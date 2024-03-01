Emergent Metals Options New York Canyon Property in Nevada to Ivanhoe Electric

Key terms of the transaction are as follows:

Emergent will grant IE the option ("Option") to acquire 100% of the Property.

The term of the Option (the "Option Term") will be approximately 18 months ending on August 1, 2025.

In consideration for the Option, IE will pay Emergent US$300,000 upon signing of the Agreement (the "Option Payment"), of which approximately US$157,000 will be used by Emergent to satisfy certain land payment obligations in respect of the Property.

IE will have the exclusive right to conduct exploration on the Property during the Option Term.

IE will be responsible for claim maintenance payments during the Option Term.

Should IE elect to exercise its Option to purchase the Property, the purchase price will be US$2.0 million (the "Purchase Price") which includes the Option Payment of US$300,000 and remaining purchase price of US$1,700,000 (the "Remaining Purchase Price").

US$700,000 of the Remaining Purchase Price will be paid in cash (the "Cash Payment").

US$1.0 million of the Remaining Purchase Price will be paid in common stock of IE (the Share Payment"), to be issued at the higher of (1) the IE September 19, 2023, follow-on public offering price of US$13.50 per share or (2) the 30-day volume weighted average price determined on the date of exercise notice, but subject to stock exchange rules as well as a possible cash top-up in certain circumstances based on IE's future share price.

On closing of the exercise of the Option, Emergent will reserve a 1% Net Smelter Royalty (the "Production Royalty") on claims within the Property that are not already encumbered with a royalty of 1% or greater from previous owners. However, IE will have the right prior to the commencement of commercial production, to buy-out the Production Royalty for a purchase price of US$2.0 million in cash and/or IE shares (the "Royalty Buyout").

IE shall also retain a first right of refusal to acquire the Production Royalty in the event that Emergent wishes to sell, assign, or transfer the Production Royalty to an unaffiliated third party.

The transaction will occur between IE's subsidiary Ivanhoe Electric Nevada Holdings Inc. and Emergent's subsidiary Golden Arrow Mining Corporation.

David Watkinson, President and CEO of Emergent stated, "If the Option is exercised by IE, it will result in the monetization of the Property through its sale within a relatively short timeframe and fits with the acquisition and divestiture business model of the Company. IE is the perfect partner to have at New York Canyon, as they have a propriety geophysical surveying technology called Typhoon™ that can detect the presence of sulfide minerals containing copper, nickel, gold, and silver at depths of over 1.5 kilometers. IE will have the advantage of exploring a large 16,000-acre land package consolidated by Emergent since 2020, use of historic exploration work completed on the Property by Searchlight Resources Inc., (TSXV:SCLT)(formerly Canyon Copper Corp., formerly Aberdeen Mines Ltd.) and others prior to 2020, and use of recent exploration work completed by Kennecott Exploration Company from 2020 to 2023 on the Property. We wish IE success in their upcoming exploration efforts."

About Emergent

Emergent is a gold and base metal exploration company focused on Nevada and Quebec. The Company's strategy is to look for quality acquisitions, add value to these assets through exploration, and monetize

them through sale, joint ventures, option, royalty, and other transactions to create value for our shareholders (an acquisition and divestiture business model).

In Nevada, Emergent's Golden Arrow Property is an advanced stage property with a well-defined measured and indicated gold and silver resource. The New York Canyon Property is a copper skarn, copper porphyry, and gold exploration property south of and abutting the past producing Santa Fe Gold Mine. The Mindora Property (aka West Santa Fe Property) is a gold, silver, and base metal property located twelve miles from the Santa Fe Gold Mine and optioned to Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG). Buckskin Rawhide East is a gold and silver property leased to Rawhide Mining LLC, operators of the Rawhide Mine. Emergent also owns the Buckskin Rawhide West and Koegel Rawhide properties, two early-stage gold and silver projects located near Rawhide Mine.

In Quebec, the Casa South Property is a large gold exploration property adjacent to and south of Hecla Mining Corporation's (NYSE:HL) operating Casa Berardi Mine with multiple exploration targets identified. The Trecesson Property, located about 50 km north of the Val d'Or mining camp, has three gold exploration targets with multiple high-grade (>10 g/t) gold intercepts from historic and recent drilling. Also in Quebec, Emergent has a 1% NSR in the Troilus North Property, part of the feasibility stage Troilus Mine Property being explored by Troilus Gold. Emergent also has a 1% NSR in the East-West Property, owned by O3 Mining and part of their feasibility stage Marban Alliance Property.

Note that the location of Emergent's properties adjacent to producing or past producing mines does not guarantee exploration success at Emergent's properties or that mineral resources or reserves will be delineated. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's website at www.emergentmetals.com or view the Company's filings available at www.sedarplus.ca.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

David G. Watkinson, P.Eng.

President & CEO



For further information please contact:

David G. Watkinson, P.Eng.

Tel: 530-271-0679 Ext 101

Email: info@emergentmetals.com

