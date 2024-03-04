Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited: Investor Webinar Presentation

Sydney, Australia - Further to Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd.'s (ASX:COB) (FRA:COH) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) announcement on 27 February 2024, please see the attached* investor webinar presentation. Details of the webinar are set out below.
COB Management will provide an update on the evolving partnership with Iwatani, the Strategic Review of the Broken Hill Cobalt Project, progress in the Cobalt-Nickel Refinery Development Program and discuss the current state of the cobalt market.
TOPIC: Broken Hill Cobalt Project and Cobalt-Nickel Refinery Update When: 5 March 2024 Time: 10.30 am AEDT (Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra) Format: Presentation update followed by Q&A Duration: 30 minutes
Please register in advance for this free webinar: https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/014OM6O7
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
For enquiries, please email allysia.robinson@cobaltblueholdings.com
*To view the presentation, please visit: https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/BG2R1EFT
About Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited:
Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. (ASX:COB) (FRA:COH) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) is an exploration and project development company. Work programs advancing the Broken Hill Cobalt Project in New South Wales continue. Our ambitious goals are subject to funding availability. Cobalt is a strategic metal in strong demand for new generation batteries, particularly lithium-ion batteries now being widely used in clean energy systems.
