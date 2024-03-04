Defense Metals Ships Mixed Rare Earth Carbonate Samples to two major REE companies

VANCOUVER, March 4, 2024 - Defense Metals Corp. ("Defense Metals" or the "Company"; (TSXV: DEFN) (OTCQB: DFMTF) (FSE: 35D) is pleased to announce that samples of mixed rare earth carbonate ("MREC") have been shipped to two major Rare Earth Element ("REE") companies. Samples generated by SGS Canada Inc. in Lakefield, Ontario during 2023 hydrometallurgical piloting test work performed on concentrate produced by earlier flotation pilot plant testing of a 26-tonne bulk sample taken from the Company's wholly-owned Wicheeda deposit have now been sent to almost every REE separator in the world.

MREC samples shipped to the recipients are independently verifying the high-quality of the REE product from the Wicheeda deposit, and further establishing Defense Metals' Wicheeda REE Project as a critically important, future North American source of rare earths.

Craig Taylor, CEO of Defense Metals, commented:

"Defense Metals continues to advance the Wicheeda Project, establishing it as one of the few western world REE projects that has the key characteristics required for a viable REE project including: (1) location and superior logistics, (2) minerology, metallurgy, and grade, (3) the ability to produce a REE product as established by pilot plant operations , (4) significant potential mine life, and (5) social licence and support of the McLeod Lake Indian Band. Defense Metals believes strongly that Wicheeda will play a key role in establishing North American REE supply chains; first and foremost, with respect to mining and hydrometallurgical processing, and ultimately with respect to the onshoring of downstream REE separation, refining and metallizing capabilities. Defense Metals is positioned as one of the very few North American REE companies having true ability to achieve this vision."

Defense Metals to Attend the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention

Defense Metals will be attending the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Convention in Toronto, Canada from March 3 to March 6, 2024, and invites interested parties to visit the Company at Booth #2500 and at Discovery Group's Booth #2630.

Qualified Person

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Kristopher J. Raffle, P.Geo. (B.C.), a Principal of APEX Geoscience Ltd., of Edmonton, Alberta, a technical consultant to the Company, and a "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101.

About Defense Metals Corp. and its Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Project

Defense Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the development of its 100% owned, 8,301-hectare (~20,534-acre) Wicheeda REE Project that is located on the traditional territory of the McLeod Lake Indian Band in British Columbia, Canada.

The Wicheeda REE Project, approximately 80 kilometres (~50 miles) northeast of the city of Prince George, is readily accessible by a paved highway and all-weather gravel roads and is close to infrastructure, including hydro power transmission lines and gas pipelines. The nearby Canadian National Railway and major highways allow easy access to the port facilities at Prince Rupert, the closest major North American port to Asia.

Defense Metals is a proud member of Discovery Group. For more information please visit: www.discoverygroup.ca.

For further information, please visit www.defensemetals.com or contact:

Todd Hanas, Bluesky Corporate Communications Ltd.

Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel: (778) 994 8072

Email: todd@blueskycorp.ca

