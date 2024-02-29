Cascade Copper to be Featured in the Exhibitor Spotlight at PDAC

In the Investors Exchange at PDAC March 3rd to 6th 2024

Cascade Copper is one of four exploration companies selected for the "Exhibitor Spotlight."

Cascade Copper will display high grade samples at booth 2805 in the Investors Exchange.

Calgary - February 29, 2024. Cascade Copper Corp. (CSE: "CASC") ("Cascade" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has been chosen by the PDAC as one of four attending exploration companies for their "Exhibitor Spotlight." The Exhibitor Spotlight highlights unique and innovative displays in mining from early-stage exploration, discovery, suppliers to the industry, cutting-edge technology, and equipment. Cascade Copper would like to thank the PDAC Selection Committee for their choice. Cascade Copper will receive, as part of their Spotlight, a number of benefits including: a feature in the Convention Program, highlighted Company name on the exhibitor directory, inclusion on the PDAC's Social Media Channels and the Convention Crosscut.

About Cascade Copper

The Corporation is an exploration stage natural resource company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of copper based mineral resource properties. Cascade is focused on copper and gold, porphyry and epithermal deposits in British Columbia. Cascade's priority is to conduct exploration, including drilling on its flagship Rogers Creek Property located in the Coast Mountain Belt of British Columbia, 90 kilometres northeast of Vancouver, in the Southwest Mining Region. Cascade currently has five projects, including the Centrefire Copper Project, the Copper Plateau Copper-Moly Project, the Fire Mountain Copper-Gold Project, the Bendor Gold Project, and the flagship Rogers Creek Copper-Gold Project.

