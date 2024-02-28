Transition Metals Attending PDAC, Strengthens Board Post-AGM

Sudbury, February 28, 2024 - Transition Metals Corp. (TSXV: XTM) ("Transition", "the Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held on February 21, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario (the "Meeting"). Transition's shareholders voted in favour of each of the matters considered at the Meeting, including: electing each of Scott McLean, P.Geo., Jason Marks, Thomas Atkins, Brian Montgomery and Jordan Black, P.Eng., as directors of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year, appointing McGovern Hurley, LLP as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year and authorizing the board of directors to set the auditors remuneration, and approving Transition's Omnibus Equity Compensation Incentive Plan.

The Company is delighted to welcome Jordan Black as a new director. Jordan, a professional engineer (PEO), currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer at Ramp Metals Inc. His background includes a range of roles in engineering, business development, and investment within the mining sector.

Regarding Jordan Black's election, Transition CEO Scott McLean commented, "We're thrilled to welcome Jordan to our team. His blend of entrepreneurial spirit, industry expertise, management acumen, and capital market knowledge is truly exceptional. We eagerly anticipate the impact he'll have on driving the Company's growth through his insights and influence."

PDAC 2024: Investors Exchange Booth #2126

Transition Metals invites interested parties to meet with Company representatives at Booth #2126 in the Investors Exchange at the annual PDAC Mining Convention. The 2024 convention will be held from March 3-6 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC), Toronto, Canada. The PDAC is considered to be the world's premier mineral exploration and mining convention.

Company representatives will be available to provide updates about the Company's many attractive projects and exploration plans for 2024. In addition, the Company holds numerous high quality exploration properties available for option, and representatives would be happy to review these opportunities with those looking for projects in Canada.

Next Gen Geo Prospect Generation Challenge Sponsor

Transition Metals is once again pleased to be a sponsor of Next Gen Geo's 2024 Prospect Generation Challenge, held during the PDAC. This competition is a "Dragon's Den" style live event where exploration ideas are pitched by teams of university students from around the world. Winners of the event receive cash prizes for the advancement of their proposed ideas. From previous iterations of the challenge, Transition Metals has reviewed excellent projects that have led to option agreements with participants.

