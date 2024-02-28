Japan Gold Appoints Fraser MacCorquodale as President and Chief Operating Officer

Vancouver, February 28, 2024 - Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Fraser MacCorquodale as President and Chief Operating Officer, effective March 1, 2024.

Mr. MacCorquodale served as the General Manager for Exploration at Newcrest Mining Ltd. ("Newcrest") from 2008 to 2023. During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in formulating and executing Newcrest's growth strategy, overseeing the development of a world-class exploration team and establishing a robust growth portfolio. His extensive experience spans 35 years in global gold and copper exploration, encompassing expertise in near-mine, brownfield and greenfield exploration across diverse cultural and geographical landscapes including Australia, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Western Canada, the United States of America, Ecuador and Chile.

Fraser MacCorquodale, renowned for his track record of major global discoveries at Newcrest, has joined Japan Gold's Executive Leadership Team. In response to the appointment, John Proust, Chairman and CEO of Japan Gold, expressed, "I am delighted to welcome Fraser to our Executive Leadership Team. We are pleased to have attracted such a strong and accomplished technical leader to drive value in our projects during an exciting growth phase for Japan Gold. Fraser's strong targeting skills, based on a deep technical knowledge of epithermal gold and porphyry copper-gold deposits and his team development and leadership skills, will be instrumental as we continue to explore Japan Gold's 35 projects spread over 3,000 square kilometres."

"I am very excited to join Japan Gold," said Fraser MacCorquodale. "The Company has done great work to build a high-quality exploration portfolio within a re-emerging country with demonstrated gold prospectivity. I look forward to leading the Japan Gold operational team to advance these opportunities."

About Japan Gold Corp.

Japan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on gold exploration across Japan. The Company holds a portfolio of over 3,000 square kilometres of prospecting applications and prospecting rights which cover areas with known gold occurrences, a history of mining and is prospective for high-grade epithermal gold mineralization. The Japan Gold leadership and operational team of geologists, drillers and technical advisors have extensive experience exploring and operating in Japan.

Japan Gold has an alliance with Barrick Gold Corp. to jointly explore, develop, and mine certain gold mineral properties and mining projects with the potential to host Tier 1 or Tier 2 gold ore bodies.

