Foran Showcases TruScan Technology in Latest Video

Core Scanning Technology Transforming the Exploration and Mining Landscape

Integrating Artificial Intelligence for Real-Time Insights and Predictive Modeling

VANCOUVER, March 4, 2024 - Foran Mining Corp. (TSX: FOM) (OTCQX: FMCXF) ("Foran" or the "Company") is pleased to celebrate our continued partnership with Veracio and its innovative TruScan real-time X-Ray Fluorescence ("XRF") drill core scanning technology ("TruScan"). TruScan has been deployed onsite with the Foran team since 2022, when Foran partnered with Veracio, and is contributing to our ongoing exploration at our 100%-owned McIlvenna Bay Project (the "Project") in Saskatchewan. The use of the TruScan core scanning system has resulted in rapid advancements in our understanding of the Tesla Zone, while simultaneously assisting us in gaining geological insights instrumental to discovering the Bridge Zone adjacent to the McIlvenna Bay Deposit.

Please follow the link here to watch how Foran utilizes Veracio's TruScan technology.

Erin Carswell, Vice President of Exploration at Foran, commented: "By using Veracio's TruScan geochemical assay data in real-time, Foran's geologists can rapidly interpret complex drill core samples with greater accuracy and confidence, enabling agile decision-making and efficient exploration. By leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, our exploration team can now integrate TruScan assay data with diverse sources including remote sensing data, surface geochemistry and geological maps to extend beyond real-time analysis and assist in our identification of areas with high mineral potential. This enhanced and proactive approach using AI-based analytics heralds a new era in mineral exploration, where data-driven insights and predictive modelling reshape how mineralization is discovered."

JT Clark, Chief Executive Officer at Veracio, also commented: "Collaborating with Foran has been an exceptional experience. Their exploration team's expertise, combined with a corporate culture committed to progress, exemplifies the remarkable outcomes possible when innovation meets dedication. Their use of our TruScan technology has allowed Foran to set a new standard in the junior mining industry, highlighting the significant value and excellence our partnership brings."

About Foran Mining

Foran Mining is a copper-zinc-gold-silver exploration and development company, committed to supporting a greener future, empowering communities and creating circular economies which create value for all our stakeholders, while also safeguarding the environment. The McIlvenna Bay Project is located entirely within the documented traditional territory of the Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation, comprises the infrastructure and works related to pre-development and advanced exploration activities of the Company, and hosts the McIlvenna Bay Deposit and Tesla Zone. The Company also owns the Bigstone Deposit, a resource-development stage deposit located 25km southwest of the McIlvenna Bay Property.

The McIlvenna Bay Deposit is a copper-zinc-gold-silver rich VHMS deposit intended to be the centre of a new mining camp in a prolific district that has already been producing for 100 years. The McIlvenna Bay Property sits just 65km West of Flin Flon, Manitoba and is part of the world class Flin Flon Greenstone Belt that extends from Snow Lake, Manitoba, through Flin Flon to Foran's ground in eastern Saskatchewan, a distance of over 225km.

The McIlvenna Bay Deposit is the largest undeveloped VHMS deposit in the region. The Company announced the results from its NI 43-101 compliant Technical Report on the Feasibility Study for the McIlvenna Bay Deposit (the "McIlvenna Feasibility Study") on February 28, 2022, outlining that current mineral reserves would potentially support an 18-year mine life producing an average of 65 million pounds of copper equivalent annually. The Company filed the McIlvenna Feasibility Study on April 14, 2022, with an effective date of February 28, 2022. The Company also filed a NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Bigstone Deposit resource estimate on January 21, 2021, as amended on February 1, 2022. Investors are encouraged to consult the full text of these technical reports which may be found on the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

The Company's head office is located at 409 Granville Street, Suite 904, Vancouver, BC, Canada, V6C 1T2. Common Shares of the Company are listed for trading on the TSX under the symbol "FOM" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "FMCXF".

About Veracio

Veracio is an orebody knowledge technology company offering a range of solutions that improve, automate, and digitally transform the orebody sciences in exploration, resource definition and production. Championing a modern approach through a diverse product portfolio, Veracio fuses science and technology together with digital accessibility by using advanced scanning, sensing with strong data governance and the deployment of AI to accelerate real-time decision making and significantly improve efficiency, profitability, and sustainability across the value chain.

