TDG Gold Reports Extensive Copper-Gold Signature Over the Baker Complex, Toodoggone

WHITE ROCK, February 28, 2024 - TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to announce the results of the 2023 Lithic Drainage Sampling ("LDS") survey conducted over TDG's ~42 square kilometre ("sq.km") Baker Complex, and also Greater Shasta-Newberry, covering multiple defined exploration target areas1 including the historical Baker A- and B-Veins and Shasta deposit that were mined intermittently between 1986-2012. TDG's 2021-2023 exploration work is the first property-wide, systematic program focused on the copper-gold-molybdenum ("Cu-Au-Mo") porphyry potential across the Baker Complex. Modern assay results from historical drillcore at the Baker B-Vein published by TDG in July to September 2023 demonstrate the presence of broad intervals up to 100 metres ("m") of Cu, Au and silver ("Ag") mineralization from near surface that was not previously mined.

In August 2023, TDG undertook a specialist geochemical survey collecting lithic drainage samples from the network of creeks and gullies across the Baker Complex and Greater Shasta-Newberry. The results indicate loci of higher Cu-Au-Mo against a background of elevated Cu across extensive portions of the Baker Complex (Figure 1). Higher Au-Ag concentrations are dominant in areas where Au-Ag epithermal mineralization is already known to exist, which helps to validate the LDS survey approach (Figure 2).

Figure 1 - Lithic Drainage Sample Results for Cu.

Steven Kramar, TDG's VP Exploration, commented: "The LDS survey results show, for the first time, how extensive the copper signature is across the Baker Complex. Historical exploration was gold-silver focused and yet multiple academic studies have hinted at the potential1 for one or more shallow, intrusive-related copper-gold-molybdenum porphyries at Baker that may have also generated the epithermal gold-silver deposits like Shasta."

Results Summary

The maps above and below show consistently elevated Cu, Au, Ag and Mo concentrations across the Baker Complex and Greater Shasta-Newberry. The top quartile of assay results for Cu-Au-Mo appears to be concentrated into two, large footprint areas: (i) the broader area around the historical Baker mine, which was explored for its gold-silver potential, and (ii) Saunders, which has historically seen minimal exploration and evaluation for its mineral potential. Figure 4 presents areas1 with elevated tellurium ("Te") concentrations, and Te is an element commonly associated with mineralized intrusions, such as porphyry Cu-Au-Mo systems. Maps for lead ("Pb") and zinc ("Zn") display broadly similar distribution patterns.

This multi-element coincident data strongly supports the concept that Baker represents a large-scale mineralized system, as does the data for Saunders. Integration is ongoing of the LDS results with the regional-scale silt geochemical samples and modern geophysics. TDG's aim is to define prioritized, drill-ready targets1 within the Baker Complex to help focus and inform potential joint venture discussions.

1. Baker Mine Area

The Baker mine area1 is marked by a distinctive 15 sq.km circular, dome-like physiographic feature. Within and around this dome-like landscape feature, extensive gossans indicative of a high sulphide endowment and widespread porphyry alteration coincide with multiple geochemical and geophysical anomalies. Historical drilling undertaken at Baker was shallow and focused on Au-Ag epithermal mineralization.

2. Saunders

The Saunders target area1 covers ~10 sq.km and has never been drill tested. It comprises multiple historical prospects with minimal exploration. The LDS survey results indicate the presence of the highest stream sediment pathfinder element anomalies across the whole Baker Complex. Cu and Mo concentrations within the Saunders area are in the top 5% of all the samples collected in the 2023 survey.

Figure 2 - Lithic Drainage Sample Results for Au.

Figure 3 - Lithic Drainage Sample Results for Mo.

Figure 4 - Lithic Drainage Sample Results for Te.

Figure 5 - Lithic Drainage Sample Results Ag.

Greater Shasta-Newberry

LDS sampling results from Greater Shasta indicate highly anomalous Au and Ag from drainages, particularly where the Shasta mineral resource2 has already been defined (Figure 5 above). Elevated Au-Ag in the vicinity of a defined Mineral Resource Estimate2 (news release May 01, 2023) provides support for the LDS technique as a prospecting method. Other highlights include the Cody Lee and Fisher target areas1 which have had limited, but successful historical drilling and are open in all directions (news releases Apr 03 and Apr 06, 2023). The LDS survey has also highlighted the potential to expand the mineralized footprint at Newberry1 which has never been drill tested.

Sample Collection and Analytical Method

TDG's 2023 LDS survey utilized the 'Barakso Pan' method: a specialized device that collects single-phase fluvial lithic sediment (silt) whilst eliminating most variability due to seasonality or organic chemical components. Samples collected using this approach are consistent between sites and are near-homogeneous in form.

Samples for the 2023 Lithic Drainage Sampling program were managed via rigorous chain of custody, through sample collection, processing, and delivery to the ALS Global laboratory in either North Vancouver or Kamloops, B.C. The samples were logged and collected across the Baker-Shasta and Bot properties by geologists and technicians at sample sites determined to be appropriate for reflecting local sediment sources where practical and possible. Samples selected for sampling were then placed sealed kraft bags, then in security-sealed rice bags before being delivered directly by TDG staff from the Baker Mine site, to Bandstra Transportation Systems in Prince George, ultimately to the ALS Global facility in North Vancouver or Kamloops, B.C. Samples were prepared and analyzed following procedures: PREP-41A for sample preparation and ME-MS41L for super trace (low detection limit) analysis featuring Au, Ag, Cu, Pb, Zn, Mo, Te and other trace elements. Samples of an earlier analysis stream were processed using Au-ICP21 for Au, and ME-MS61 for Ag, Cu, Pb, Zn, Mo, Te and a determination was made to switch methods to achieve a lower detection limit. Information about methodology can be found on the ALS Global website, in the analytical guide (here). Quality Control/Quality Assurance ("QA/QC") was maintained by the lab utilizing laboratory reference materials, blanks and duplicate analyses, where required/applicable.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved Steven Kramar, MSc., P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration for TDG Gold Corp., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

1 Mineral Exploration/Exploration Target Area(s): Exploration targets and/or Exploration zones and/or Exploration areas are speculative and there is no certainty that any future work or evaluation will lead to the definition of a mineral resource.

2 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE): All scientific and technical information relating to the TDG's Shasta Project pertaining to the Mineral Resource Estimate ("Shasta MRE") contained in this news release is derived from the Technical Report dated June 14, 2023 (with an effective date of February 11, 2023) titled "The Toodoggone Portfolio and the 2023 Resource Estimate for the Shasta Deposit" (the "2023 Technical Report") prepared by Sue Bird, MSc., P.Eng. of Moose Mountain Technical Services. The information contained herein in respect of the Shasta MRE is subject to all of the assumptions, qualifications and procedures set out in the 2023 Technical Report and reference should be made to the full text of the 2023 Technical Report, a copy of which has been filed with the securities regulators in each of the provinces of Canada (except Québec) and is available on www.sedar.com.

About TDG Gold Corp.

TDG is a major mineral tenure holder in the historical Toodoggone Production Corridor of north-central British Columbia, Canada, with over 23,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration opportunities under direct ownership or under acquisition. TDG's flagship projects are the former producing, high-grade gold-silver Shasta and Baker mines, which produced intermittently between 1981-2012, and the historical high-grade gold Mets developed prospect, all of which are road accessible, and combined have over 65,000 m of historical drilling. The projects have been advanced through compilation of historical data, new geological mapping, geochemical and geophysical surveys and, at Shasta, 13,250 m of modern HQ drill testing of the known mineralization occurrences and their potential extensions. In May 2023, TDG published an updated Mineral Resource Estimate for Shasta (see TDG news release May 01, 2023) which remains open at depth and along strike. In January 2023, TDG defined a larger exploration target area adjacent to Shasta (Greater Shasta-Newberry; see TDG news release January 25, 2023). In 2023, TDG published the first modern drill results from the Mets mining lease (see TDG news releases September 07, 2023, September 11, 2023 and November 28, 2023).

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as, "demonstrate", "potential", "validate", "expand", "indicate", support", "extensive", "potential", "consistent", "appear", "associate", "strong", "concept", "coincide", "presence", "anomaly" and variations of these words as well as other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "could", "may", "should", "would" or "will" occur. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others: whether the LDS sampling results are indicative of the presence of mineralization and whether or not such mineralization has economic potential; whether future exploration programs will successfully define potentially economic mineralization; the timing and availability of funding to support such exploration; accidents, labour disputes and other risks common to the mining industry; the availability of sufficient funding on terms acceptable to the Company to complete the planned work programs; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing; and fluctuations in metal prices. There may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

