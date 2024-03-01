Carlyle Recovers 80% Gold in Preliminary Newton Metallurgical Testing

Vancouver, March 1, 2024 - Carlyle Commodities Corp. (CSE: CCC) (FSE: BJ4) (OTC Pink: CCCFF) ("Carlyle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce positive results from recent preliminary metallurgical test work on its Newton Gold & Silver Project, with gold extraction of approximately 80%.

Metallurgical Testing Summary:

The Company submitted a master composite consisting of primarily felsic volcanic material of continuous drill core intervals from three drill holes for testing, which is the primary host rock of the Company's current National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") Newton Project Inferred Mineral Resource. Testing was carried out and supervised by Base Metallurgical Laboratories (BaseMet), Kamloops, B.C. under test program BL1338. The objective of the program was to conceptualize a preliminary process flowsheet that would produce gold and silver doré, and to evaluate the metallurgical performance of the mineralization. The testwork included gravity concentration, Whole-ore-leach (WOL) and flotation at various grind sizes followed by leach of the rougher concentrate and tailings.

Gravity Test Results

Two initial gravity concentration tests were conducted on the master composite at 80% passing (P 80 ) 75 and 150 microns. The highest recovery was at the coarser grind size with approximately 22.8% of the gold being recovered at a grade of 211.8 g/t.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6130/199980_d746bef9e480a81f_001full.jpg

Initial Whole Ore Leach ("WOL") Test Results

A preliminary WOL investigation was completed at three grind sizes. The results for the master composite tested showed that a primary grind size in the range of P 80 75 microns provided the best results with 73.2% of the gold and 43.2% of the silver extracted. To investigate the gold losses, a 3-Stage Diagnostic leach test was completed on Test 3 WOL tailings. The results indicated that some of the gold may be locked in sulphide minerals and gangue requiring additional liberation.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6130/199980_table2.jpg

Flotation + Leach Results

To provide better liberation and improve overall gold extraction a flotation/leach flowsheet was tested. The flotation results were encouraging with 88.5% of the gold and 82.6% of the silver recovered to a rougher concentrate. The rougher concentrate was reground to approximately P 80 15 microns prior to a 2-hour pre-oxidation and 48-hour cyanide leach. The rougher tailings were leached at the target primary grind of P 80 75 microns and achieved the best gold extraction after 24-hours. The overall gold and silver extraction for the master composite was 80.3% and 32.7%, respectively.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6130/199980_table3.jpg

Management Comments

Mr. Morgan Good, CEO stated about the results: "The Company is very encouraged by the preliminary gold and silver extraction numbers derived from the first ever metallurgical testing of material from the Newton project. We look forward to optimizing our potential recoveries, testing additional material from different host rocks, and continuing to advance the Newton project in the best interests of all stakeholders."

Qualified Persons

The technical information in this news release under headings "Metallurgical Testing Summary", "Gravity Test Results", "Initial Whole Ore Leach test results", "Flotation + Leach results" has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements and has been reviewed and approved by Kelly McLeod, P.Eng who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 and independent of Carlyle Commodities Corp. Jeremy Hanson, P.Geo is a Qualified Person, as defined in National Instrument 43-101, and has prepared the other technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Hanson has also supervised the sampling and delivery of the material submitted for metallurgical testing. Mr. Hanson has not prepared nor verified the historical information contained in this news release and such information is not indicative of the mineralization of the Company's Newton Project.

Metallurgical tests have been completed using industry standard methods and procedures by Base Metallurgical Laboratories Ltd. Basemet is an independent metallurgical laboratory in Kamloops. BC. QA/QC is conducted in-house using certified reference standards and blanks, together with in-house metallurgical balance controls. Suitably trained technicians and professionals in the field of metallurgical testing completed and supervised the testing.

About the Newton Project

The Newton Project is a 100% owned Gold and Silver Project near Williams Lake, British Columbia, encompassing more than 24,000 ha.

The Newton Project contains a current National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Resource Calculation which utilizes optimized pit shell constraints to fulfil the requirement for "reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction". The inferred mineral resource contains 861,400 oz of Au, and 4,678,000 oz of Ag with an average grade of 0.63 g/t Au, a cut off of 0.25 g/t Au throughout 42,396,600 tonnes.





The Newton Gold Project is a large, bulk tonnage, low - to intermediate-sulphidation, epithermal gold deposit with nearly 35,000 m of drilling exploring and developing the historical resource, primarily between 2009-2012.





Gold and associated base metal mineralization is precipitated in extensive zones of strong quartz-sericite alteration as well as in mafic volcanic and clastic sedimentary rocks and along fault and fracture zones.





Underlying the deposit, a large IP anomaly measures 4 km x 2 km and covers an area greater than 7 km 2 - yet the existing inferred mineral resource occupies slightly over 0.5 km 2 or just 7% of the anomaly.





- yet the existing inferred mineral resource occupies slightly over 0.5 km or just 7% of the anomaly. The system remains open in multiple directions and is workable year-round.

A copy of Carlyle's NI 43-101 compliant "Technical Report on the Updated Mineral Resources Estimate for the Newton Project, British Columbia, Canada" dated June 13, 2022 authored by Michael F. O'Brien, P.Geo., and Douglas Turnbull, P.Geo., which contains the Updated Newton Resource Calculation, is available under Carlyle's profile on SEDAR+.

