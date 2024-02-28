Neotech Metals Finishes Surface Exploration Program at Thor, To Commence Field Program at Foothills Prospect

Vancouver, February 28, 2024 - Neotech Metals Corp. (CSE: NTMC) (OTC PINK: NTMFF) (FSE: V690) ("Neotech" or the "Company"), a mineral exploration company, is pleased to announce the completion of a comprehensive field program at its Thor Rare Earth Elements Project, situated in Nevada's eastern Mojave Desert Region, as well as planning an upcoming grassroots field program at its newly staked Foothills project, situated northeast of Kelowna, British Columbia.

Over the course of several weeks, Neotech personnel visited the site at its 100% wholly owned Thor project in Nevada, USA, taking over 800 soil samples and 50 rock and chip samples. This rigorous program aimed to establish a robust soil database to not only guide our future exploration, but also to validate historical findings, with all samples now en route to the lab for detailed analysis.

Reagan Glazier, CEO stated, "The culmination of our surface exploration program at Thor marks a significant milestone for Neotech Metals and paves the way for future exploration endeavours. We are excited to be advancing the prospective Thor project and pleased to be working in Nevada, which has been recognized as the world's top mining jurisdiction, according to the Fraser Institute's Annual Survey of Mining Companies."

The Company is also pleased to announce that due to the reduced snowpack and access and logistics at the newly staked Foothills project, we will have an early start to the field season and initiate a grassroots field program. Crews will be following up on the anomalous stream-sediment data with additional stream sample collection, along with regional geological mapping and sampling programs with the intent to find enriched zones of REE mineralization.

The Foothills project features nine mineral claims spanning over 16,500 hectares with ample road access to all corners of the project. Situated 90 kilometers northeast of Kelowna, the project has nearby infrastructure access along with local services and labour available.

The recent BCGS (January, 2024) publication can be found here.

About Neotech Metals Corp.

Neotech Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company dedicated to discovering and developing valuable mineral resources in promising regions around the world. With a strong commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices, Neotech is positioned to make a positive impact while maximizing the potential of its exploration properties.

The Company is a mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, B.C., and owns 100% of its TREO Rare Earth Element Property, comprising 37 mineral claims, located 90 kilometers North East of Prince George, British Columbia. The Company also holds options on the EBB nickel-cobalt property in British Columbia, Canada and 22 mining claims comprising the‎ Thor REE Project, an early-stage exploration property in the eastern Mojave Desert Region, approximately 119 kilometers south of Las Vegas‎.‎

