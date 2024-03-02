Arrow Minerals Ltd: Video Update from Managing Director David Flanagan

Perth, Australia - Arrow Minerals Ltd. (ASX:AMD) has a strategy of delivering long-term value to shareholders through the discovery and development of economic mineral deposits in West Africa. Arrow has beneficial rights of 33.3% in the Simandou North Iron Project, Guinea and a clear road map to extend these rights to 100% by delivering on key milestones (AMD ASX Announcement 30 August 2023).
Arrow aims to systematically advance the Simandou North Iron Project over the coming months to identify areas of high-grade iron within the project area and realise the potential value released through the major infrastructural upgrades, rail and port, underway in the region.
To view the Video Update, please visit: https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/Y1X08W67
About Arrow Minerals Ltd:
Arrow Minerals Ltd. (ASX:AMD) is an exploration and development company focused on delivering long-term shareholder value through the discovery of economic mineral deposits in West Africa. The Company has implemented a systematic science-based exploration philosophy whilst remaining commercially nimble to ensure we capture and retain value.
