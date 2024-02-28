Portofino Updates Argentine Lithium Projects; PDAC Convention Exhibitor

Vancouver, February 28, 2024 - Portofino Resources Inc. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") wishes to update its shareholders and investors on current corporate activities as related to its two drill-ready Argentina lithium brine projects.

Yergo Project, Catamarca Province

Management has been focused on securing funding to commence a drill program on its 100% owned Yergo Project, in Catamarca. Advanced discussions are moving forward positively, with interest from a variety of institutional groups pursuant to both direct investment into the Company as well as non-dilution possibilities related to project partnership financing. Details will be shared when available.

Additionally, lithium development in the northern region of Argentina, is continuing with major projects progressing and significant investments continuing to be announced. The Company is pleased to see ongoing progress with the Tres Quebradas Project ("3Q"), owned by Zijin Mining Group Co. Ltd.. ("Zijin"), located within 9km of the Yergo Project. Phase 1 of the 3Q Project was expected to commence production by the end of 2023, with a production capacity of 20,000 tonnes of battery-grade lithium carbonate per annum (source: Zijin, 02-27-24) (see Figure 1). Construction at Zijin's Fiambalá Processing Lithium Carbonate Plant is also showing significant advancement (see Figure 2).

Source: Google Earth, 02-27-2024

Figure 1: Zijin 3Q Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3751/199631_portofinoresourcesimage1.jpg

Source: Google Earth, 02-27-2024



Figure 2: Zijin Fiambalá Processing Lithium Carbonate Plant

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3751/199631_577e0cbc448c7a73_003full.jpg

Arizaro Project, Salta Province

Further to the Company's news release dated January 8, 2024, announcing the execution of a legally binding Partnership Agreement with Lithium Chile Inc. ("LITH") regarding an 8,400-hectare mineral concession, the two companies are co-ordinating efforts to complete a comprehensive definitive agreement (the "Definitive Agreement").

The initial Partnership Agreement remains in good standing as it has no expiry date, however both parties are working toward finalizing the Definitive Agreement in the near-term that will set out details regarding exploration activities, budgets, and timelines. Portofino has received expressions of interest in financing from several institutions subject to completion of the Definitive Agreement and details will follow once finalized. Subject to completion, Portofino intends to exercise its right to earn a 50% net equity interest in the Arizaro Project.

PDAC Attendance

Portofino is pleased to announce it will be attending and exhibiting (Booth #2447) at the Prospector's and Developers International Convention ("PDAC") from March 3rd - 6th, 2024 in Toronto, Canada. The Company wishes to invite any investors and shareholders to visit our team at our booth.

PDAC is the world's premier mineral exploration & mining convention. For more information about PDAC visit: PDAC 2024 Convention.

About Portofino Resources Inc.

Portofino is a Vancouver, Canada-based company focused on exploring and developing mineral resource projects in the Americas. Portofino has executed an agreement with Lithium Chile Inc. to explore and develop the Arizaro Lithium Project located in Salta, Argentina and additionally maintains a 100% interest in the (drill ready) Yergo Lithium Project in Catamarca. Both projects are situated in the heart of the world-renowned Argentine Lithium Triangle and in close proximity to multiple world-class lithium projects.

The Company also has the right to earn 100% interest in three pegmatite lithium projects and several gold projects located within northwestern Ontario, Canada.

