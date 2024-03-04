Cosa Resources Announces Commencement of Diamond Drilling at the 100% Owned Ursa Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Vancouver, March 4, 2024 - Cosa Resources Corp. (TSXV: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) ("Cosa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that following completion of ground-based geophysical surveying, the Company has commenced diamond drilling at its 100% owned Ursa uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan ("Ursa" or the "Property").

Highlights

Up to 3,000 metres of drilling planned to evaluate the highly prospective Kodiak target area

Interpretation of historical boulder geochemistry survey results identified large illite, uranium, and boron anomalies down-ice of the Kodiak target area

Mobilization of additional fuel and supplies to facilitate larger spring and summer drill program is underway

Keith Bodnarchuk, President and CEO, commented: "After months of assembling an industry-leading exploration team and a portfolio of prospective and underexplored uranium projects, we are thrilled to announce Cosa's inaugural drill program at our 100% owned Ursa Project is underway. We want to thank our stakeholders, shareholders, and supporters for their enthusiasm as we work towards our goal of discovering the Athabasca Basin's next major uranium deposit. With the close of our $6.5 million financing expected soon, we are ready to begin testing targets at Ursa while advancing multiple other key projects towards drill readiness. The additional funding will also allow us to expand summer drilling at Ursa where warranted. We look forward to updating the market on exploration results."

Andy Carmichael, VP of Exploration, commented: "We would like to thank Accurate Industries, Bryson Drilling, Matrix Camps, and Athabasca Catering for their valued contributions to getting this drill campaign underway under difficult winter conditions. The recently completed ground geophysical survey confirmed quality basement conductors are present in target areas identified from the Property-wide 2023 MobileMT survey. Compilation of historical data has identified geochemical anomalies in boulders down-ice of several of Cosa's geophysically-driven target areas. We are excited to be drilling this large and prospective Project."

Diamond Drilling at Ursa

Up to 3,000 metres of diamond drilling is planned at Ursa this winter. The objective of drilling is to complete first pass testing in one or two of the eleven target areas identified from Cosa's 2023 MobileMT survey (see Cosa's news release dated November 1st, 2023). Six initial target areas were followed-up with ground-based Stepwise Moving Loop Transient Electromagnetic (SWML-TEM) surveying in late 2023 and early 2024 to refine basement conductor locations for drill targeting (Figure 1).

Cosa's drilling strategy is to test for the presence of structure and hydrothermal alteration typical of the Athabasca Basin's high-grade unconformity-related uranium deposits. As the sandstone expressions of these features are extensive vertically and along strike but narrow across strike, drilling will be completed at relatively shallow inclinations (-70 to -75 degrees) to maximize the width evaluated across strike. Drilling will be proximal to EM conductors that may reflect structurally reactivated graphitic basement rocks typically associated with Athabasca uranium deposits. Intersections of favourable alteration and/or structure would warrant follow-up and upgrade the tested target area and its along-strike extensions.

Kodiak

Drilling will begin in the Kodiak area where SWML-TEM surveying mapped a clear, basement-hosted EM conductor adjacent to a zone of anomalous sandstone conductivity identified by the 2023 airborne MobileMT™ survey. In addition to this favourable geophysical signature, a 12-kilometre-long by up to 4-kilometre-wide boulder illite anomaly upgrades the prospectivity of the target area, suggesting the presence of a large-scale hydrothermal alteration zone extending to the top of bedrock (Figure 2). Illitic alteration is commonly associated with Athabasca unconformity-related uranium deposits such as Hurricane and Cigar Lake, forming a halo in the sandstone much broader than the mineralization. Overlapping the illite anomaly are coincident, 7-kilometre long by up to 2-kilometre-wide uranium and boron anomalies. Ice flow direction indicators suggest the bedrock source lies to the northeast; as overburden in the area is relatively thin, the source of the anomalous boulders is interpreted to lie within the Project.

Other Target Areas

Geophysical processing and modelling of the ground EM survey results is ongoing for the Grizzly, Bruin, Smokey, and Panda West target areas. Depending on initial results and weather conditions, Cosa may begin drill testing an additional target area in the current program.

Next Steps

Drilling results, including geochemical assays and clay spectroscopy of core, will guide a larger drill program planned for spring and summer 2024. The Company is considering and coordinating further geophysical work to be conducted in spring and early summer of 2024. In conjunction with the pending interpretations of ground SWML-TEM survey results, this work will aid summer drill targeting.

Concurrent with ongoing drilling operations, Cosa is utilizing the winter access trail to mobilize equipment, fuel, and supplies required to complete summer drilling and geophysical surveys. This investment in planned summer work will streamline summer operations costs by significantly reducing the need for aircraft support.





Figure 1 - Ursa Target Areas Defined by 2023 MMT Survey over Basement Conductivity Model (100 metres Below the Unconformity)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9865/200265_772f720d14f3d9ca_003full.jpg





Figure 2 - Kodiak Target Area with Historical Boulder Sampling Results over Basement Conductivity Model (100 metres Below the Unconformity)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9865/200265_772f720d14f3d9ca_004full.jpg

About Cosa Resources Corp.

Cosa Resources is a Canadian uranium exploration company operating in northern Saskatchewan. The portfolio comprises roughly 209,000 ha across multiple projects in the Athabasca Basin region, all of which are underexplored, and the majority reside within or adjacent to established uranium corridors.

Cosa's award-winning management team has a long track record of success in Saskatchewan. In 2022, members of the Cosa team were awarded the AME Colin Spence Award for their previous involvement in discovering IsoEnergy's Hurricane deposit. Prior to Hurricane, Cosa personnel led teams or had integral roles in the discovery of Denison Mines' Gryphon deposit and 92 Energy's Gemini Zone and held key roles in the founding of both NexGen and IsoEnergy.

Cosa's primary focus through 2024 is initial drilling at our Ursa Project, which captures over 60-kilometres of strike length of the Cable Bay Shear Zone, a regional structural corridor with known mineralization and limited historical drilling. It potentially represents the last remaining eastern Athabasca corridor to not yet yield a major discovery. Modern geophysics completed by Cosa in 2023 identified multiple high-priority target areas characterized by conductive basement stratigraphy beneath or adjacent to broad zones of inferred sandstone alteration - a setting that is typical of most eastern Athabasca uranium deposits.

Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Andy Carmichael, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration for Cosa. Mr. Carmichael is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101. This news release refers to neighboring properties in which the Company has no interest. Mineralization on those neighboring properties does not necessarily indicate mineralization on the Company's properties.

Contact

Keith Bodnarchuk, President and CEO

info@cosaresources.ca

+1 888-899-2672 (COSA)

