International Metals Announces Annual General Meeting Results

(i) the election of Brian Thurston, Wayne Tisdale, and Michael Hopkinson as directors of the Company for the ensuing year;

(ii) the appointment of WDM Chartered Professional Accountants as Auditor for the Company for the ensuing year; and

(iii) the approval and confirmation of the Company's new fixed Equity Incentive Plan.

International Metals Mining Corp. is a Canadian company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties focusing on battery metals and mineral assets. The Company has acquired assets in some of the world's most prolific mining jurisdictions with a copper-gold porphyry property in Peru and now with a very prospective lithium property in Brazil's growing lithium provinces.

