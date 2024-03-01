Highrock Appoints Two Veteran Exploration and Mining Industry Directors

Vancouver, March 1, 2024 - Highrock Resources Ltd. (CSE: HRK) (the "Company" or "Highrock") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Dr. James Pirie and Mr. Michael Power to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Pirie is an exploration geologist and mining executive with decades of experience identifying, acquiring and exploring mineral projects across Canada and around the world. He has held executive positions in a number of junior and senior mining companies including: Breakwater Resources, Homestake Mining Company and Esso Minerals Canada. Dr. Pirie received his doctorate in geology from Queen's University.

Mr. Power P. Eng. CFA is an esteemed executive with significant capital markets and mining experience. Mr. Power spent much of his career with the Noranda Group of companies and more recently has served as an executive/director for Moydow Resources Limited, Conroy Gold and Natural Resources Plc, and Minerex Drilling Contractors Limited.

"We are extremely fortunate to have the knowledge and experience that Jim and Michael bring to the team," said Derrick Dao, CEO. "Their expertise is invaluable as we continue to aggressively pursue high upside acquisition opportunities, especially in the uranium sector."

Mr. Gary Musil and Mr. James Place have resigned as Directors. The Company sincerely thanks the outgoing Directors for all their contributions and wishes them well in their future endeavours.

Highrock Resources Ltd. is preparing for a low carbon future. The company is engaged in the business of acquiring and advancing Critical Mineral assets in North America, with a particular focus on uranium.

