American Creek Resources Announces up to $780,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing

Cardston, March 1, 2024 - American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AMK) ("the Company" or "American Creek") announces that it proposes to undertake a non-brokered private placement of up to 6,000,000 units (the "Units") at a purchase price of $0.13/Unit to raise total gross proceeds of up to $780,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share and one-half (½) of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.15 for a period of 2 years from the closing date, subject to acceleration from and after the date that is four months and one day after the closing date, if the closing price of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") is equal to or exceeds $0.20 for 10 consecutive trading days, at which time the Company may then accelerate the expiry date of the warrants to the date that is 30 days following the date on which the Company issues notice to all the warrant holders of the new expiry date.

The gross proceeds received from the sale of the Units may be used for exploration work on the Company's Austruck-Bonanza property, for general working capital, and to increase market awareness of the Company's Treaty Creek project.

The Units will be offered to qualified purchasers in reliance upon exemptions from prospectus and registration requirements of applicable securities legislation. The Company will pay finders' fees to eligible finders in connection with the Offering, subject to compliance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSXV.

Certain directors and officers of the Company (the "Insiders") may participate in the Offering. Participation by Insiders in the private placement is considered a "related party transaction" pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company expects that it will be exempt from the requirements to obtain a formal valuation and minority shareholder approval in connection with the Insiders' participation in the private placement in reliance of sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101, respectively, on the basis that participation in the Offering by the Insiders will not exceed 25% of the fair market value of the Company's market capitalization.

All securities issued and sold under the Offering will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from their date of issuance. Completion of the Offering and the payment of any finders' fees remain subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSXV.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration is available.

About American Creek:

American Creek is a proud partner in the Treaty Creek Project, a joint venture with Tudor Gold located in BC's prolific "Golden Triangle".

On February 20, 2024, project operator Tudor Gold announced an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Goldstorm Deposit.

Highlights of the 2024 Updated MRE for the Goldstorm Deposit:

Increased the Indicated Mineral Resource by 19% in gold equivalent ounces (AuEQ), consisting of a 16% increase in gold (Au), 14% increase in silver (Ag) and 32% increase in copper (Cu).

Indicated Mineral Resource of 27.87 million ounces (Moz) of AuEQ within 730.20 million tonnes (Mt) at a grade of 1.19 g/t AuEQ; comprised of: 21.66 Moz of Au at 0.92 g/t, 128.73 Moz of Ag at 5.48 g/t, and 2.87 billion pounds (Blbs) of Cu at 0.18%.

Inferred Mineral Resource of 6.03 Moz of AuEQ within 149.61 Mt at a grade of 1.25 g/t AuEQ; comprised of: 4.88 Moz of Au at 1.01 g/t, 28.97 Moz of Ag at 6.02 g/t, and 503.23 million pounds (Mlbs) of Cu at 0.15%.

The CS-600 domain, comprised of a monzodiorite intrusive stock and associated gold-copper porphyry system, constitutes a large part of the deposit with an Indicated Mineral Resource of 15.65 Moz of AuEQ within 400.29 Mt at a grade of 1.22 g/t AuEQ; consisting of: 9.99 Moz of Au at 0.78 g/t; and 2.73 Blbs of Cu at 0.31%. A 58% increase in the AuEQ ounces within the CS-600 domain.

The Goldstorm Deposit remains open to the south, north, northeast and at depth.

The project is a Joint Venture with Tudor Gold owning 3/5th and acting as operator. American Creek and Teuton Resources each have a 1/5th interest in the project creating a 3:1 ownership relationship between Tudor Gold and American Creek.

American Creek and Teuton hold fully carried 20% interests, which means no development costs are incurred by these companies until a production notice is issued. This gives shareholders a unique opportunity, to avoid the dilutive effects of exploration while maintaining their full 20% exposure to one of the world's most exciting mega deposits.

The Company also holds the Austruck-Bonanza gold property located near Kamloops, BC.

For further information please contact Kelvin Burton at:

Phone: 403 752-4040 or Email: info@americancreek.com.

Information relating to the Company is available on its website at www.americancreek.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

