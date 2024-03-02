Passing of the Right Honorable Brian Mulroney

TORONTO, March 01, 2024 - The Board of Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) is deeply saddened by the passing of the Chairman of its International Advisory Board and former member of the Barrick Board of Directors, the Right Honorable Brian Mulroney, on February 29, 2024.



Prime Minister of Canada from 1984 to 1993, Mr Mulroney holds the distinction of being the first Canadian Prime Minister in 35 years to win successive majority governments and the first Conservative Prime Minister to do so in 100 years.

Best known for his stance on international trade and building the closest of relationships with the United States of America, United Kingdom and Germany, Mr Mulroney also served as Co-Chairman of the United Nation's World Summit for Children. His government played leading roles in the campaign against Apartheid in South Africa, the creation of Le Sommet de la Francophonie, the reunification of East and West Germany and the first Gulf War. He also held board and leadership positions at a wide range of major corporations and institutions.

Paying tribute to Mr Mulroney, Barrick Chairman John Thornton, described him as one of the greatest statesmen of his generation, with a keen sense of humor and deep compassion and empathy for others. "Brian was a leader with a purpose who accomplished many vital goals and did so with decency and skill. He will always be remembered for his insightful contribution to geopolitical and other strategic issues and most importantly missed as a friend. Our deepest sympathies, thoughts and prayers are with his wife Mila and their four children Caroline, Ben, Mark and Nicolas."

