to reasonably estimate the impact of the Çöpler Incident on the financial position, results of operations and cash flows of Çöpler and the Company as a whole at this time.

Marigold, USA Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, Operating Data 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gold produced (oz) 82,794 62,875 278,488 194,668 Gold sold (oz) 81,173 62,936 275,962 195,617 Ore mined (kt) 3,705 4,861 21,846 18,061 Waste removed (kt) 25,793 15,880 74,800 72,166 Total material mined (kt) 29,499 20,741 96,646 90,227 Strip ratio 7.0 3.3 3.4 4.0 Ore stacked (kt) 3,705 4,861 21,846 18,061 Gold grade stacked (g/t) 0.43 0.60 0.45 0.56 Average realized gold price ($/oz sold) $ 1,971 $ 1,719 $ 1,950 $ 1,783 Cost of sales ($/oz gold sold) $ 1,095 $ 1,004 $ 1,047 $ 1,053 Cash costs ($/oz gold sold) (13) $ 1,097 $ 1,010 $ 1,049 $ 1,056 AISC ($/oz gold sold) (13) $ 1,170 $ 1,160 $ 1,349 $ 1,378

(13) The Company reports the non-GAAP financial measures of cash costs and AISC per ounce of gold sold to manage and evaluate operating performance at Marigold. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation of these financial measures and a reconciliation to cost of sales, which are the comparable GAAP financial measure.

For the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, Marigold produced 82,794 and 62,875 ounces of gold, respectively. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, Marigold produced 278,488 and 194,668 ounces of gold, respectively, a record for the operation over its more than 30-year operating history and in line with full-year guidance. Fourth quarter 2023 cost of sales of $1,095 per payable ounce and AISC of $1,170 per payable ounce were in line with expectations resulting in full year 2023, cost of sales of $1,047 per payable ounce and AISC of $1,349 per payable ounce.

Seabee, Canada Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, Operating Data 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gold produced (oz) 38,757 24,709 90,777 136,125 Gold sold (oz) 32,050 23,500 83,610 133,500 Ore mined (kt) 117 118 443 425 Waste removed (kt) 83 90 307 291 Total material mined (kt) 199 208 750 716 Ore milled (kt) 122 119 445 414 Gold mill feed grade (g/t) 10.14 6.69 6.62 10.36 Gold recovery (%) 97.0 97.2 96.7 98.0 Average realized gold price ($/oz sold) $ 1,988 $ 1,725 $ 1,965 $ 1,833 Cost of sales ($/oz gold sold) $ 666 $ 909 $ 991 $ 559 Cash costs ($/oz gold sold) (14) $ 666 $ 911 $ 992 $ 561 AISC ($/oz gold sold) (14) $ 916 $ 1,234 $ 1,427 $ 823

(14) The Company reports the non-GAAP financial measures of cash costs and AISC per ounce of gold sold to manage and evaluate operating performance at Seabee. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation of these financial measures and a reconciliation to cost of sales, which are the comparable GAAP financial measure.

For the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, Seabee produced 38,757 and 24,709 ounces of gold, respectively, reflecting strong grades of over 10.1 g/t in the fourth quarter of 2023. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, Seabee produced 90,777 and 136,125 ounces of gold, respectively. Underground mining and plant throughput averaged approximately 1,300 tonnes per day during the fourth quarter of 2023. Fourth quarter 2023 cost of sales of $666 per payable ounce and AISC of $916 per payable ounce resulted in full-year 2023, cost of sales of $991 per payable ounce and AISC of $1,427 per payable ounce.

As a result of the updates to Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources as of year-end 2023, the Company evaluated goodwill and long-lived assets for impairment. Based on that analysis, the Company recorded a write-down of $50 million in goodwill at Seabee in the Company's financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Puna, Argentina Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, Operating Data 2023 2022 2023 2022 Silver produced ('000 oz) 2,759 2,389 9,688 8,397 Silver sold ('000 oz) 2,830 2,098 9,920 7,864 Lead produced ('000 lb) 13,814 13,422 45,772 41,004 Lead sold ('000 lb) 13,758 10,138 48,640 38,393 Zinc produced ('000 lb) 1,322 3,643 7,127 8,583 Zinc sold ('000 lb) 1,992 1,452 8,166 6,998 Gold equivalent sold ('000 oz) (15) 33,393 25,923 119,423 95,207 Ore mined (kt) 545 455 1,926 1,851 Waste removed (kt) 1,377 2,017 6,240 8,634 Total material mined (kt) 1,921 2,472 8,166 10,485 Strip ratio 2.5 4.4 3.2 4.4 Ore milled (kt) 450 415 1,728 1,638 Silver mill feed grade (g/t) 196.7 186.5 181.1 166.7 Lead mill feed grade (%) 1.46 1.59 1.27 1.23 Zinc mill feed grade (%) 0.26 0.69 0.34 0.49 Silver mill recovery (%) 96.9 95.8 96.3 95.7 Lead mill recovery (%) 95.7 92.0 94.3 92.3 Zinc mill recovery (%) 51.6 57.9 54.6 48.7 Average realized silver price ($/oz sold) $ 23.23 $ 18.58 $ 22.82 $ 19.47 Cost of sales ($/oz sold) $ 14.07 $ 16.53 $ 16.49 $ 17.48 Cash costs ($/oz silver sold) (16) $ 10.32 $ 13.01 $ 12.64 $ 13.23 AISC ($/oz silver sold) (16) $ 15.51 $ 15.97 $ 15.37 $ 15.50

(15) Gold equivalent ounces are calculated multiplying the silver ounces by the ratio of the silver price to the gold price, using the average LBMA prices for the period. The Company does not include by-products in the gold equivalent ounce calculations. (16) The Company reports the non-GAAP financial measures of cash costs and AISC per ounce of silver sold to manage and evaluate operating performance at Puna. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation of these financial measures and a reconciliation to cost of sales, which are the comparable GAAP financial measure.

For the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, Puna produced 2.8 million and 2.4 million ounces of silver, respectively. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, Puna produced 9.7 million ounces of silver and 8.4 million ounces of silver. Full-year 2023 production was a record for the operations more than 15 year operating life and exceeded the mine's original full-year production guidance range. Fourth quarter 2023 cost of sales of $14.07 per payable ounce and AISC of $15.51 per payable ounce resulted in full-year 2023 cost of sales of $16.49 per payable ounce and AISC of $15.37 per payable ounce.

Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources ("MRMR") for Year-End 2023

For a detailed summary by asset, please refer to Item 2. Properties in the Company's Annual Report, and for a discussion of year-over-year changes to the MRMR figures below, please see the Company's press release on February 13, 2024 titled, "SSR Mining Issues Multi-Year Guidance and Technical Reports for all Operating Assets". Please note that the information in the Company's press release dated February 13, 2024 and the Technical Report Summary for Çöpler filed at the same time did not reflect the impact of the Çöpler Incident. The operating and economic assumptions, along with the mineral reserve, mineral resources, cost estimates and other findings contained in press release and the Technical Report Summary may no longer be accurate and, when more information is available regarding the operations at Çöpler, the TRS may need to be amended.

As per Subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K, the Company's year-end 2023 MRMR are presented on an attributable basis.

We have included certain non-GAAP financial measures to assist in understanding the Company's financial results. The non-GAAP financial measures are employed by us to measure our operating and economic performance and to assist in decision-making, as well as to provide key performance information to senior management. We believe that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, certain investors and other stakeholders will find this information useful to evaluate our operating and financial performance; however, these non-GAAP performance measures do not have any standardized meaning. These performance measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our definitions of our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be read in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements.

Cash costs, AISC per ounce sold, adjusted attributable net income (loss), free cash flow, and net cash are Non-GAAP Measures with no standardized definition under U.S GAAP.

Non-GAAP Measure - Net Cash

Net cash and net debt are used by management and investors to measure the Company's underlying operating performance. The Company believes that net cash is a useful measure for shareholders as it helps evaluate the strength of liquidity and available cash.

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents to net cash:

As of (in thousands) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 492,393 $ 655,453 Restricted cash $ 101 $ 33,653 Total Cash $ 492,494 $ 689,106 Short and Long Term Portion of Term Loan $ - $ 70,000 Face Value of 2019 Convertible Note $ 230,000 $ 230,000 Other Debt $ 920 $ 1,797 Total Debt $ 230,920 $ 301,797 Net Cash (Debt) $ 261,574 $ 387,309

In addition to net cash and net debt, the Company also uses Total liquidity to measure its financial position. Total liquidity is calculated as Cash and cash equivalents plus Restricted cash and borrowing capacity under current revolving credit facilities, including accordion features. As of December 31, 2023, no borrowings were outstanding on the Company's $400 million credit facility with a $100 million accordion feature.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Cash and cash equivalents to Total liquidity:

As of (in thousands) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 492,393 $ 655,453 Restricted cash $ 101 $ 33,653 Total cash $ 492,494 $ 689,106 Borrowing capacity on credit facility $ 400,000 $ 200,000 Borrowing capacity on accordion feature of credit facility $ 100,000 $ 100,000 Total liquidity $ 992,494 $ 989,106

Non-GAAP Measure - Cash Costs and AISC

The Company uses cash costs per ounce of precious metals sold to monitor its operating performance internally. The most directly comparable measure prepared in accordance with GAAP is Cost of sales. The Company believes this measure provides investors and analysts with useful information about its underlying cash costs of operations and the impact of by-product credits on its cost structure. The Company also believes it is a relevant metric used to understand its operating profitability and ability to generate cash flow. When deriving the Cost of sales associated with an ounce of precious metal, the Company includes by-product credits. Thereby allowing management and other stakeholders to assess the net costs of gold and silver production. In calculating cash costs per ounce, the Company also excludes the impact of specific items that are significant, but not reflective of its underlying operations.

AISC includes total cost of sales incurred at the Company's mining operations, which forms the basis of cash costs. Additionally, the Company includes sustaining capital expenditures, sustaining mine-site exploration and evaluation costs, reclamation cost accretion and amortization, and general and administrative expenses. This measure seeks to reflect the ongoing cost of gold and silver production from current operations; therefore, expansionary capital and non-sustaining expenditures are excluded. Certain other cash expenditures, including tax payments and financing costs are also excluded.

The Company believes that AISC represents the total costs of producing gold and silver from current operations and provides the Company and other stakeholders with additional information about its operating performance and ability to generate cash flows. It allows the Company to assess its ability to support capital expenditures and to sustain future production from the generation of operating cash flows.

When deriving the number of ounces of precious metal sold, the Company considers the physical ounces available for sale after the treatment and refining process, commonly referred to as payable metal, as this is what is sold to third parties.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of Cost of sales to cash costs and AISC:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 (in thousands, unless otherwise noted) Çöpler Marigold Seabee Puna Corporate Total Cost of sales (GAAP) (17) $ 69,259 $ 88,920 $ 21,338 $ 39,822 $ - $ 219,340 By-product credits $ (849) $ (55) $ (13) $ (15,310) $ - $ (16,227) Treatment and refining charges $ - $ 157 $ 28 $ 4,685 $ - $ 4,869 Cash costs (non-GAAP) $ 68,410 $ 89,023 $ 21,353 $ 29,197 $ - $ 207,982 Sustaining capital expenditures $ 21,398 $ 4,453 $ 6,774 $ 3,293 $ - $ 35,918 Sustaining exploration and evaluation expense $ - $ 872 $ - $ - $ - $ 872 Reclamation cost accretion and amortization (18) $ 427 $ 609 $ 1,239 $ 11,302 $ - $ 13,578 General and administrative expense and stock-based compensation expense $ 1,384 $ - $ - $ 114 $ 13,582 $ 15,080 Total AISC (non-GAAP) $ 91,619 $ 94,957 $ 29,365 $ 43,906 $ 13,582 $ 273,429 Gold sold (oz) 59,694 81,173 32,050 - - 172,917 Silver sold (oz) - - - 2,830,057 - 2,830,057 Gold equivalent sold (oz) (19, 20) 59,694 81,173 32,050 33,277 - 206,194 Cost of sales per gold ounces sold $ 1,160 $ 1,095 $ 666 N/A N/A N/A Cost of sales per silver ounces sold N/A N/A N/A $ 14.07 N/A N/A Cost of sales per gold equivalent ounce sold $ 1,160 $ 1,095 $ 666 $ 1,197 N/A $ 1,064 Cash cost per gold ounce sold $ 1,146 $ 1,097 $ 666 N/A N/A N/A Cash cost per silver ounce sold N/A N/A N/A $ 10.32 N/A N/A Cash cost per gold equivalent ounce sold $ 1,146 $ 1,097 $ 666 $ 877 N/A $ 1,008 AISC per gold ounce sold $ 1,535 $ 1,170 $ 916 N/A N/A N/A AISC per silver ounce sold N/A N/A N/A $ 15.51 N/A N/A AISC per gold equivalent ounce sold $ 1,535 $ 1,170 $ 916 $ 1,319 N/A $ 1,326

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 (in thousands, unless otherwise noted) Çöpler Marigold Seabee Puna Corporate Total Cost of sales (GAAP) (17) $ 63,839 $ 63,173 $ 21,360 $ 34,669 $ - $ 183,041 By-product credits $ (726) $ (30) $ (14) $ (11,107) $ - $ (11,877) Treatment and refining charges $ - $ 393 $ 53 $ 3,723 $ - $ 4,169 Cash costs (non-GAAP) $ 63,113 $ 63,536 $ 21,399 $ 27,286 $ - $ 175,334 Sustaining capital expenditures $ 11,175 $ 8,083 $ 6,664 $ 2,361 $ - $ 27,519 Sustaining exploration and evaluation expense $ - $ 800 $ - $ 3,388 $ - $ 4,951 Reclamation cost accretion and amortization $ 643 $ 585 $ 930 $ 432 $ - $ 2,590 General and administrative expense and stock-based compensation expense $ 1,125 $ - $ - $ 33 $ 22,081 $ 23,239 Total AISC (non-GAAP) $ 76,055 $ 73,004 $ 28,993 $ 33,499 $ 22,081 $ 233,632 Gold sold (oz) 59,949 62,936 23,500 - - 146,385 Silver sold (oz) - - - 2,097,482 - 2,097,482 Gold equivalent sold (oz) (19, 20) 59,949 62,936 23,500 25,657 - 172,042 Cost of sales per gold ounces sold $ 1,065 $ 1,004 $ 909 N/A N/A N/A Cost of sales per silver ounces sold N/A N/A N/A $ 16.53 N/A N/A Cost of sales per gold equivalent ounce sold $ 1,065 $ 1,004 $ 909 $ 1,351 N/A $ 1,064 Cash cost per gold ounce sold $ 1,053 $ 1,010 $ 911 N/A N/A N/A Cash cost per silver ounce sold N/A N/A N/A $ 13.01 N/A N/A Cash cost per gold equivalent ounce sold $ 1,053 $ 1,010 $ 911 $ 1,063 N/A $ 1,019 AISC per gold ounce sold $ 1,269 $ 1,160 $ 1,234 N/A N/A N/A AISC per silver ounce sold N/A N/A N/A $ 15.97 N/A N/A AISC per gold equivalent ounce sold $ 1,269 $ 1,160 $ 1,234 $ 1,306 N/A $ 1,358

(17) Excludes depreciation, depletion, and amortization. (18) During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company identified an adjustment of $10.5 million related to 2023 asset retirement cost depreciation, which was erroneously excluded from Puna's AISC calculation. The Company recognized the total adjustment in the fourth quarter of 2023 and the impact to prior periods was not material. The adjustment only impacts the AISC calculation and does not impact Exploration, evaluation and reclamation costs or Net income (loss) attributable to SSR Mining shareholders in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Operations. (19) Gold equivalent ounces are calculated using the silver ounces produced or sold multiplied by the ratio of the silver price to the gold price, using the average LBMA prices for the period. The Company does not include copper, lead, or zinc as they are considered by-products. (20) Gold equivalent ounces sold may not re-calculate based on amounts presented in this table due to rounding

Year Ended December 31, 2023 (in thousands, unless otherwise noted) Çöpler Marigold Seabee Puna Corporate Total Cost of sales (GAAP) (21) $ 268,628 $ 289,063 $ 82,898 $ 163,558 $ - $ 804,147 By-product credits $ (3,523) $ (154) $ (54) $ (56,773) $ - $ (60,504) Treatment and refining charges $ - $ 666 $ 101 $ 18,649 $ - $ 19,416 Cash costs (non-GAAP) $ 265,105 $ 289,575 $ 82,945 $ 125,434 $ - $ 763,059 Sustaining capital expenditures $ 50,982 $ 79,151 $ 32,994 $ 13,193 $ - $ 176,320 Sustaining exploration and evaluation expense $ - $ 983 $ - $ - $ - $ 983 Reclamation cost accretion and amortization (22) $ 1,709 $ 2,628 $ 3,347 $ 13,598 $ - $ 21,282 General and administrative expense and stock-based compensation expense $ 5,479 $ - $ - $ 246 $ 61,721 $ 67,446 Total AISC (non-GAAP) $ 323,275 $ 372,337 $ 119,286 $ 152,471 $ 61,721 $ 1,029,090 Gold sold (oz) 225,599 275,962 83,610 - - 585,171 Silver sold (oz) - - - 9,920,262 - 9,920,262 Gold equivalent sold (oz) (23, 24) 225,599 275,962 83,610 119,423 - 704,594 Cost of sales per gold ounces sold $ 1,191 $ 1,047 $ 991 N/A N/A N/A Cost of sales per silver ounces sold N/A N/A N/A $ 16.49 N/A N/A Cost of sales per gold equivalent ounce sold $ 1,191 $ 1,047 $ 991 $ 1,370 N/A $ 1,141 Cash cost per gold ounce sold $ 1,175 $ 1,049 $ 992 N/A N/A N/A Cash cost per silver ounce sold N/A N/A N/A $ 12.64 N/A N/A Cash cost per gold equivalent ounce sold $ 1,175 $ 1,049 $ 992 $ 1,050 N/A $ 1,083 AISC per gold ounce sold $ 1,433 $ 1,349 $ 1,427 N/A N/A N/A AISC per silver ounce sold N/A N/A N/A $ 15.37 N/A N/A AISC per gold equivalent ounce sold $ 1,433 $ 1,349 $ 1,427 $ 1,277 N/A $ 1,461

Year Ended December 31, 2022 (in thousands, unless otherwise noted) Çöpler Marigold Seabee Puna Corporate Total Cost of sales (GAAP) (21) $ 189,825 $ 206,014 $ 74,679 $ 137,424 $ - $ 607,942 By-product credits $ (2,928) $ (125) $ (111) $ (48,124) $ - $ (51,288) Treatment and refining charges $ - $ 693 $ 316 $ 14,753 $ - $ 15,762 Cash costs (non-GAAP) $ 186,897 $ 206,582 $ 74,884 $ 104,053 $ - $ 572,416 Sustaining capital expenditures $ 34,064 $ 53,514 $ 32,980 $ 10,446 $ - $ 131,004 Sustaining exploration and evaluation expense $ - $ 7,377 $ - $ 5,372 $ - $ 12,749 Care and maintenance (25) $ 31,067 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 31,067 Reclamation cost accretion and amortization $ 1,320 $ 2,181 $ 1,983 $ 1,726 $ - $ 7,210 General and administrative expense and stock-based compensation expense $ 2,794 $ 1 $ 11 $ 266 $ 68,588 $ 71,660 Total AISC (non-GAAP) $ 256,142 $ 269,655 $ 109,858 $ 121,863 $ 68,588 $ 826,106 Gold sold (oz) 192,811 195,617 133,500 - - 521,928 Silver sold (oz) - - - 7,863,646 - 7,863,646 Gold equivalent sold (oz) (23, 24) 192,811 195,617 133,500 95,207 - 617,135 Cost of sales per gold ounces sold $ 985 $ 1,053 $ 559 N/A N/A N/A Cost of sales per silver ounces sold N/A N/A N/A $ 17.48 N/A N/A Cost of sales per gold equivalent ounce sold $ 985 $ 1,053 $ 559 $ 1,443 N/A $ 985 Cash cost per gold ounce sold $ 969 $ 1,056 $ 561 N/A N/A N/A Cash cost per silver ounce sold N/A N/A N/A $ 13.23 N/A N/A Cash cost per gold equivalent ounce sold $ 969 $ 1,056 $ 561 $ 1,093 N/A $ 928 AISC per gold ounce sold $ 1,328 $ 1,378 $ 823 N/A N/A N/A AISC per silver ounce sold N/A N/A N/A $ 15.50 N/A N/A AISC per gold equivalent ounce sold $ 1,328 $ 1,378 $ 823 $ 1,280 N/A $ 1,339

(21) Excludes depreciation, depletion, and amortization (22) During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company identified an adjustment of $10.5 million related to 2023 asset retirement cost depreciation, which was erroneously excluded from Puna's AISC calculation. The Company recognized the total adjustment in the fourth quarter of 2023 and the impact to prior periods was not material. The adjustment only impacts the AISC calculation and does not impact Exploration, evaluation and reclamation costs or Net income (loss) attributable to SSR Mining shareholders in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Operations. (23) Gold equivalent ounces are calculated multiplying the silver ounces by the ratio of the silver price to the gold price, using the average LBMA prices for the period. The Company does not include by-products in the gold equivalent ounce calculations. (24) Gold equivalent ounces sold may not re-calculate based on amounts presented in this table due to rounding. (25) Care and maintenance expense in the AISC calculation only includes direct costs, as depreciation is not included in the calculation of AISC.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of cost of sales to cash costs and AISC used in the calculation of 2024 cost guidance:

(operating guidance) (26) Marigold Seabee Puna Corporate Gold Production koz 155 - 175 75 - 85 - - Silver Production Moz - - 8.75 - 9.50 - Gold Equivalent Production koz 155 - 175 75 - 85 110 - 120 - Gold Sold koz 155 - 175 75 - 85 - - Silver Sold Moz - - 8.75 - 9.50 - Gold Equivalent Sold koz 155 - 175 75 - 85 110 - 120 - Cost of Sales (GAAP) (27) $M 201 - 235 75 - 85 140 - 162 - By-Product Credits + Treatment & Refining Costs $M - - (45) - Cash Cost (non-GAAP) (28) $M 202 - 235 75 - 85 96 - 117 - Sustaining Capital Expenditures (29) $M 37 40 17 - Reclamation Cost Accretion & Amortization $M 3 3 13 - General & Administrative $M - - - 60 - 65 All-In Sustaining Cost (non-GAAP) (28) $M 241 - 274 118 - 128 125 - 147 60 - 65 Cost of Sales per Ounce (GAAP) (27) $/oz 1,300 - 1,340 990 - 1,030 16.50 - 18.00 - Cash Cost per Ounce (non-GAAP) (28) $/oz 1,300 - 1,340 990 - 1,030 11.50 - 13.00 - All-In Sustaining Cost per Ounce (non-GAAP) (28) $/oz 1,535 - 1,575 1,495 - 1,535 14.75 - 16.25 - Growth Capital Expenditures $M 1 2 - - Growth Exploration and Resource Development Expenditures (30) $M 9 15 10 4 Total Growth Capital $M 10 17 10 4

(26) Figures may not add due to rounding. (27) Excludes depreciation, depletion, and amortization. (28) SSR Mining reports the non-GAAP financial measures of cash costs and AISC per payable ounce of gold and silver sold to manage and evaluate operating performance at Çöpler, Marigold, Seabee and Puna. See "Cautionary Note Regarding Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of this press release for an explanation of these financial measures and a reconciliation of these financial measures to cost of sales, previously referred to as production costs, which is the most comparable GAAP financial measures. AISC includes reclamation cost accretion and amortization and certain lease payments. (29) Includes sustaining exploration and evaluation expenditures. Includes approximately $1 million in expensed sustaining exploration at Marigold and $24 million in underground mine development at Seabee. (30) All growth exploration and resource development spend is expensed. Growth exploration includes project studies and evaluation.

Non-GAAP Measure - Adjusted Attributable Net Income (loss)

Adjusted attributable net income (loss) and adjusted attributable net income (loss) per share are used by management to measure the Company's underlying operating performance. We believe this measure is also useful for shareholders to assess the Company's operating performance. The most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP are Net income (loss) attributable to SSR Mining shareholders and Net income (loss) per share attributable to SSR Mining shareholders. Adjusted attributable net income (loss) is defined as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude the after-tax impact of specific items that are significant, but not reflective of the Company's underlying operations, including impairment charges; inflationary impacts on tax balances; transaction, integration, and SEC conversion expenses; and other non-recurring items.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net income (loss) attributable to SSR Mining shareholders to adjusted net income (loss) attributable to SSR Mining shareholders:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (in thousands of US dollars, except per share data) December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) attributable to equity holders of SSR Mining (GAAP) $ (217,845) $ 93,884 $ (98,007) $ 194,140 Interest saving on convertible notes, net of tax $ - $ 1,233 $ - $ 4,910 Net income (loss) used in the calculation of diluted net income per share $ (217,845) $ 95,117 $ (98,007) $ 199,050 Weighted-average shares used in the calculation of net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per share Basic 203,566 206,612 204,714 209,883 Diluted 203,566 219,227 204,714 222,481 Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders (GAAP) Basic $ (1.07) $ 0.45 $ (0.48) $ 0.92 Diluted $ (1.07) $ 0.43 $ (0.48) $ 0.89 Adjustments: Foreign exchange loss (gain) (31) $ - $ 12,727 $ - $ 32,460 Gain on acquisition of Kartaltepe $ - $ (81,852) $ - $ (81,852) Loss (gain) on sale of mineral properties, plant and equipment $ (1,610) $ 288 $ - $ 1,501 Transaction and integration costs (32) $ (406) $ - $ - $ 1,561 SEC conversion costs $ - $ - $ - $ 1,255 Impairment charges (33) $ 338,097 $ - $ 340,734 $ - Changes in fair value of marketable securities $ (3,656) $ (4,438) $ (4,221) $ (602) Devaluation of ARS (34) $ 26,074 $ - $ 26,074 $ - Income tax impact related to above adjustments $ (9,041) $ 1,079 $ (9,826) $ (966) Foreign exchange (gain) loss and inflationary impacts on tax balances (31) $ (4,536) $ 3,892 $ (16,907) $ (14,128) Impact of income tax rate change in Türkiye (35) $ - $ - $ 37,170 $ - Other tax adjustments (36) $ - $ - $ 1,477 $ 11,445 Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to equity holders of SSR Mining (Non-GAAP) $ 127,077 $ 25,580 $ 276,494 $ 144,814 Adjusted net income (loss) per share attributable to SSR Mining shareholders (Non-GAAP) Basic $ 0.62 $ 0.12 $ 1.35 $ 0.69 Diluted (37) $ 0.59 $ 0.12 $ 1.29 $ 0.67

(31) Effective January 1, 2023, the Company no longer adjusts for the fluctuations of foreign exchange gains and losses. (32) Represents the transaction of integration costs of $0.4 million for the acquisition of Artmin during the year ended December 31, 2023 and $1.6 million for the sale of Pitarrilla during the year ended December 31, 2022. (33) Represents the impairment of $279.3 million related to Çöpler mineral properties and exploration and evaluation assets (amount is presented net of pre-tax attributable to non-controlling interest of $69.8 million), $49.8 million related to Seabee goodwill, $9.0 million write-off of capitalized cloud computing arrangement (amount is presented net of pre-tax attributable to non-controlling interest of $0.8 million), and $2.6 million related to supplies inventories during the year ended December 31, 2023. Represents impairment charges related to the Royalty Portfolio sale, based on the differences between the carrying amount of the assets within the Royalty Portfolio, and the estimated net transaction price for the year ended December 31, 2022. See Note 7 to the Consolidated Financial Statements for further details. (34) Represents the foreign exchange net loss due to the measures implemented by the Argentine government during the fourth quarter of 2023 which included foreign exchange losses due to the official ARS exchange rate change, foreign exchange gains related to the conversion of a portion of export proceeds at a market exchange rate, and the foreign exchange loss on the utilization of blue chip swaps to convert ARS to USD and manage currency risk. See Currency Risk in Item 7A. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk in the Company's Annual Report for further details. (35) Represents the corporate income tax rate change from 20% to 25% during the year ended December 31, 2023. (36) Represents charges related to a one-time tax imposed by Türkiye to fund earthquake recovery efforts, offset by a release of an uncertain tax position during the year ended December 31, 2023. Represents charges related to a tax settlement and an uncertain tax position during the year ended December 31, 2022. (37) Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share attributable to SSR Mining shareholders is calculated using diluted common shares, which are calculated in accordance with GAAP. For the year ended December 31, 2023, $4.9 million interest saving on 2019 Notes, net of tax, and potentially dilutive shares of approximately 12.9 million were excluded from the computation of diluted loss per common share attributable to SSR Mining shareholders in the Consolidated Statement of Operations as they were antidilutive. These interest savings and shares were included in the computation of adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share attributable to SSR Mining shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Non-GAAP Measure - Free Cash Flow

The Company uses free cash flow, cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital, and free cash flow before changes in working capital to supplement information in its condensed consolidated financial statements. The most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP is cash provided by operating activities. The Company believes that in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with US GAAP, certain investors and analysts use this information to evaluate the ability of the Company to generate cash flow after capital investments and build the Company's cash resources. The Company calculates free cash flow by deducting cash capital spending from cash generated by operating activities.

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (in thousands of US dollars, except per share data) December 31, December 31 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ 203,159 $ 118,097 $ 421,725 $ 160,896 Expenditures on mineral properties, plant, and equipment (38) $ (58,789) $ (46,198) $ (223,422) $ (137,515) Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 144,370 $ 71,899 $ 198,303 $ 23,381

(38) Represents purchases of plant and equipment, excluding purchases of mineral properties.

We also present operating cash flow before working capital adjustments and free cash flow before working capital adjustments as non-GAAP cash flow measures to supplement our operating cash flow and free cash flow (non-GAAP) measures. We believe presenting both operating cash flow and free cash flow before working capital adjustments, which reflects an exclusion of net changes in operating assets and liabilities, will be useful for investors because it presents cash flow that is actually generated from the continuing business. The Company calculates cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital by adjusting cash provided by operating activities by the net change in operating assets and liabilities. The Company also calculates free cash flow before changes in working capital by deducting cash capital spending from cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital.

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow before changes in working capital:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (in thousands of US dollars, except per share data) December 31, December 31 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ 203,159 $ 118,097 $ 421,725 $ 160,896 Net change in operating assets and liabilities $ 15,229 $ (22,634) $ 134,147 $ 147,270 Cash generated by (used in) operating activities before changes in working capital (non-GAAP) $ 218,388 $ 95,463 $ 555,872 $ 308,166 Expenditures on mineral properties, plant, and equipment (39) $ (58,789) $ (46,198) $ (223,422) $ (137,515) Free cash flow before changes in working capital (non-GAAP) $ 159,599 $ 49,265 $ 332,450 $ 170,651

(39) Represents purchases of plant and equipment, excluding purchases of mineral properties.

