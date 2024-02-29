Astra Exploration to Participate at PDAC 2024 Conference in Toronto

Vancouver, February 29, 2024 - Astra Exploration Inc. (TSXV: ASTR) (OTCQB: ATEPF) ("Astra Exploration" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada's 2024 Conference ("PDAC 2024") at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre from March 3-6, 2024. Astra Exploration will be exhibiting in the Investors Exchange at Booth No. 2310.

The Company's management welcomes shareholders and investors to visit the booth to engage with Brian Miller, CEO, and Diego Guido, Exploration Director from Chile, for an update on its activities in the active Paleocene region of northern Chile.

Astra's flagship project, the Pampa Paciencia, a large epithermal precious metals vein system with porphyry copper potential, is strategically positioned just 15km from two world-class copper mines - Sierra Gorda & Spence - in one of the most important mining jurisdictions in the world. Located approximately 175km north of the El Peñón mine - the largest known low-to-intermediate sulphidation deposit in Chile - the Pampa Paciencia project has just received approval of its Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

"Securing the approved EIA is an important milestone for Astra which allows us to extensively explore the gold-silver epithermal system and focus on expanding its size. Importantly, Astra is now permitted to conduct geophysical surveys and drilling operations on the entirety of the Paciencia District claim group, which hosts several kilometres of untested epithermal vein targets and a large porphyry copper target. The permitting process was concluded on schedule, and we are excited to proceed with further geophysics and drilling as soon as possible," Brian Miller, CEO.

The Company boasts strong cornerstone shareholders, a tight share structure and attractive valuation. Including 24% ownership by Astra's management, a small group of cornerstone shareholders including Michael Gentile and Peter Marrone collectively own almost 70% of Astra's issued and outstanding shares.

The Company is currently focused on advancing the Pampa Paciencia project, and growing its portfolio by adding highly-prospective projects.

For more information, please visit our website or view our latest Investor Presentation.

Brian Miller

Chief Executive Officer

Tel. 604.428.0939

Email: brian.miller@astra-exploration.com

https://astra-exploration.com/

