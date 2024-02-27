International Metals Announces Annual General Meeting Results

Vancouver - International Metals Mining Corp. (the "Company or International Metals") (TSXV: IMM | OTCQB: CYNXF | FSE: C2YD is pleased to announce that the shareholders of the Company approved all matters at its Annual General and Special Meeting held on February 26, 2024, as follows:
(i) the election of Brian Thurston, Wayne Tisdale, and Michael Hopkinson as directors of the Company for the ensuing year;
(ii) the appointment of WDM Chartered Professional Accountants as Auditor for the Company for the ensuing year; and
(iii) the approval and confirmation of the Company's new fixed Equity Incentive Plan.
About International Metals Mining Corp.
International Metals Mining Corp. is a Canadian company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties focusing on battery metals and mineral assets. The Company has acquired assets in some of the world's most prolific mining jurisdictions with a copper-gold porphyry property in Peru and now with a very prospective lithium property in Brazil's growing lithium provinces.
