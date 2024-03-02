Arrow Minerals Ltd: Video Update from Managing Director David Flanagan

Perth, Australia - Arrow Minerals Ltd. (ASX:AMD) has a strategy of delivering long-term value to shareholders through the discovery and development of economic mineral deposits in West Africa. Arrow has beneficial rights of 33.3% in the Simandou North Iron Project, Guinea and a clear road map to extend these rights to 100% by delivering on key milestones (AMD ASX Announcement 30 August 2023).Arrow aims to systematically advance the Simandou North Iron Project over the coming months to identify areas of high-grade iron within the project area and realise the potential value released through the major infrastructural upgrades, rail and port, underway in the region.To view the Video Update, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/Y1X08W67





Arrow Minerals Ltd. (ASX:AMD) is an exploration and development company focused on delivering long-term shareholder value through the discovery of economic mineral deposits in West Africa. The Company has implemented a systematic science-based exploration philosophy whilst remaining commercially nimble to ensure we capture and retain value.





Arrow Minerals Ltd.





