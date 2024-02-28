Mawson's Subsidiary SXG Drills Highest Grades at Apollo

3 new vein sets extend mineralisation a further 150 m east at Sunday Creek

Mineralisation also extended a further 150 m deeper at Apollo

VANCOUVER, February 28, 2024 - Mawson Gold Ltd. ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSXV:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(PINKSHEETS:MWSNF) announces Southern Cross Gold Ltd. ("Southern Cross Gold" or "SXG") has released one drillhole SDDSC108A from the Apollo area at its 100%-owned Sunday Creek Project in Victoria, Australia (Figures 1 - 5).

Highlights:

SDDSC108A drilled eight high-grade vein sets at Apollo Deep over a 445 m down-hole interval and delivered on multiple levels (Figure 4): The highest grades of gold found at Apollo to date, including 0.2 m @ 576 g/t Au ; Three new vein sets, extending mineralisation 150 m east; and Extensions of known mineralisation 150 m below prior drilling from SDDSC066.

SDDSC108A hosts seven intervals > 15 g/t Au (up to 576 g/t Au) and six intervals of > 5 % Sb (up to 15.1 % Sb). Selected highlights include:

Three new vein sets that extend mineralisation 150 m east, including:

11.0 m @ 5.0 g/t AuEq (1.9 g/t Au, 2.0 % Sb) from 354.1 m, including: 0.8 m @ 21.0 g/t AuEq (12.0 g/t Au, 5.7 % Sb) from 357.6 m 1.0 m @ 15.0 g/t AuEq (1.0 g/t Au, 8.9 % Sb) from 359.5 m 1.4 m @ 8.8 g/t AuEq (3.3 g/t Au, 3.5 % Sb) from 363.0 m



Down-dip extension of mineralisation 150 m below Apollo, including:

7.8 m @ 2.6 g/t AuEq (1.0 g/t Au, 1.0 % Sb) from 636.2 m, including: 1.1 m @ 5.9 g/t AuEq (1.7 g/t Au, 2.6 % Sb) from 636.9 m 9.8 m @ 3.9 g/t AuEq (1.8 g/t Au, 1.3 % Sb) from 655.6 m, including: 1.2 m @ 19.4 g/t AuEq (8.6 g/t Au, 6.8 % Sb) from 657.8 m 0.2 m @ 576.1 g/t AuEq (576.0 g/t Au, 0.1 % Sb) from 762.9 m 1.1 m @ 17.1 g/t AuEq (16.9 g/t Au, 0.1 % Sb) from 797.9 m

Eight drillholes at Sunday Creek at are being processed and analysed, with three holes in progress (Figures 1 and 2).

Mawson owns 93,750,000 shares of SXG (51%), valuing its stake at A$120.0 million (C$108.9 million) based on SXG's closing price on February 26, 2024 AEST.

Michael Hudson, Mawson Interim CEO and Executive Chairman, states : "Drill hole SDDSC108A delivers on multiple levels, increasing both volume and grade at Sunday Creek in multiple dimensions. The hole demonstrates the system at Sunday Creek continues to the east and to depth, and that it is predictable and targetable.

"Firstly, three new veins were discovered in the upper parts of the hole and these extend mineralisation another 150 m further east towards the nine km of regional strike that remains open for further discovery. These add to the 42 vein sets already defined at Sunday Creek for a current total of 45 vein sets.

"Secondly, SDDSC108A extends mineralisation 150 m deeper than previous drilling at Apollo Deep proving the continuity and persistency of mineralisation in the step-out areas.

"And thirdly, the hole drilled the highest grades of gold found at Apollo to date, including 0.2 m @ 576 g/t Au. It continues to validate the opportunity to find even higher grades depth at Apollo Deep, as we have found at Rising Sun 400 m to the west. This high-grade intercept is interpreted to be located 150 m down-dip from the previously highest-grade vein set drilled at Apollo in SDDSC066 (1.0 m @ 224 g/t AuEq) (Figure 4). This demonstrates the exciting opportunity to further define coherent and extremely high-grade bodies at Sunday Creek with closer spaced drilling.

"Additionally, we continue to be pleased with the high grades of antimony intersected. Antimony is an important potential by-product with its own economic and strategic value.

"With four drill rigs operating and assays from 11 holes awaited, there always remains imminent news flow coming from Sunday Creek, which continues to produce some of the most exciting gold exploration results globally."

Drill Hole Discussion

SDDSC108A was drilled from the east to west, 150 m down-dip from SDDSC066 (released 1st June, 2023) and tested multiple vein sets. SDDSC108A contains the highest-grade intercept drilled at Apollo to date (0.2 m @ 576.0 g/t Au) . This high-grade intercept is interpreted to be located 150 m down-dip from the highest-grade vein set drilled in SDDSC066 ( 1.0 m @ 224.3 g/t AuEq ) (Figure 3). This further demonstrates the well understood geological opportunity to find extremely high grade "Cinderella Zones", that form at depth in the Victorian epizonal systems and demonstrates the opportunity to define extremely high-grade bodies at Sunday Creek.

SDDSC108A hole traversed eight mineralised vein sets and contained seven intervals > 15 g/t Au (up to 576 g/t Au) and six intervals of > 5 % Sb (up to 15.1 % Sb).

The three new veins sets discovered extend mineralisation 150 m east. These new veins sets are interpreted to correlate with mineralisation previously identified by (Figure 3):

Surface trenching located 260 m up dip, that included Trench 1: 14.0 m @ 12.0 g/t AuEq (11.5 g/t Au and 0.3% Sb) including 8.0 m @ 20.2 g/t AuEq (19.6 g/t Au and 0.4% Sb) and Trench 2: 2 m @ 5.2 g/t AuEq (4.9 g/t Au and 0.2% Sb); and

Drilling, where a very shallow drill hole, SDDSC063 intersected 1.5 m @ 6.6 g/t AuEq (5.0 g/t Au, 1.0 % Sb) from 25.2 m depth.

Highlights from the three new vein discoveries in SDDSC108A include:

11.0 m @ 5.0 g/t AuEq (1.9 g/t Au, 2.0% Sb) from 354.1 m, including: 0.8 m @ 21.0 g/t AuEq (12.0 g/t Au, 5.7% Sb) from 357.6 m 1.0 m @ 15.0 g/t AuEq (1.0 g/t Au, 8.9% Sb) from 359.5 m 1.4 m @ 8.8 g/t AuEq (3.3 g/t Au, 3.5% Sb) from 363.0 m

2.4 m @ 6.1 g/t AuEq (5.6 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 382.8 m, including: 0.4 m @ 13.0 g/t AuEq (12.6 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 383.2 m 0.6 m @ 10.7 g/t AuEq (10.2 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 384.6 m

0.3 m @ 23.7 g/t AuEq (19.6 g/t Au, 2.6% Sb) from 419.0 m

0.3 m @ 48.8 g/t AuEq (48.8 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 438.4 m

9.8 m @ 1.8 g/t AuEq (1.6 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 440.7 m

Highlights from the deep extension of Apollo Deep in SDDSC108A include:

7.8 m @ 2.6 g/t AuEq (1.0 g/t Au, 1.0% Sb) from 636.2 m, including: 1.1 m @ 5.9 g/t AuEq (1.7 g/t Au, 2.6% Sb) from 636.9 m

9.8 m @ 3.9 g/t AuEq (1.8 g/t Au, 1.3% Sb) from 655.6 m, including: 1.2 m @ 19.4 g/t AuEq (8.6 g/t Au, 6.8% Sb) from 657.8 m

5.5 m @ 1.2 g/t AuEq (0.7 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 694.9 m

5.2 m @ 3.2 g/t AuEq (2.3 g/t Au, 0.6% Sb) from 707.6 m, including: 0.2 m @ 44.8 g/t AuEq (33.9 g/t Au, 6.9% Sb) from 707.8 m

0.2 m @ 576.1 g/t AuEq (576.0 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 762.9 m

1.1 m @ 17.1 g/t AuEq (16.9 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 797.9 m

Pending Results and Update

Eight holes (SDDSC107, 110-112, 112W1, 113, 114, 115A) are currently being processed and analysed, with three holes (SDDSC116, 117, 118) in progress (Figures 1 and 2).

Further Information

Further discussion and analysis of the Sunday Creek project by Southern Cross Gold is available on the SXG website at www.southerncrossgold.com.au .

No upper gold grade cut is applied in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness. During future Mineral Resource studies, the requirement for assay top cutting will be assessed.

Figures 1-4 show project location, plan, longitudinal and cross-sectional views of drill results reported here and Tables 1-3 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralised intervals reported are interpreted to be approximately 60% to 70% of the sampled thickness for other reported holes. Lower grades were cut at 1.0 g/t Au lower cutoff over a maximum width of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t Au lower cutoff over a maximum of 1 m width.

Technical Background and Qualified Person

The Qualified Person, Michael Hudson, Executive Chairman and a director of Mawson Gold, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, has reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release.

Analytical samples are transported to the Bendigo facility of On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 gram charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis. The QA/QC program of Southern Cross Gold consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blanks within interpreted mineralized rock and quarter core duplicates. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.

MAW considers that both gold and antimony that are included in the gold equivalent calculation ("AuEq") have reasonable potential to be recovered at Sunday Creek, given current geochemical understanding, historic production statistics and geologically analogous mining operations. Historically, ore from Sunday Creek was treated onsite or shipped to the Costerfield mine, located 54 km to the northwest of the project, for processing during WW1. The Costerfield mine corridor, now owned by Mandalay Resources Ltd contains two million ounces of equivalent gold (Mandalay Q3 2021 Results), and in 2020 was the sixth highest-grade global underground mine and a top 5 global producer of antimony.

SXG considers that it is appropriate to adopt the same gold equivalent variables as Mandalay Resources Ltd in its Mandalay Technical Report, 2022 dated 25 March 2022. The gold equivalence formula used by Mandalay Resources was calculated using recoveries achieved at the Costerfield Property Brunswick Processing Plant during 2020, using a gold price of US$1,700 per ounce, an antimony price of US$8,500 per tonne and 2021 total year metal recoveries of 93% for gold and 95% for antimony, and is as follows:

???? = ?? (?/?) + 1.58 × ?? (%).

Based on the latest Costerfield calculation and given the similar geological styles and historic toll treatment of Sunday Creek mineralization at Costerfield, SXG considers that a ???? = ?? (?/?) + 1.58 × ?? (%) is appropriate to use for the initial exploration targeting of gold-antimony mineralization at Sunday Creek.

About Mawson Gold Limited (TSXV:MAW),(FRANKFURT:MXR),(OTC PINK:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Limited has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic exploration company. Over the last decades, the team behind Mawson has forged a long and successful record of discovering, financing, and advancing mineral projects in the Nordics and Australia. Mawson holds the Skellefteå North gold discovery and a portfolio of historic uranium resources in Sweden. Mawson also holds 51% of Southern Cross Gold Ltd. (ASX:SXG) which owns or controls three high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields covering 470 km 2 in Victoria, Australia, including the exciting Sunday Creek Au-Sb discovery.

About Southern Cross Gold Ltd (ASX:SXG)

Southern Cross Gold holds the 100%-owned Sunday Creek project in Victoria and Mt Isa project in Queensland, the Redcastle and Whroo joint ventures in Victoria, Australia, and a strategic 10% holding in ASX-listed Nagambie Resources Ltd. (ASX:NAG) which grants SXG a Right of First Refusal over a 3,300 square kilometer tenement package held by NAG in Victoria.

On behalf of the Board,



"Michael Hudson"

Michael Hudson, Interim CEO and Executive

Chairman Further Information

www.mawsongold.com

1305 - 1090 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7

Mariana Bermudez (Canada), Corporate Secretary

+1 (604) 685 9316 info@mawsongold.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although Mawson believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate, and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Mawson cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, Mawson's expectations regarding its ownership interest in Southern Cross Gold, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates, changes in world metal markets, changes in equity markets, the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including COVID-19, on the Company's business, risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; exploration potential being conceptual in nature, there being insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource on the Australian-projects owned by SXG, and uncertainty if further exploration will result in the determination of a mineral resource; planned drill programs and results varying from expectations, delays in obtaining results, equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions, local community relations, dealings with non-governmental organizations, delays in operations due to permit grants, environmental and safety risks, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mawson's most recent Annual Information Form filed on SEDAR . Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Mawson disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Figure 1: Sunday Creek plan view showing SDDSC108A9 reported here (grey box, blue highlight), selected prior reported drill holes and pending holes. For location see Figure 5. Figure 2: Sunday Creek longitudinal section across A-B in the plane of the dyke breccia/altered sediment host (see Figure 1) looking towards the north (striking 236 degrees) showing mineralized veins sets. Showing SDDSC108A reported here and prior reported drill holes. Location of Figure 3 (section C-D) marked with red dashed box. Figure 3: Sunday Creek cross section across C-D in the plane of drillhole SDDSC108A, looking towards the north (striking 092 degrees). Showing SDDSC108A (orange trace) reported here and prior reported drill holes. Section influence is 50 metres. Figure 4: Sunday Creek regional plan view showing LiDAR, soil sampling, structural framework, regional historic epizonal gold mining areas and broad regional areas (Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan) tested by 12 holes for 2,383 m drill program. The regional drill areas are at Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan located 4,000-7,500 m along strike from the main drill area at Golden Dyke- Apollo. Figure 5: Location of the Sunday Creek project, along with SXG's other Victoria projects and simplified geology.

Table 1: Drill collar summary table for recent drill holes in progress.

Hole_ID Depth (m) Prospect East GDA94_Z55 North GDA94_Z55 Elevation Azimuth Plunge SDDSC092 803.8 Rising Sun 330537 5867882 295.5 79.0 -60 SDDSC093 610.9 Rising Sun 331291 5867823 316.8 271 -47.5 SDDSC094 23.3 Rising Sun 330639 5867846 306.2 68.5 -56 SDDSC094A 359.6 Rising Sun 330639 5867846 306.1 68.5 -56 SDDSC095 368.3 Apollo 331291 5867823 316.8 271 -53 SDDSC096 347.9 Rising Sun 330639 5867846 306.1 68 -63.5 SDDSC097 62.3 Apollo 331291 5867823 316.8 276 -50.5 SDDSC097A 575 Apollo 331291 5867823 316.8 277 -50 SDDSC098 278.5 Rising Sun 330639 5867846 306.1 72 -48.5 SDDSC099 284.7 Rising Sun 330639 5867846 306.1 71.5 -58.5 SDDSC100 1042 Rising Sun 330482 5867891 289.5 74.5 -64 SDDSC101 181.5 Rising Sun 330639 5867846 306.1 63 -37 SDDSC102 596.8 Rising Sun 330537 5867883 295.5 75 -59 SDDSC103 260.6 Rising Sun 330639 5867847 306.1 53 -53 SDDSC104 595.2 Rising Sun 330639 5867847 306.1 64.5 -65.7 SDDSC105 353.6 Apollo 331291 5867823 316.8 275.3 -55.2 SDDSC106 653.5 Apolo 331291 5867823 316.8 279.5 -53 SDDSC107 815.9 Rising Sun 330537 5867883 295.5 77.5 -62 SDDSC108A 855.9 Apollo 331464 5867865 333 272.5 -50 SDDSC109 520.9 Apollo 331291 5867823 316.8 273.5 -44.5 SDDSC110 856.7 Rising Sun 330482 5867892 289.5 78 -66 SDDSC111 496.7 Apollo 331291 5867823 316.8 270 -38 SDDSC112 490.9 Apollo 331464 5867865 333 267 -42 SDDSC112W1 766.4 Apollo 331329 5867859 200 267 -42 SDDSC113 905.5 Rising Sun 330511 5867853 296.6 67.5 -63.5 SDDSC114 878.6 Rising Sun 330464 5867914 286.6 82 -58 SDDSC115 17.6 Rising Sun 330464 5867912 286.6 83 -58.5 SDDSC115A 926.6 Rising Sun 330464 5867912 286.7 83 -59 SDDSC116 In progress plan 810 m Rising Sun 331465 5867865 333.3 272.5 -41.5 SDDSC117 In progress plan 1200 m Rising Sun 330510 5867852 296.5 70.5 -64.5 SDDSC118 In progress plan 1100 m Rising Sun 330464 5867912 286.6 80 -64.5

Table 2: Tables of mineralized drill hole intersections reported from SDDSC108A using two cut-off criteria. Lower grades cut at 1.0 g/t lower cutoff over a maximum of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq cutoff over a maximum of 1 m.

Hole-ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au g/t Sb% AuEq g/t SDDSC108A 354.05 365.00 11.0 1.9 2.0 5.0 including 354.35 354.70 0.3 0.8 3.6 6.4 including 357.62 358.40 0.8 12.0 5.7 21.0 including 359.45 360.45 1.0 1.0 8.9 15.0 including 363.00 364.40 1.4 3.3 3.5 8.8 SDDSC108A 382.80 385.25 2.4 5.6 0.3 6.1 including 383.15 383.50 0.4 12.6 0.2 13.0 including 384.60 385.25 0.6 10.2 0.3 10.7 SDDSC108A 419.00 419.30 0.3 19.6 2.6 23.7 SDDSC108A 438.40 438.65 0.3 48.8 0.0 48.8 SDDSC108A 440.70 450.50 9.8 1.6 0.1 1.8 including 441.30 441.60 0.3 5.0 0.0 5.0 SDDSC108A 636.18 643.97 7.8 1.0 1.0 2.6 including 636.93 638.00 1.1 1.7 2.6 5.9 including 641.50 641.70 0.2 2.3 2.1 5.6 SDDSC108A 655.58 665.35 9.8 1.8 1.3 3.9 including 657.78 658.98 1.2 8.6 6.8 19.4 including 664.55 665.05 0.5 3.2 2.1 6.5 SDDSC108A 674.10 674.40 0.3 1.0 1.1 2.8 SDDSC108A 680.35 680.59 0.2 0.5 1.3 2.5 SDDSC108A 694.88 700.35 5.5 0.7 0.3 1.2 SDDSC108A 707.56 712.78 5.2 2.3 0.6 3.2 including 707.78 707.98 0.2 33.9 6.9 44.8 SDDSC108A 762.91 763.15 0.2 576.0 0.1 576.1 SDDSC108A 787.92 789.15 1.2 0.9 0.1 1.1 SDDSC108A 797.90 798.98 1.1 16.9 0.1 17.1 SDDSC108A 801.82 803.70 1.9 0.8 0.2 1.2 SDDSC108A 821.20 822.39 1.2 0.9 0.5 1.7 SDDSC108A 832.94 833.32 0.4 3.2 0.0 3.2

Table 3: All individual assays reported from SDDSC108A reported here >0.1g/t AuEq.

Hole-ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au g/t Sb% AuEq g/t SDDSC108A 235.00 235.70 0.7 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC108A 235.70 236.65 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC108A 238.83 239.76 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC108A 346.15 347.20 1.1 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC108A 349.25 350.10 0.9 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC108A 350.10 350.70 0.6 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC108A 350.70 351.05 0.4 0.4 0.2 0.7 SDDSC108A 351.05 351.80 0.8 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC108A 351.80 352.55 0.8 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC108A 352.55 353.05 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC108A 353.05 354.05 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC108A 354.05 354.35 0.3 0.7 2.7 5.0 SDDSC108A 354.35 354.70 0.4 0.8 3.6 6.4 SDDSC108A 354.70 355.95 1.3 1.5 0.0 1.5 SDDSC108A 355.95 357.30 1.4 0.3 0.0 0.4 SDDSC108A 357.30 357.62 0.3 0.9 0.0 0.9 SDDSC108A 357.62 357.95 0.3 2.4 2.6 6.6 SDDSC108A 357.95 358.40 0.5 19.0 8.0 31.6 SDDSC108A 358.40 358.77 0.4 0.3 0.2 0.6 SDDSC108A 358.77 359.45 0.7 0.6 0.6 1.6 SDDSC108A 359.45 360.05 0.6 1.3 6.9 12.1 SDDSC108A 360.05 360.45 0.4 0.5 11.9 19.3 SDDSC108A 361.95 362.40 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC108A 362.40 363.00 0.6 1.8 0.3 2.3 SDDSC108A 363.00 363.30 0.3 2.7 1.5 5.1 SDDSC108A 363.70 364.00 0.3 1.9 0.4 2.6 SDDSC108A 364.00 364.40 0.4 8.1 10.7 25.0 SDDSC108A 364.40 364.70 0.3 2.7 1.4 4.9 SDDSC108A 364.70 365.00 0.3 1.1 0.6 2.1 SDDSC108A 366.00 367.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC108A 367.00 368.00 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC108A 369.00 369.50 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC108A 369.50 370.70 1.2 0.5 0.0 0.6 SDDSC108A 370.70 371.90 1.2 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC108A 371.90 372.90 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC108A 372.90 373.60 0.7 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC108A 377.40 378.00 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC108A 378.00 378.80 0.8 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC108A 381.00 381.80 0.8 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC108A 382.80 383.15 0.4 1.2 0.4 1.8 SDDSC108A 383.15 383.50 0.4 12.6 0.2 13.0 SDDSC108A 383.50 384.00 0.5 2.1 0.6 3.1 SDDSC108A 384.00 384.30 0.3 2.4 0.4 2.9 SDDSC108A 384.30 384.60 0.3 1.4 0.0 1.4 SDDSC108A 384.60 384.75 0.2 7.3 1.3 9.3 SDDSC108A 384.75 385.25 0.5 11.1 0.0 11.1 SDDSC108A 385.25 385.75 0.5 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC108A 385.75 386.60 0.9 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC108A 386.60 387.00 0.4 0.8 0.0 0.8 SDDSC108A 387.00 387.55 0.6 0.9 0.0 0.9 SDDSC108A 398.35 399.30 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC108A 399.30 399.80 0.5 0.3 0.0 0.4 SDDSC108A 399.80 400.55 0.8 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC108A 400.55 401.45 0.9 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC108A 401.45 401.95 0.5 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC108A 401.95 402.65 0.7 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC108A 402.65 403.05 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC108A 418.00 419.00 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.4 SDDSC108A 419.00 419.30 0.3 19.6 2.6 23.7 SDDSC108A 419.30 420.50 1.2 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC108A 420.50 421.70 1.2 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC108A 422.80 424.00 1.2 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC108A 424.00 425.00 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC108A 426.00 427.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC108A 427.00 428.00 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC108A 428.00 429.00 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC108A 429.00 430.00 1.0 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC108A 435.00 436.00 1.0 0.5 0.0 0.6 SDDSC108A 437.00 438.00 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC108A 438.00 438.40 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC108A 438.40 438.65 0.3 48.8 0.0 48.8 SDDSC108A 438.65 439.00 0.4 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC108A 439.00 439.90 0.9 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC108A 439.90 440.70 0.8 0.9 0.0 0.9 SDDSC108A 440.70 441.30 0.6 1.4 0.3 1.8 SDDSC108A 441.30 441.60 0.3 5.0 0.0 5.0 SDDSC108A 441.60 442.60 1.0 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC108A 442.60 443.10 0.5 0.8 0.0 0.8 SDDSC108A 443.10 443.50 0.4 2.7 1.4 4.9 SDDSC108A 443.50 444.30 0.8 1.9 0.0 1.9 SDDSC108A 444.30 445.35 1.1 1.4 0.0 1.4 SDDSC108A 445.35 446.30 1.0 2.7 0.0 2.7 SDDSC108A 446.30 447.00 0.7 1.2 0.0 1.2 SDDSC108A 447.00 448.00 1.0 1.7 0.2 2.0 SDDSC108A 448.00 449.00 1.0 1.1 0.0 1.1 SDDSC108A 449.00 450.00 1.0 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC108A 450.00 450.50 0.5 3.9 0.0 3.9 SDDSC108A 450.50 451.60 1.1 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC108A 451.60 452.60 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC108A 452.60 453.70 1.1 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC108A 466.33 466.60 0.3 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC108A 468.30 468.59 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.4 SDDSC108A 468.59 469.00 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC108A 469.00 469.41 0.4 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC108A 469.41 469.74 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC108A 469.74 470.32 0.6 0.8 0.0 0.8 SDDSC108A 470.32 470.89 0.6 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC108A 470.89 471.68 0.8 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC108A 488.90 489.76 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC108A 490.31 490.58 0.3 0.9 0.0 0.9 SDDSC108A 490.97 491.39 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC108A 491.39 491.80 0.4 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC108A 497.20 497.92 0.7 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC108A 497.92 498.28 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC108A 500.38 500.79 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC108A 509.87 510.37 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC108A 632.63 633.19 0.6 0.4 0.1 0.5 SDDSC108A 633.97 634.88 0.9 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC108A 634.88 635.50 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC108A 635.50 635.72 0.2 0.6 0.1 0.7 SDDSC108A 635.72 636.18 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC108A 636.18 636.53 0.4 1.3 1.9 4.3 SDDSC108A 636.53 636.93 0.4 1.5 1.4 3.7 SDDSC108A 636.93 637.16 0.2 1.8 3.5 7.4 SDDSC108A 637.16 637.41 0.3 1.0 0.4 1.7 SDDSC108A 637.41 638.00 0.6 2.0 3.2 7.0 SDDSC108A 638.00 638.38 0.4 2.1 0.7 3.3 SDDSC108A 638.38 638.96 0.6 0.6 0.5 1.4 SDDSC108A 638.96 639.80 0.8 0.5 0.2 0.8 SDDSC108A 639.80 640.40 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC108A 640.40 640.69 0.3 1.9 1.5 4.3 SDDSC108A 640.69 641.50 0.8 0.6 1.3 2.6 SDDSC108A 641.50 641.70 0.2 2.3 2.1 5.6 SDDSC108A 641.70 642.37 0.7 1.0 1.2 2.9 SDDSC108A 642.37 643.44 1.1 0.6 0.1 0.7 SDDSC108A 643.44 643.97 0.5 1.3 0.3 1.8 SDDSC108A 643.97 644.95 1.0 0.7 0.1 0.9 SDDSC108A 644.95 645.25 0.3 0.5 0.2 0.8 SDDSC108A 645.25 646.00 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC108A 652.00 653.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC108A 653.00 653.79 0.8 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC108A 654.45 654.82 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC108A 654.82 655.34 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC108A 655.34 655.58 0.2 0.3 0.1 0.5 SDDSC108A 655.58 656.22 0.6 0.2 0.7 1.2 SDDSC108A 656.22 656.77 0.6 0.2 0.5 0.9 SDDSC108A 656.77 657.14 0.4 0.2 0.5 1.0 SDDSC108A 657.14 657.78 0.6 0.4 0.5 1.1 SDDSC108A 657.78 658.00 0.2 24.1 2.8 28.5 SDDSC108A 658.00 658.45 0.5 7.7 15.1 31.5 SDDSC108A 658.45 658.98 0.5 3.0 1.5 5.3 SDDSC108A 658.98 659.48 0.5 0.8 0.4 1.5 SDDSC108A 659.48 659.80 0.3 0.5 0.3 0.9 SDDSC108A 659.80 660.22 0.4 0.8 0.3 1.3 SDDSC108A 660.22 660.85 0.6 2.5 0.6 3.4 SDDSC108A 660.85 661.69 0.8 0.2 0.2 0.5 SDDSC108A 662.17 662.55 0.4 0.7 0.3 1.2 SDDSC108A 662.55 662.83 0.3 0.8 0.8 2.0 SDDSC108A 662.83 663.17 0.3 0.4 0.6 1.4 SDDSC108A 663.17 663.65 0.5 0.4 0.3 0.8 SDDSC108A 663.65 664.00 0.4 2.0 0.9 3.4 SDDSC108A 664.00 664.55 0.6 1.0 0.7 2.0 SDDSC108A 664.55 665.05 0.5 3.2 2.1 6.5 SDDSC108A 665.05 665.35 0.3 1.2 0.6 2.2 SDDSC108A 665.35 665.92 0.6 0.2 0.1 0.4 SDDSC108A 666.89 667.70 0.8 0.2 0.1 0.4 SDDSC108A 667.70 668.24 0.5 0.3 0.1 0.4 SDDSC108A 668.24 668.92 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC108A 669.68 670.25 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC108A 673.00 674.10 1.1 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC108A 674.10 674.40 0.3 1.0 1.1 2.8 SDDSC108A 674.40 675.00 0.6 0.2 0.1 0.3 SDDSC108A 675.00 675.55 0.6 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC108A 679.00 680.00 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC108A 680.00 680.35 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC108A 680.35 680.59 0.2 0.5 1.3 2.5 SDDSC108A 681.50 682.22 0.7 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC108A 694.88 695.55 0.7 1.4 0.0 1.4 SDDSC108A 695.89 696.86 1.0 0.4 0.4 1.0 SDDSC108A 696.86 697.05 0.2 1.9 0.9 3.3 SDDSC108A 698.00 698.65 0.7 0.7 0.1 0.9 SDDSC108A 698.65 699.25 0.6 0.8 0.3 1.3 SDDSC108A 699.25 699.88 0.6 1.0 1.3 3.0 SDDSC108A 699.88 700.35 0.5 1.3 0.3 1.8 SDDSC108A 706.00 707.00 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC108A 707.56 707.78 0.2 0.5 1.3 2.6 SDDSC108A 707.78 707.98 0.2 33.9 6.9 44.8 SDDSC108A 707.98 708.64 0.7 0.1 0.3 0.6 SDDSC108A 708.64 708.85 0.2 3.5 0.2 3.7 SDDSC108A 708.85 709.40 0.6 0.4 0.0 0.5 SDDSC108A 709.40 709.75 0.4 4.4 0.3 4.9 SDDSC108A 710.30 710.67 0.4 0.3 0.4 0.9 SDDSC108A 710.67 711.11 0.4 0.2 0.1 0.3 SDDSC108A 711.11 711.49 0.4 0.6 0.5 1.4 SDDSC108A 711.49 711.87 0.4 1.0 0.0 1.1 SDDSC108A 711.87 712.37 0.5 1.4 0.8 2.5 SDDSC108A 712.37 712.78 0.4 2.0 1.0 3.5 SDDSC108A 712.78 713.40 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC108A 713.40 714.00 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC108A 729.72 730.00 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC108A 758.23 758.45 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC108A 762.91 763.15 0.2 576.0 0.1 576.1 SDDSC108A 763.15 764.00 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC108A 766.26 766.45 0.2 0.3 0.1 0.4 SDDSC108A 766.45 766.71 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC108A 769.46 769.69 0.2 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC108A 787.14 787.31 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC108A 787.92 788.65 0.7 0.8 0.1 1.1 SDDSC108A 788.65 789.15 0.5 1.1 0.0 1.1 SDDSC108A 790.00 790.26 0.3 0.8 0.1 0.9 SDDSC108A 797.90 798.16 0.3 64.8 0.3 65.3 SDDSC108A 798.80 798.98 0.2 8.0 0.1 8.1 SDDSC108A 800.92 801.24 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC108A 801.24 801.44 0.2 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC108A 801.44 801.82 0.4 0.3 0.3 0.8 SDDSC108A 801.82 802.36 0.5 2.2 0.4 2.8 SDDSC108A 802.36 802.70 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC108A 802.70 803.35 0.7 0.3 0.0 0.4 SDDSC108A 803.35 803.70 0.4 0.2 0.6 1.2 SDDSC108A 804.00 804.37 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC108A 804.37 804.57 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.3 SDDSC108A 804.57 805.00 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC108A 805.19 806.10 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC108A 806.10 807.22 1.1 0.5 0.2 0.9 SDDSC108A 809.21 809.43 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC108A 809.43 809.81 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC108A 811.11 811.36 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC108A 817.30 817.40 0.1 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC108A 820.21 820.43 0.2 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC108A 821.20 821.64 0.4 1.0 0.5 1.8 SDDSC108A 821.64 822.39 0.8 0.8 0.5 1.6 SDDSC108A 822.39 822.77 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC108A 822.77 823.86 1.1 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC108A 826.79 827.26 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC108A 832.94 833.32 0.4 3.2 0.0 3.2 SDDSC108A 833.32 834.00 0.7 0.8 0.0 0.8 SDDSC108A 834.00 835.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC108A 839.81 840.17 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC108A 840.17 841.00 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC108A 846.00 847.00 1.0 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC108A 847.00 847.96 1.0 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC108A 847.96 848.84 0.9 0.2 0.0 0.2

