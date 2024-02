Company Bulletin

February 8, 2024 / TheNewswire / Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSXV:NOB) (FWB:NB7) ( OTC:NLPXF) is providing a link to a news release of today, issued by Canada Nickel Company entitled:

Canada Nickel Company's NetZero Metals Intends to Develop Downstream Nickel & Stainless-Steel Processing Facilities in Timmins Region

Click on the link below

https://canadanickel.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/CNC-PR-NetZeroMetals-Joint-Announcement_VFF-003-8-Feb-24-1.pdf

Additionally, Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. has posted a video on its website of Vance White discussing the formation of Canada Nickel Company and his relationship with both Stephen Balch and Mark Selby.

Click on the link below

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=miWlKe85uYU

