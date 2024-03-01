Gold Basin Closes First Tranche of its Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States

March 1 - Vancouver, British Columbia: Gold Basin Resources Corp. (the "Company" or "Gold Basin") - (TSX-V GXX, OTCQB: GXXFF) today announced that it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Financing") for aggregate gross proceeds of $972,030.30 through the issuance of 9,720,303 units (each, a "Unit") at a subscription price of $0.10 per Unit. The Financing is oversubscribed, with an aggregate amount of $1,522,030.30 arranged to date, and the Company anticipates closing the second and final tranche of the Financing during the first week of March 2024.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") and one-half of one transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Share at an exercise price of $0.15 per Share for a period of one year from the closing of the Financing. In connection with the closing of the first tranche of the Financing, the Company paid cash finder's fees and issued non-transferable finder's warrants to Canaccord Genuity Corp. (as to $1,500 cash and 10,000 finder's warrants) and Brava Capital Pty Ltd (as to AUD $60,000 and 400,000 finder's warrants) in connection with the introduction by the finders to the Company of eligible investors in the Financing. The finder's warrants entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Share at an exercise price of $0.15 per Share for a period of one year from the closing of the Financing.

The proceeds of the Financing are intended to fund ongoing exploration at the Company's mineral project, payment of accrued expenses, and for general working capital. All securities issued in connection with the Financing will be subject to a hold period of four-months and one day in Canada, and the closing of the Financing is subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

This news release does not constitute an offer of sale of any of the foregoing securities in the United States. None of the foregoing securities have been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any applicable state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) or persons in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor will there be any sale of the foregoing securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

ABOUT GOLD BASIN RESOURCES CORPORATION

Gold Basin Resources Corp. is advancing the 42 km2 Gold Basin Project, located in the tier one mining jurisdiction of Mohave County, Arizona. Gold Basin is accessible year-round via a 1.5-hour-drive on I-93 Highway southwest of Las Vegas, and high-power electrical lines from the Hoover Dam crosscut the southern Project area. The immediate focus of Gold Basin's highly experienced technical team is to expand and delineate multiple at-surface oxide gold deposits and prove the project's district-scale potential. For further information, please visit the Company's web site at: www.goldbasincorp.com.

Gold Basin is a member of Discovery Group, an alliance of public companies focused on the advancement of mineral exploration and mining projects. For more information please visit: www.discoverygroup.ca.

