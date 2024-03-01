Global Energy Metals Invites Shareholders and Interested Parties to Meet Management at PDAC 2024 in Toronto, March 3-6

Vancouver, March 1, 2024 - Global Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV:GEMC) | (OTC:GBLEF) | (FSE:5GE1) ("Global Energy Metals", the "Company" and/or "GEMC"), a multi-jurisdictional, multi-commodity critical mineral exploration and development company focused on growth-oriented metal projects supporting the global transition to clean energy, invites shareholders and other interested parties to meet with management at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday March 3 to Wednesday March 6, 2024.



Mitchell Smith, President and CEO comments:

"Global Energy has been at the forefront of creating a battery minerals and clean energy-focused vehicle since inception and is fully engaged in building on our foundation while strengthening our exposure of holdings core to the global transition towards a lower-carbon economy. In doing so we are assessing ways to generate more opportunities, unlock additional value from our existing project portfolio and create long-term growth for shareholders. We look forward to meeting with you at PDAC."

GEMC recently announced that it has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent (the "Agreement") with the wholly owned subsidiary of Fulcrum Metals Plc, ("Fulcrum") a company with shares that are quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. Pursuant to the Agreement, Global Energy Metals will acquire a 0.5% royalty on net smelter returns (the "NSR") in Fulcrum's Charlot-Neely, Fontaine Lake, Snowbird and South Pendleton uranium projects (collectively the "Projects") located in Saskatchewan, Canada. GEMC will also be granted an option to acquire a 19.9% interest in the Projects as more particularly described in the GEMC news release dated January 30, 2024. Working with Fulcrum, Global Energy will further evaluate options for the projects including the securing of a strategic operational partner to apply their technical and jurisdictional expertise to advance these North American uranium projects at a such a critical time in the nuclear power sector.



GEMC has a strong portfolio of project, security and royalty interests with exposure to the key commodities that wil benefit from the electrified future:

• 100% interest in Element Minerals Australia Pty Ltd ACN 138 488 909, an Australian company that is the 49% beneficial owner of the Millennium Cobalt-Copper-Gold Project and 20% beneficial interest in two neighbouring discovery stage exploration-stage cobalt-copper-gold assets, Mt. Dorothy and Cobalt Ridge, all located in Mount Isa, Australia. GEMC is free-carried as Metal Bank Ltd earns an 80% interest in Millennium. GEMC is also free-carried on Mt. Dorothy and Cobalt Ridge until a Feasibility Study is produced by JV partner Hammer Metals;

• 100% ownership of U.S. Battery Minerals Corp., which holds an 100% interest in two battery mineral projects, the Lovelock Mine and Treasure Box Project located in Nevada, USA;

• 10% ownership of Narvik Nikel, which holds an 100% interest in the Råna Nickel-Copper-Cobalt project, Norway. Kingsrose Mining has committed and is earning up to an 80% interest by spending $15 million in project expenditures;

• 13,541,000 common shares in Metal Bank Ltd. representing 3.8% interest in the issued and outstanding equity of Metal Bank Ltd., a publicly traded issuer on the Australian Securities Exchange;

• 2,500,000 common shares in High-Tech Metals Ltd. representing 7.6% interest in the issued and outstanding equity of High-Tech Metals Ltd., a publicly traded issuer on the Australian Securities Exchange;

• 1,350,000 common shares in Electric Royalties Ltd., a publicly traded issuer, representing a 1.4% equity interest in the issued and outstanding equity of Electric Royalties Ltd;

• 637,000 common shares in Sceptre Ventures Inc., representing 5.3% interest in the issued and outstanding equity of Sceptre Ventures Inc., a capital pool company on the TSX Venture Exchange;

• 257,178 common shares in Marquee Resources Ltd. representing 0.06% interest in the issued and outstanding equity of Marquee Resources Ltd., a publicly traded issuer on the Australian Securities Exchange;

• 50% interest in the Monument Peak Copper-Silver project in Idaho, USA;

• 50% interest in the Chance Lake and Amiral projects in Quebec, Canada;

• 1% NSR royalty on the Råna Nickel-Copper-Cobalt project, Norway;

• 1% NSR royalty on the Mount Dorothy project, Australia; and

• 1% NSR royalty on the Cobalt Ridge project, Australia.



For those attending the conference who would like to schedule a meeting with Global Energy Metals' CEO, Mitchell Smith, during the event or alternatively would like to schedule a one-on-one meeting outside of the event, please do so by email at info@globalenergymetals.com or phone at +1 (604) 688-4219.

For Further Information:

Global Energy Metals Corp.

#1501-128 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC, V6B 1R8

Email: info@globalenergymetals.com

t. + 1 (604) 688-4219

www.globalenergymetals.com

Twitter: @EnergyMetals | @USBatteryMetals | @ElementMinerals

Global Energy Metals Corp.

(TSXV:GEMC | OTCQB:GBLEF | FSE:5GE1)

Global Energy Metals Corp. offers investment exposure to the growing rechargeable battery and electric vehicle market by building a diversified global portfolio of exploration and growth-stage battery mineral assets.

Global Energy Metals recognizes that the proliferation and growth of the electrified economy in the coming decades is underpinned by the availability of battery metals, including cobalt, nickel, copper, lithium and other raw materials. To be part of the solution and respond to this electrification movement, Global Energy Metals has taken a 'consolidate, partner and invest' approach and in doing so have assembled and are advancing a portfolio of strategically significant investments in battery metal resources.

As demonstrated with the Company's current copper, nickel and cobalt projects in Canada, Australia, Norway and the United States, GEMC is investing-in, exploring and developing prospective, scaleable assets in established mining and processing jurisdictions in close proximity to end-use markets. Global Energy Metals is targeting projects with low logistics and processing risks, so that they can be fast tracked to enter the supply chain in this cycle. The Company is also collaborating with industry peers to strengthen its exposure to these critical commodities and the associated technologies required for a cleaner future.

Securing exposure to these critical minerals powering the eMobility revolution is a generational investment opportunity. Global Energy Metals believes Now is the Time to be part of this electrification movement.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information:

Certain information in this release may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and necessarily involve risks associated with regulatory approvals and timelines. Although Global Energy Metals believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

GEMC's operations could be significantly adversely affected by the effects of a widespread global outbreak of a contagious disease, including the recent outbreak of illness caused by COVID-19. It is not possible to accurately predict the impact COVID-19 will have on operations and the ability of others to meet their obligations, including uncertainties relating to the ultimate geographic spread of the virus, the severity of the disease, the duration of the outbreak, and the length of travel and quarantine restrictions imposed by governments of affected countries. In addition, a significant outbreak of contagious diseases in the human population could result in a widespread health crisis that could adversely affect the economies and financial markets of many countries, resulting in an economic downturn that could further affect operations and the ability to finance its operations.

For more information on Global Energy and the risks and challenges of their businesses, investors should review the filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

