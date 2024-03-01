Wealth Minerals Provides Operational Update

Vancouver, March 1, 2024 - Wealth Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: WML) (OTCQB: WMLLF) (SSE: WMLCL) (FSE: EJZN) (the "Company" or "Wealth") - provides an operation update.

Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada ("PDAC")

Wealth Minerals will host at booth number 3141 during PDAC, the world's largest mining conference to be held in Toronto, Canada from March 3 - 6. Management will be at the booth and ready to meet during the conference.

Kuska Project

In preparation for advancing the Kuska Project past its current Preliminary Economic Assessment stage (See PEA report, as announced on February 16, 2024), the Company has completed a new geophysical survey with data lines both within the existing resource area as well as lines that intersect the new license areas as announced on February 27, 2024. Preliminary analysis suggest that the new geophysical lines demonstrate the continuation of the main Ollagüe geophysical anomaly into the recently acquired licenses. The Company will provide more detail upon final analysis of this geophysical survey in due course.

Yapuckuta Project

Wealth announces that the Atacama Project has been renamed to Yapuckuta Project. "Yapuckuta" means "rich in salt", or "abundant in salt" in the Kunza (Atacameño) language. This was done to better separate the name of the project from the geological feature upon which it sits, to avoid confusion and better accentuate the difference between Wealth's assets and those of our peer group to the south of us in the Atacama Salar.

The state environmental authorities have granted permission to a local indigenous organization in the Atacama Salar, to proceed with the drilling of groundwater monitoring wells covering a vast area that includes the Yapuckuta Project. Local indigenous communities participated in the permitting process and have agreed in moving forward with these activities, that will begin in the short term.

While these monitoring holes will be shallow and are not designed to intersect with what the Company believes will be the main brine reservoir in the Yapuckuta Project, they will provide valuable information about the geology, water levels and how deep and/or shallow brines exist in Wealth's Yapuckuta Project area, information that will be critical for future WML Environmental Assessment Study.

About Wealth Minerals Ltd.

Wealth Minerals (TSXV: WML) (OTCQB: WMLLF) (SSE: WMLCL) (FSE: EJZN) is a developer of premier Chilean lithium projects in support of the global energy transition. The Company's flagship Yapuckuta Lithium Project spans 46,200 hectares in the Atacama Salar, a region which contains the world's highest grade and largest producing lithium brine deposits. The Kuska Lithium Project spans 10,500 hectares and maintains an after-tax NPV (10% discount) of US$1.15B per a Preliminary Economic Assessment announced in January 2024.

As the energy transition takes hold, the Company's goal is to advance its project to production and serve as a leading provider of responsibly sourced lithium to North American industry. To learn more, please visit the Company's website www.wealthminerals.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/199967