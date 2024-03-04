Green River Gold Corp. Receives Drill Permit for 6000 Meters of Drilling at the Quesnel Nickel Project and a Bulk Sampling Program

News Release Highlights:

A five-year area-based exploration permit has been approved

Twenty surficial drill holes of 300 meters each have been approved for 2024

A 3,999 tonne bulk sampling program has been approved

Multiple trenches have been approved

Edmonton, March 4, 2024 - Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River) is pleased to announce the application to expand mineral exploration activities at the Company's 100% owned Quesnel Nickel Project has been approved.

About Green River Gold Corp's Exploration Plan

The Company's mineral exploration permit has been approved for 5 years, valid until Feb 28, 2029. The exploration team will first target Zone 1 with infill drilling to complete an NI 43-101 compliant resource estimate. The trenching and bulk sampling will be undertaken to obtain samples for metallurgical, mineralogical and processing testing. The main focus of this year's exploration program will revolve around achieving the following primary objectives listed below:

Follow up the man-portable drill program via step-out drilling and begin to delineate the true size of this potential deposit.

Complete the required amount of infill drilling needed to complete the NI 43-101 compliant resource estimate.

Expand and better define the orientation and distribution of the higher-grade ultramafic-hosted nickel mineralization.

Expand the known footprint of the at-surface Zone 1 mineralization containing nickel, magnesium, and other important critical minerals.

Attempt to locate the source of the metallic vein which was intersected by WK-23-01 in 2023. (See previous press release on June 12, 2023. " Green River Gold Provides Drilling Update and Reports Assay Results from the Alteration Zone of Drill Hole WK-23-01, Including 7583 Grams per Tonne Zinc, 4340 Grams per Tonne Lead, 5.3 Grams per Tonne Silver, and 0.158 Grams per Tonne Gold.")

The bulk sampling program will focus on the nickel and magnesium potential , but will also be used to study the metallurgy of the local talc deposit in Zone 1.

The rock samples will be sent to the metallurgy lab to analyze the recovery rate of magnesium, by HCL leaching test (HCL), high-pressure carbonic acid leaching (HPAL) and high-pressure CO2 leaching test. Assays to date have shown an average of approximately 21% magnesium beginning at the bedrock surface.

Perry Little, President and CEO comments, "We are pleased to be able to move on to a deeper drilling program and a significant bulk sampling program after intersecting nickel, magnesium, cobalt and chromium from surface in each of over 50 shallow drill holes drilled to date. Our deepest holes to date have been just over 100 meters, so we look forward to seeing what we intersect as we go three times as deep with the new drill program. The trenching and bulk sampling will also give us a significant amount of material to use for metallurgical testing to determine the optimal recovery methods for the nickel, magnesium and talc encountered on Zone 1."

Green River Gold Corp. is committed to further exploration and development efforts to unlock the full mineral resource potential of this new and exciting multi-element project.

For more information on Green River Gold Corp. and the Quesnel Nickel Project, please visit our website or contact our investor relations team.

Qualified Person:

Stephen P. Kocsis (P.Geo) is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and he has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

About Green River Gold Corp.

Green River Gold Corp. is a dynamic mining company dedicated to sustainable resource development and innovation in the mineral exploration sector. With a strategic focus on identifying and advancing high-potential mining projects, Green River Gold Corp. is committed to creating long-term value for shareholders and stakeholders.

Green River Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on its wholly-owned Fontaine Gold Project, Quesnel Nickel/Magnesium/Talc Project, and Kymar Silver Project which are located in renowned mining districts in British Columbia.

The Fontaine Gold and Quesnel Nickel properties cover an area exceeding 200 square kilometers and straddle a 32-kilometre length of the Barkerville and Quesnel Terranes. They are contiguous to Osisko Development Corp.'s mineral claim group containing a proposed mine location at its Cariboo Gold Project.

The Kymar Silver Project (the Project or Property) is located in southeast BC, approximately 28 kilometers west of the town of Invermere in the Golden Mining Division. The Property is made up of two mineral tenures, totaling 1,625 hectares of land, along the southeast flank of Mount Catherine.

