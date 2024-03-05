Aclara Donates + 8,000 Naranjillo Trees to Propel Local Reforestation Efforts

TORONTO, March 5, 2024 - Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce its substantial contribution towards the preservation of native forests in the Biobio region and other areas in Chile. The Company is introducing a plan for the reforestation of native areas, encouraging the engagement of social and regional organizations, offering training in the maintenance and care of indigenous species. The program aims to distribute approximately 8,000 naranjillo trees, followed by other species such as Pitao and Queule trees. The Viña del Mar Botanical Garden will be receiving the initial donations of the program, to relief some of the loss incurred from this year's forest fires, which burnt over 380 hectares of its native forests. Aclara is making a sizeable donation of 2,000 naranjillo trees,100 queules, 200 pitaos, along with 1,000 companion species, to be delivered to the Botanical Garden in June, once the land is ready to receive the new plantations.

Ramon Barua, Aclara CEO and Director, commented:

"Aclara faced an unexpected setback in July last year, after receiving a request from a state agency to terminate the Company's 2023 EIA application, based on the findings of six naranjillo trees, located in the area of the Project. We took this as an opportunity to learn more about this native species, and we hope that these donations show the harmony between our project, the environment, and our community. Aclara is working towards submitting a robust Environmental proposal shortly, and our initial commitment remains; to revegetate all impacted areas with native species for the Penco community at the end of the project's life."

Aclara's reforestation project offers an opportunity for social organizations in Penco and neighboring areas to actively participate in revegetation activities. Fernando Illanes, Aclara's Public Affairs Manager, explains "At Aclara, we want to address the challenges that our forests are facing today. We believe that by collaborating with our communities in this way, we can all commit to promoting and maintaining the biodiversity of our territories."

Young Naranjillo trees in a shadehouse at Aclara's Penco Community House

As part of the initiative, Aclara is commited to providing expert training on the care and maintenance of native species. The company will offer two years of follow-up support, including visits to the area every six months, ensuring the proper care of the developing forest. "We aim to promote a shared space, fostering a collective commitment for the forest's restoration and care, because environmental stewardship is everyone's responsibility," Fernando adds.

Adriana Arancibia (Viña del Mar Botanical Garden Horticulture Manager), Fernando Illanes (Aclara Corporate Affairs Manager) and Alejandro Peirano (Viña del Mar Botanical Garden Director) showing the Agreement signed between Aclara and the Botanical Garden

About Aclara

Aclara Resources Inc. (TSX:ARA) is a development-stage company that focuses on heavy rare earth mineral resources hosted in Ion-Adsorption Clay deposits. The Company currently has two projects under development: the Penco Module in the Bio-Bio Region of Chile, and the Carina Project in the State of Goiás, Brazil.

Aclara's rare earth extraction process offers several environmentally attractive features. It does not involve blasting, crushing, or milling, and therefore does not generate tailings, thus eliminating the need for a tailings storage facility. The extraction process developed by Aclara minimizes water consumption through high levels of water recirculation made possible by the inclusion of a water treatment facility within its patented process design. The ionic clay feedstock is amenable to leaching with a common fertilizer, ammonium sulfate. Further, harmful levels of radionuclides, typical of hard rock rare earth deposits, are not concentrated within the Aclara flowsheet.

Simultaneously, alongside the development of the Carina and Penco projects, the Company intends to identify and evaluate further opportunities to increase future production of heavy rare earths. This will involve greenfield exploration programs and the development of additional projects within the Company's concessions in Brazil, Chile, and Peru.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including statements with regard to the expectations of the Company's management. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated as of March 28, 2023 filed on the Company's SEDAR profile. Actual results, timing, performance, achievements or future events or developments could differ materially from those expressed or implied herein. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact:

Ramon Barua

Chief Executive Officer

investorrelations@aclara-re.com

SOURCE: Aclara Resources Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com