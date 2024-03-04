Adventus Mining Announces US$5 Million Earn-in Agreement with Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (JOGMEC) for the Tres Picachos Project in Ecuador

US$5 million earn-in to 75% ownership over approximately four years, with field work to commence in April 2024

TORONTO, March 4, 2024 - Adventus Mining Corp. ("Adventus" or the "Company") (TSXV: ADZN) (OTCQX: ADVZF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding interim agreement (the "IA") for an earn-in and joint venture with Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security ("JOGMEC"), for the Tres Picachos mineral concession in Ecuador owned by Adventus ("Tres Picachos" or the "Project"). Under the terms of the IA, JOGMEC has the right to earn a 75% ownership interest in Tres Picachos by investing an aggregate US$5 million between now and March 31, 2028. Adventus and JOGMEC shall work to conclude a definitive agreement in due course. Adventus shall manage and operate the exploration programs in Ecuador for Tres Picachos and will receive a management fee based on expenses.

Christian Kargl-Simard, President, CEO and Director of Adventus, commented: "Adventus is pleased to continue the long-term exploration partnership with JOGMEC in Ecuador which was originally established by Luminex Resources. It is important for us to find accretive ways to advance our greenfield portfolio while we devote our capital to the planned advancement and construction of the El Domo-Curipamba copper-gold project."

The Tres Picachos Project

The approximately 3,674-hectare concession is located in south-east Ecuador, south of Solgold's Porvenir project as shown in Figure 1. The Project is prospective for copper, molybdenum, gold and silver based on work completed to date. Tres Picachos has surface sampling and mapping completed, as well as geophysical work. Historical rock samples show a central anomaly with copper and gold mineralization.

Initial 2024 Work Plan

The first-year work program will consist of stream sediment samples, soil sampling, rock sampling, surface mapping, extension of the ground magnetics and an Induced Polarization (IP) program. This work program is intended to identify and prioritize potential drill targets and is expected to commence in April 2024.

Summary of Key IA Terms

The IA envisages a five (5) period earn-in over four (4) years with the following expenditure schedule:

Earn-in Periods JOGMEC Expenditure JOGMEC Earned Interest 1st: Effective Date to Mar 31, 2024 US$0.1M 0 % 2nd: Apr 1, 2024 to Mar 31, 2025 US$0.9M 0 % 3rd: Apr 1, 2025 to Mar 31, 2026 US$1.0M 0 % 4th: Apr 1, 2026 to Mar 31, 2027 US$1.5M 0 % 5th: Apr 1, 2027 to Mar 31, 2028 US$1.5M 75 %

JOGMEC will have the right to accelerate the exercise of the earn-in by completing all the exploration expenditures in a period shorter than the earn-in term. JOGMEC also has the right to withdraw from the earn-in after the first period's expenditures. 75% ownership by JOGMEC will occur only after the entire earn-in expenditure has been completed; there is no phased earn-in.

Qualified Person

The technical information of this news release has been reviewed and verified as accurate by Mr. Christian Paramo, P.Geo., Senior Geologist for Adventus Mining Corp., a non-Independent Qualified Person, as defined by NI 43-101.

About Adventus

Adventus Mining Corp. is an Ecuador-focused copper-gold exploration and development company. Adventus is advancing the 215 sq. km majority-owned Curipamba copper-gold project, which has a completed feasibility study on the shallow and high-grade El Domo deposit. With the recent merger with Luminex Resources Corp., Adventus Mining also owns the Condor gold project and a large exploration project portfolio that spans over 135,000 hectares - one of the largest holdings in Ecuador. The company's strategic shareholders include Ross Beaty's Lumina Group, Altius Minerals Corporation, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., and significant Ecuadorian investors. Adventus Mining is based in Toronto, Canada, and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ADZN and trades on the OTCQX under the symbol ADVZF.

