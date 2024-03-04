Completion of Placement to Zijin Mining

TORONTO, March 04, 2024 - Xanadu Mines Ltd. (ASX:XAM, TSX:XAM) (Xanadu or the Company) is pleased to announce that the placement of 15,185,328 fully paid ordinary shares to Jinping (Singapore) Mining Pte Ltd, a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Zijin Mining Group Co. Ltd. (Zijin), at an issue price of A$0.055 per share, completed today. Details of the proposed placement to Zijin were announced to ASX on 20 November 2023 and 8 December 2023.



Completion follows the satisfaction of all Conditions Precedent under the Share Subscription Agreement with Zijin, including shareholder approval on 6 February 2024, and approval by the Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) last week.

For further information, please contact:

Colin Moorhead Spencer Cole Executive Chairman & Managing Director Chief Financial Officer P: +61 2 8280 7497 P: +61 2 8280 7497 E: colin.moorhead@xanadumines.com E: spencer.cole@xanadumines.com W: www.xanadumines.com

About Xanadu Mines Ltd:

Xanadu is an ASX and TSX listed Exploration company operating in Mongolia. We give investors exposure to globally significant, large-scale copper-gold discoveries and low-cost inventory growth. Xanadu maintains a portfolio of exploration projects and remains one of the few junior explorers on the ASX or TSX who jointly control a globally significant copper-gold deposit in our flagship Kharmagtai project. Xanadu is the Operator of a 50-50 JV with Zijin Mining Group in Khuiten Metals Pte Ltd, which controls 76.5% of the Kharmagtai project: www.xanadumines.com.

