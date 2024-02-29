Q2 Metals to Acquire 100% of the Large-Scale Cisco Lithium Property Located in James Bay, Quebec with Historical Assays Including 115.4 Metres at 1.21% Li2O

Vancouver, BC, Feb 29, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Q2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: QTWO) (OTCQB: QUEXF) (FSE: 458) ("Q2" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into three individual option agreements which gives the Company the exclusive right and option (the "Option") for the acquisition of a 100% interest in three groups of minerals claims, collectively known as the Cisco Property (the "Property" or the "Cisco Property"), subject to the retention by certain vendors of a gross metals return royalty, as further detailed below. The Cisco Property is located in the southern portion of Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec, Canada."Adding the Cisco Property with a new discovery and district-scale exploration potential to our current portfolio is a game-changer for Q2 Metals and all of our stakeholders," said Alicia Milne, President & CEO of the Company. "With the notable spodumene intercepts from the work done to date, we believe the Property has considerable potential. We have worked with the Property vendors in the past and look forward to continuing our relationship with them."Neil McCallum, Q2 Metals Vice President Exploration, commented, "The Cisco Property potentially holds tremendous value for Q2 to unlock. The exploration work done by the Property vendors uncovered exceptional results in a short amount of time. Combined with the considerable property-wide exploration along an untested cumulative 37.5 kilometres along three separate trends, we're looking forward to a busy year ahead with work at both Mia and Cisco."About the Cisco ProjectThe Cisco Property is comprised of 222 mineral claims and is 11,374 hectares ("ha") in size. It is located less than 10 kilometres ("km") east of the Billy Diamond Highway, and is approximately 150km north of Matagami, a small town that contains the closest rail link to much of James Bay (Figure 1). The Property lies within the greater Nemaska Community lands of the Eeyou Itschee Territory, James Bay, Quebec.The Property is situated along the Frotet Evans Greenstone Belt, comprised of a volcanic package dominated by mafic to felsic metavolcanic rocks, of the southern James Bay Lithium District, the same belt that hosts the Sirmac and Moblan lithium deposits, located 130km and 180km away, respectively.During 2023 and 2024 the Property vendors discovered the lithium zone by collecting 28 rock samples, 21 of which returned over 1.0% Li2O (Figure 2). The results are within a 1.2km by 1.5km area, clustered into six separate mineralized zones.In the fall of 2023, the Property vendors drilled six drill holes, totaling 1,287 metres ("m"), at one of the six mineralized zones. The drilling confirmed a strike length of approximately 220m and open along strike in both directions and down-dip. The first three drill holes were drilled towards the south and are interpreted to have undercut the mineralized pegmatite that is also dipping to the south, thus did not intersect the large outcrops that were observed from surface.Limited follow up drilling successfully intersected multiple, wide spodumene-bearing pegmatites from surface (mapped in Figure 2, with complete results in Table 2). Including:- CS-23-05 consisting of 5 separate pegmatite intervals with a cumulative 115.4m at 1.21% Li2O.- CS-23-06 consisting of 3 separate pegmatite intervals with a cumulative 57.8m at 1.27% Li2O.- CS-24-04 consisting of a continuous interval of 31.5m at 1.30% Li2O.Due to drill rig issues, drill hole CS-23-05 ended in mineralized pegmatite and was followed up with hole CS-23-06 at a shallower dip (Figure 4). The result of the two holes from the same drill pad infers that the pegmatite is dipping to the south, and the intervals intersected are possibly the near true thickness of the mineralized pegmatite. Additional drilling will need to be conducted to confirm this theory.The remainder of the Property is largely unexplored for its lithium potential and there may be more than one prospective greenstone belt on the Property (Figure 3). The Northern, Central and Southern lithium trends are each approximately 21, 13 and 3.5km long, respectively.The Company is well funded and immediate plans are to conduct property-wide sampling/mapping, airborne magnetic surveying and LiDAR surveying on the Property. Follow-up drilling at the previously sampled area will also be a high priority focus of work.Figure 1. Cisco Property - Regional LocationTo view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1454/199835_f59dd53e643d2a1c_004full.jpgFigure 2. Cisco Property - Exploration SummaryTo view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1454/199835_f59dd53e643d2a1c_005full.jpgFigure 3. Cisco Property Claim Block MapTo view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1454/199835_f59dd53e643d2a1c_006full.jpgFigure 4. Cross section of drill holes CS-23-05 and 06To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1454/199835_f59dd53e643d2a1c_007full.jpgTable 1. Summary of 2023 DrillingTo view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1454/199835_f59dd53e643d2a1c_008full.jpgTable 2. Mineralized intercept summary for 2023 drill holesTo view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1454/199835_f59dd53e643d2a1c_009full.jpgOption Terms:Subject to TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") acceptance, the Company will acquire an Option to acquire the Cisco Project for total consideration of an aggregate of 60,000,000 common shares of the Company (the "Consideration Shares"), $2,400,000 (the "Cash Consideration") and $12,000,000 in exploration expenditures. The following are the terms for each of the three mineral claim groups being acquired:Cisco Claim GroupPursuant to the terms of an option agreement between the Company and 9490-1626 Quebec Inc. (the "Cisco Vendor") dated February 28, 2024 (the "Cisco Agreement"), in order for the Company to exercise the option to acquire a 100% interest in 121 mineral claims (the "Cisco Claims") from the Cisco Vendor, the Company must pay to the Cisco Vendor total consideration of an aggregate of 40,000,000 Common Shares, $2,000,000 and $12,000,000 in exploration expenditures as follows:Upon satisfaction of the above payments and expenditures, the Company will earn a 100% interest in the Cisco Claims.The Cisco Vendor will retain a 4% gross metals returns royalty ("GMR") on the Cisco Claims (the "Cisco GMR"), of which up to 3% of the Cisco GMR can be purchased by the Company at any time prior to commercial production for $1,500,000 on the first 1%, $3,000,000 on the next 1% and a right of first offer on the next 1% at a price to be determined based on fair market value of the Cisco GMR at the time of such purchase. The foregoing Cisco GMR purchase payments may be satisfied in either cash or Common Shares, at the election of the Company. The Cisco Vendor will also be paid a cash bonus of $2,500,000 on the completion and delivery of an initial mineral resource calculation report, prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, on the Cisco Claims demonstrating an inferred resource (or higher category) of at least 25 million tonnes grading over 1% Li2O.Broadback ClaimsPursuant to the terms of an option agreement between the Company, 9219-8845 Quebec Inc ("9219"), Steven Labranche and Anna-Rosa Giglio (the "Broadback Vendors") dated February 28, 2024 (the "Broadback Agreement"), in order for the Company to exercise the option to acquire a 100% interest in 24 mineral claims (the "Broadback Claims") from the Broadback Vendors, the Company must pay to the Broadback Vendors total consideration of an aggregate of 10,000,000 Common Shares and $200,000 as follows:Upon satisfaction of the above payments and expenditures, the Company will earn a 100% interest in the Broadback Claims.9219 will be granted a 3% gross metals returns royalty on the Broadback Claims (the "Broadback GMR"), of which up to 2% of the Broadback GMR can be repurchased by the Company at any time prior to commercial production for $1,000,000 for the first 1% and $2,000,000 for the next 1%. The foregoing Broadback GMR purchase payments may be satisfied in either cash or Common Shares, at the election of the Company.Ouagama ClaimsPursuant to the terms of an option agreement between the Company, 9219, Steven Labranche, Anna-Rosa Giglio and Trent Potts (the "Ouagama Vendors") dated February 28, 2024 (the "Ouagama Agreement"), in order for the Company to exercise the option to acquire a 100% interest in 77 mineral claims (the "Ouagama Claims") from the Ouagama Vendors, the Company must pay to the Ouagama Vendors total consideration of an aggregate of 10,000,000 Common Shares and $200,000 as follows:Upon satisfaction of the above payments and expenditures, the Company will earn a 100% interest in the Ouagama Claims.The Ouagama Vendors will be granted a 3% gross metals returns royalty on the Ouagama Claims (the "Ouagama GMR") of which up to 2% of the Ouagama GMR can be repurchased by the Company at any time prior to commercial production for $1,000,000 for the first 1% and $2,000,000 for the second 1%. The foregoing Ouagama GMR purchase payments may be satisfied in either cash or Common Shares, at the election of the Company.No finder's fee is payable in connection with the Option. The Option remains subject to TSXV acceptance.UndertakingThe Cisco Vendors, Broadback Vendors and Ouagama Vendors are expected to severally undertake to not acquire or hold, together with any person acting jointly or in concert with such vendor, more than 9.9% of the Common Shares outstanding immediately after giving effect to such receipt of Consideration Shares. If any issuance of Consideration Shares will result in a vendor owning more than 9.9% of the Common Shares, such vendor will defer such issuance until such time his or her beneficial ownership of the Company is equal to or less than 9.9% of the Common Shares.Qualified PersonNeil McCallum, B.Sc., P.Geol, is a registered permit holder with the Ordre des G?ologues du Qu?bec and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, is responsible for the scientific and technical data presented herein and has reviewed and approved this news release. Mr. McCallum is a director and VP Exploration of Q2.The drilling and sampling performed by the Property vendors was supervised by Jeannot Th?berge, a registered permit holder with the Ordre des G?ologues du Qu?bec. Mr. Th?berge is a shareholder of the Cisco Vendor and as such, is not independent.Quality ControlThe samples were sent to Techni-Lab Abitibi Inc. (a division of Activation Laboratories Ltd.), whereupon the samples were tested for lithium with the Actlabs analytical Code 8 Sodium Peroxide Fusion - ICP-OES/ICP-MS Finish - Lithium Ore analysis package with a sodium peroxide fusion digestion and ICP/OES analysis. Sodium peroxide fusion is considered as a total digestion method for lithium assays. Actlabs performs its own internal QAQC checks and the Property Vendors included sufficient QAQC samples (standards and blanks) that are sufficient to match the level of work that was conducted.About Q2 Metals CorpQ2 Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company currently advancing exploration at the more than 10 km long Mia Trend on its 8,668-ha flagship Mia Lithium Property in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory of Quebec, Canada which is host to both the MIA 1 and MIA 2 lithium occurrences as well as eleven confirmed mineralized zones. The Company also owns the Stellar Lithium Property with 77 claims totaling 3,972-ha, located approximately six kilometres north of its Mia Lithium Property.FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:Alicia MilnePresident & CEO?Alicia@Q2metals.comJason McBrideCorporate CommunicationsJason@Q2metals.comTelephone: 1 (800) 482-7560E-mail:?info@Q2metals.comFollow the Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and InstagramForward-Looking StatementsThis news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian legislation. 