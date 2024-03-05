Mawson's Subsidiary SXG Drills 2,318 g/t Gold Over 1.0 m in Best Hole at Sunday Creek

Within broader Interval 455.3 m @ 7.2 g/t Au (uncut) Traversing 12 High-Grade Vein Sets

Highest grade gold ever intersected: 7,330 g/t Au over 0.3 m

Demonstrates continuity between extremely high-grade gold intercepts

VANCOUVER, March 5, 2024 - Mawson Gold Ltd. ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSXV:MAW) (Frankfurt:MXR) (PINKSHEETS:MWSNF) announces Southern Cross Gold Ltd. ("Southern Cross Gold" or "SXG") has released results from SDDSC107 from the Rising Sun prospect, the best hole drilled to date at Sunday Creek, that returned a spectacularly long and high-grade intersection of gold-antimony mineralization including 1.0 m @ 2,318 g/t Au drilled within 455.3 m @ 7.2 g/t Au from 413.6 m (uncut) at the 100%-owned Sunday Creek Project in Victoria, Australia (Figures 1 - 5).

Highlights:

SDDSC107 drilled at Rising Sun, intercepted the highest-grade gold and best intersection drilled to date at Sunday Creek: 0.3 m @ 7,330 g/t Au within 1.0 m @ 2,318 g/t Au (estimated true width ("ETW") 0.7 m) from 684.3 m Within a broader interval traversing 12 high-grade vein sets of 455.3 m @ 7.2 g/t Au (uncut) from 335.0m.

SDDSC107 contains 10 assayed intervals > 50g/t Au (up to 7,330 g/t Au) and 13 intervals > 5 % Sb (up to 25.9 % Sb). Cumulatively the hole returned 3,424 AuEq g/t x m.

SDDSC107 contained four >100 AuEq g/t x m intersections: 15.0 m @ 15.2 g/t AuEq (9.3 g/t Au, 3.7% Sb) from 546.8 m 9.1 m @ 40.0 g/t AuEq (39.1 g/t Au, 0.6% Sb) from 566.9 m 1.0 m @ 2,318.8 g/t AuEq (2,318.4 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 684.3 m 7.6 m @ 13.5 g/t AuEq (13.3 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 782.7 m

The hole was drilled to test strike extent and continuity of 12 high-grade vein set structures 20 m along strike and down-dip from SDDSC077B (404.4 m @ 5.6 g/t AuEq (uncut)) (Figures 3, 4, 5).

The highest-grade interval 1.0 m @ 2,318 g/t Au in SDDSC107 is located 17 m down-dip from SDDSC092 (3.3 m @ 267.8 g/t Au including 0.4 m @ 1,610 g/t Au) within vein set RS80, Provides one of the first demonstrations of continuity between extremely high-grade (> 1,000 g/t Au) intersections at Sunday Creek (Figure 3).

Seven drillholes at Sunday Creek at are being processed and analysed, with three holes in progress.

SXG will be presenting drill core at PDAC in Toronto 2024 at Booth 3110B on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, between 10:00am - 5:00pm ET and Wednesday, March 6, 2024, between 9:00am - 12:00pm ET.

Mawson owns 93,750,000 shares of SXG (51%), valuing its stake at A$121.9 million (C$107.7 million) based on SXG's closing price on March 1, 2024 AEST.

Michael Hudson, Mawson Interim CEO and Executive Chairman, states: "Sunday Creek has again delivered one of the hits of the year and the rebirth of the Victorian goldfields continues. This is an extraordinary global discovery with hole after hole exceeding previous exceptional drill results. Here, drill hole SDDSC107 from Rising Sun intercepted the highest grade and best intersection at the project with 1.0 m @ 2,318 g/t Au including 0.3 m @ 7,330 g/t Au drilled within a broader interval of 455.3 m @ 7.2 g/t Au (uncut).

"Importantly, for the first time we have demonstrated continuity of extremely high grades with SDDSC107 intersecting its best grades 17 m down-dip from SDDSC092, which intersected 3.3 m @ 267.8 g/t Au including 0.4 m @ 1,610 g/t Au in vein set RS80 (Figure 3). This provides an enticing opportunity to now focus on these ultra high grade zones, in small but rich areas, with closer spaced drilling (including wedging) to rapidly build ounces beyond our initial exploration target expectations while we also continue to expand the footprint of the mineralized system.

"With four drill rigs operating, ten holes being processed or in progress, we look forward to continued news flow."

Picture 1: Quartz carbonate vein with banded sulphides and course visible gold disseminated along fractures. Interval assayed 0.3 m @ 7,331g/t Au from 684.7 m

Drill Hole Discussion

SDDSC107 contains 10 assayed intervals > 50 g/t Au (up to 7,330 g/t Au), 21 intervals > 15 g/t Au and 13 intervals of > 5 % Sb (up to 25.9 % Sb) and hosts the highest grades (up to 7330 g/t Au) and best intersection drilled to date at Sunday Creek, including four >100 AuEq g/t x m intersections from Sunday Creek. Cumulatively the hole returned 3,424 AuEq g/t x m.

SDDSC107 was designed to test the strike extent and continuity of high-grade vein sets 20 m along strike (and down dip) from SDDSC077B (404.4 m @ 5.6 g/t AuEq (uncut)). The hole successfully intersected 12 vein sets over a 470 m downhole depth. Figure 5 shows the relationship between SDDSC107, SDDSC077B and surrounding holes in the same dipping plane down the trace of the hole (+/- 415m window around drillholes). Longitudinal sections of two vein sets (from the 45 veins sets defined to date at Sunday Creek) are also shown in Figures 3 and 4 and described below:

Vein Set RS80

SDDSC107 intercepted the highest grades and best intersection drilled at Sunday Creek (1.0 m @ 2318 g/t Au including 0.3 m @ 7330 g/t Au). This intersection was located 17 m down-dip of SDDSC092 (3.3 m @ 267.8 g/t Au including 0.4 m @ 1610 g/t Au) in vein set RS80 (Figure 3). This is the best demonstration to date of continuity between extremely high-grades intersections at Sunday Creek that have been defined by closer spaced drilling. The highest grades on vein set RS80 currently appear to form on the dyke footwall contact with altered sediments.

This contact remains open 40 m up dip and 33 m down dip towards drill hole SDDSC050 which intersected 2.5 m @ 16.4 g/t AuEq (ETW 1.7 m). The vein is open to depth, and poorly constrained with limited drilling along strike. Drilling these very high-grade structures at close spacing (15 m to 25 m spacing) is increasing our confidence in continuity of extremely high grades at Sunday Creek. Vein morphology and grade tenor suggests that the same vein set has been intersected in a 170 m up/down dip and up to 60 m strike area. Several holes that are in progress or awaiting assay (SDDSC113, 114, 115A, 117) will continue to build the emerging opportunity in vein set RS80.

Vein Set RS50

SDDSC107 also intersected vein set RS50 in the dyke footwall and altered sediment contact intersecting 15.0 m @ 15.2 g/t AuEq (ETW 6.6 m) from 546.8 m (Figure 4). Vein set RS50 has been traced for 560 m up and down dip and remains open at depth. The opportunity to focus on the very highest-grade parts of the Sunday Creek system are also apparent in vein set RS50.

Expanded highlights from SDDSC107 include:

3.0 m @ 6.2 g/t AuEq (5.7 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 348.7 m, including: 1.0 m @ 13.7 g/t AuEq (13.6 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 349.6 m

1.0 m @ 6.6 g/t AuEq (6.6 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 380.0 m

0.2 m @ 11.0 g/t AuEq (0.8 g/t Au, 6.4% Sb) from 416.9 m

1.0 m @ 31.3 g/t AuEq (14.7 g/t Au, 10.5% Sb) from 425.0 m

0.3 m @ 9.0 g/t AuEq (8.6 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 446.8 m

2.9 m @ 22.4 g/t AuEq (17.5 g/t Au, 3.1% Sb) from 491.6 m, including: 2.3 m @ 27.3 g/t AuEq (21.8 g/t Au, 3.5% Sb) from 492.2 m

3.1 m @ 21.6 g/t AuEq (19.7 g/t Au, 1.2% Sb) from 497.0 m, including: 0.3 m @ 213.1 g/t AuEq (198.0 g/t Au, 9.6% Sb) from 497.0 m

0.5 m @ 6.9 g/t AuEq (4.5 g/t Au, 1.5% Sb) from 526.2 m

15.0 m @ 15.2 g/t AuEq (9.3 g/t Au, 3.7% Sb) from 546.8 m, including: 4.4 m @ 33.4 g/t AuEq (19.0 g/t Au, 9.1% Sb) from 549.3 m 1.7 m @ 35.7 g/t AuEq (25.1 g/t Au, 6.7% Sb) from 557.5 m

9.1 m @ 40.0 g/t AuEq (39.1 g/t Au, 0.6% Sb) from 566.9 m, including: 0.3 m @ 1,402.1 g/t AuEq (1,400.0 g/t Au, 1.3% Sb) from 572.9 m

0.3 m @ 32.4 g/t AuEq (31.5 g/t Au, 0.6% Sb) from 585.1 m

1.8 m @ 19.5 g/t AuEq (16.4 g/t Au, 1.9% Sb) from 588.3 m, including: 1.4 m @ 25.1 g/t AuEq (21.2 g/t Au, 2.4% Sb) from 588.3 m

1.0 m @ 2,318.8 g/t AuEq (2,318.4 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 684.3 m, including:

0.7 m @ 3,511.7 g/t AuEq (3,511.0 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 684.3 m (including 0.3 m @ 7,330 g/t Au)

0.5 m @ 7.0 g/t AuEq (5.6 g/t Au, 0.9% Sb) from 695.0 m

0.9 m @ 5.7 g/t AuEq (5.6 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 702.2 m

2.7 m @ 14.7 g/t AuEq (10.9 g/t Au, 2.4% Sb) from 723.0 m, including: 0.3 m @ 57.6 g/t AuEq (26.9 g/t Au, 19.4% Sb) from 723.0 m 0.4 m @ 48.6 g/t AuEq (46.3 g/t Au, 1.5% Sb) from 724.7 m

0.5 m @ 7.1 g/t AuEq (7.0 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 731.0 m

7.6 m @ 13.5 g/t AuEq (13.3 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 782.7 m, including: 0.3 m @ 18.2 g/t AuEq (18.2 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 782.7 m 2.4 m @ 39.0 g/t AuEq (38.4 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 784.4 m



Pending Results and Update

Seven holes (SDDSC110-112, 112W1, 113, 114, 115A) are currently being processed and analysed, with three holes (SDDSC116, 117, 118) in progress (Figures 1 and 2).

SXG Presenting Core at PDAC 2024 Core Shack

SXG has been selected by the PDAC 2024 technical committee to display its core at this year's "Core Shack" at the exhibition in Toronto, Canada.

Exploration Manager Kenneth Bush will be at Booth 3110B on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, between 10:00am - 5:00pm ET and Wednesday, March 6, 2024, between 9:00am - 12:00pm ET with selections of core from drill holes SDDSC082, SDDSC091 and SDDSC107 from Sunday Creek. Staff from Southern Cross Gold will also be available at Mawson's Booth 2939 from Sunday 03 to Wednesday 06 March.

Further Information

Further discussion and analysis of the Sunday Creek project by Southern Cross Gold is available on the SXG website at www.southerncrossgold.com.au.

No upper gold grade cut is applied in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness. During future Mineral Resource studies, the requirement for assay top cutting will be assessed.

Figures 1 to 7 show project location, plan, longitudinal and cross-sectional views of drill results reported here and Tables 1 to 3 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralized intervals reported individually as estimated true widths ("ETW"), otherwise they are interpreted to be approximately 60% to 70% of the sampled thickness for other reported holes. Lower grades were cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum width of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t Au lower cutoff over a maximum of 1 m width.

Technical Background and Qualified Person

The Qualified Person, Michael Hudson, Executive Chairman and a director of Mawson Gold, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, has reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release.

Analytical samples are transported to the Bendigo facility of On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 gram charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis. The QA/QC program of Southern Cross Gold consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blanks within interpreted mineralized rock and quarter core duplicates. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.

MAW considers that both gold and antimony that are included in the gold equivalent calculation ("AuEq") have reasonable potential to be recovered at Sunday Creek, given current geochemical understanding, historic production statistics and geologically analogous mining operations. Historically, ore from Sunday Creek was treated onsite or shipped to the Costerfield mine, located 54 km to the northwest of the project, for processing during WW1. The Costerfield mine corridor, now owned by Mandalay Resources Ltd contains two million ounces of equivalent gold (Mandalay Q3 2021 Results), and in 2020 was the sixth highest-grade global underground mine and a top 5 global producer of antimony.

SXG considers that it is appropriate to adopt the same gold equivalent variables as Mandalay Resources Ltd in its Mandalay Technical Report, 2022 dated 25 March 2022. The gold equivalence formula used by Mandalay Resources was calculated using recoveries achieved at the Costerfield Property Brunswick Processing Plant during 2020, using a gold price of US$1,700 per ounce, an antimony price of US$8,500 per tonne and 2021 total year metal recoveries of 93% for gold and 95% for antimony, and is as follows:

???? = ?? (?/?) + 1.58 × ?? (%).

Based on the latest Costerfield calculation and given the similar geological styles and historic toll treatment of Sunday Creek mineralization at Costerfield, SXG considers that a ???? = ?? (?/?) + 1.58 × ?? (%) is appropriate to use for the initial exploration targeting of gold-antimony mineralization at Sunday Creek.

About Mawson Gold Limited (TSXV:MAW),(FRANKFURT:MXR),(OTC PINK:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Limited has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic exploration company. Over the last decades, the team behind Mawson has forged a long and successful record of discovering, financing, and advancing mineral projects in the Nordics and Australia. Mawson holds the Skellefteå North gold discovery and a portfolio of historic uranium resources in Sweden. Mawson also holds 51% of Southern Cross Gold Ltd. (ASX:SXG) which owns or controls three high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields covering 470 km2 in Victoria, Australia, including the exciting Sunday Creek Au-Sb discovery.

About Southern Cross Gold Ltd (ASX:SXG)

Southern Cross Gold holds the 100%-owned Sunday Creek project in Victoria and Mt Isa project in Queensland, the Redcastle and Whroo joint ventures in Victoria, Australia, and a strategic 10% holding in ASX-listed Nagambie Resources Ltd. (ASX:NAG) which grants SXG a Right of First Refusal over a 3,300 square kilometer tenement package held by NAG in Victoria.

Figure 2: Sunday Creek longitudinal section across A-B in the plane of the dyke breccia/altered sediment host (see Figure 1) looking towards the north (striking 236 degrees) showing mineralized veins sets. Showing SDDSC107 reported here and prior reported drill holes.

Figure 3: Sunday Creek longitudinal section across C-D in the plane of the modelled vein set RS80, looking towards the south-west (striking 129 degrees). Showing SDDSC107 (orange trace) reported here and prior reported drill holes.

Figure 4: Sunday Creek longitudinal section across E-F in the plane of the modelled vein set RS50, looking towards the south-west (striking 139 degrees). Showing SDDSC107 (orange trace) reported here and prior reported drill holes.

Figure 5: Sunday Creek unconstrained plan view showing SDDSC107 and SDDSC077B assays with other intersections also shown (SDDSC050, 092). Veins (blue), dyke hanging wall surface relative to SDDSC077B and SDSSC107 (green) and hanging wall mineralized zone (from dyke hanging wall to dotted red line). The distance between SDDSC077B and SDSSC107 is shown along their traces. The RL at the start and end of holes is noted. For reference, surface is approximately 300 m RL. Of note is continuity of mineralized structures in the dyke hanging wall between SDDSC077B and SDSSC107. Host structure dips steeply to the north, veins dip steeply.

Figure 6: Sunday Creek regional plan view showing LiDAR, soil sampling, structural framework, regional historic epizonal gold mining areas and broad regional areas (Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan) tested by 12 holes for 2,383 m drill program. The regional drill areas are at Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan located 4,000-7,500 m along strike from the main drill area at Golden Dyke- Apollo.

Figure 7: Location of the Sunday Creek project, along with SXG's other Victoria projects and simplified geology.

Table 1: Drill collar summary table for recent drill holes in progress.

Hole_ID Depth (m) Prospect East GDA94_Z55 North GDA94_Z55 Elevation Azimuth Plunge SDDSC092 803.8 Rising Sun 330537 5867882 295.5 79.0 -60 SDDSC093 610.9 Rising Sun 331291 5867823 316.8 271 -47.5 SDDSC094 23.3 Rising Sun 330639 5867846 306.2 68.5 -56 SDDSC094A 359.6 Rising Sun 330639 5867846 306.1 68.5 -56 SDDSC095 368.3 Apollo 331291 5867823 316.8 271 -53 SDDSC096 347.9 Rising Sun 330639 5867846 306.1 68 -63.5 SDDSC097 62.3 Apollo 331291 5867823 316.8 276 -50.5 SDDSC097A 575 Apollo 331291 5867823 316.8 277 -50 SDDSC098 278.5 Rising Sun 330639 5867846 306.1 72 -48.5 SDDSC099 284.7 Rising Sun 330639 5867846 306.1 71.5 -58.5 SDDSC100 1042 Rising Sun 330482 5867891 289.5 74.5 -64 SDDSC101 181.5 Rising Sun 330639 5867846 306.1 63 -37 SDDSC102 596.8 Rising Sun 330537 5867883 295.5 75 -59 SDDSC103 260.6 Rising Sun 330639 5867847 306.1 53 -53 SDDSC104 595.2 Rising Sun 330639 5867847 306.1 64.5 -65.7 SDDSC105 353.6 Apollo 331291 5867823 316.8 275.3 -55.2 SDDSC106 653.5 Apolo 331291 5867823 316.8 279.5 -53 SDDSC107 815.9 Rising Sun 330537 5867883 295.5 77.5 -62 SDDSC108A 855.9 Apollo 331464 5867865 333 272.5 -50 SDDSC109 520.9 Apollo 331291 5867823 316.8 273.5 -44.5 SDDSC110 856.7 Rising Sun 330482 5867892 289.5 78 -66 SDDSC111 496.7 Apollo 331291 5867823 316.8 270 -38 SDDSC112 490.9 Apollo 331464 5867865 333 267 -42 SDDSC112W1 766.4 Apollo 331329 5867859 200 267 -42 SDDSC113 905.5 Rising Sun 330511 5867853 296.6 67.5 -63.5 SDDSC114 878.6 Rising Sun 330464 5867914 286.6 82 -58 SDDSC115 17.6 Rising Sun 330464 5867912 286.6 83 -58.5 SDDSC115A 923.6 Rising Sun 330464 5867912 286.7 83 -59 SDDSC116 In progress plan 810 m Rising Sun 331465 5867865 333.3 272.5 -41.5 SDDSC117 In progress plan 1200 m Rising Sun 330510 5867852 296.5 70.5 -64.5 SDDSC118 In progress plan 1100 m Rising Sun 330464 5867912 286.6 80 -64.5

Table 2: Tables of mineralized drill hole intersections reported from SDDSC108A using two cut-off criteria. Lower grades cut at 1.0 g/t lower cutoff over a maximum of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq cutoff over a maximum of 1 m.

Hole-ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au g/t Sb% AuEq g/t SDDSC107 335.60 338.03 2.4 0.6 0.4 1.2 SDDSC107 341.01 341.38 0.4 0.8 1.1 2.4 SDDSC107 343.80 344.65 0.8 2.6 0.8 3.8 including 343.80 344.33 0.5 3.3 1.1 5.1 SDDSC107 348.65 351.65 3.0 5.7 0.3 6.2 including 349.60 350.65 1.0 13.6 0.1 13.7 SDDSC107 353.85 354.37 0.5 0.7 0.5 1.5 SDDSC107 362.00 362.34 0.3 3.3 0.3 3.6 SDDSC107 365.46 366.30 0.8 1.1 0.0 1.2 SDDSC107 373.00 377.00 4.0 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC107 380.00 381.00 1.0 6.6 0.0 6.6 SDDSC107 395.26 396.16 0.9 2.3 0.2 2.6 SDDSC107 398.57 399.95 1.4 0.9 0.2 1.2 SDDSC107 405.47 409.55 4.1 0.4 0.2 0.7 SDDSC107 413.88 414.18 0.3 2.0 0.0 2.1 SDDSC107 416.90 417.11 0.2 0.8 6.4 11.0 SDDSC107 424.97 425.93 1.0 14.7 10.5 31.3 SDDSC107 433.82 434.27 0.4 1.3 0.0 1.3 SDDSC107 438.62 439.07 0.4 1.6 0.1 1.7 SDDSC107 444.89 447.45 2.6 1.6 0.1 1.7 including 446.82 447.09 0.3 8.6 0.2 9.0 SDDSC107 491.61 494.50 2.9 17.5 3.1 22.4 including 492.23 494.50 2.3 21.8 3.5 27.3 SDDSC107 496.95 500.00 3.1 19.7 1.2 21.6 including 496.95 497.25 0.3 198.0 9.6 213.1 SDDSC107 526.17 526.68 0.5 4.5 1.5 6.9 SDDSC107 543.54 544.00 0.5 0.7 0.3 1.2 SDDSC107 546.75 561.75 15.0 9.3 3.7 15.2 including 549.34 553.76 4.4 19.0 9.1 33.4 including 557.50 559.22 1.7 25.1 6.7 35.7 including 560.32 560.75 0.4 5.2 1.0 6.8 SDDSC107 566.85 576.00 9.1 39.1 0.6 40.0 including 572.90 573.15 0.3 1400.0 1.3 1402.1 SDDSC107 580.48 583.00 2.5 1.0 0.2 1.3 SDDSC107 585.10 585.35 0.3 31.5 0.6 32.4 SDDSC107 588.28 590.09 1.8 16.4 1.9 19.5 including 588.28 589.65 1.4 21.2 2.4 25.1 SDDSC107 684.32 685.35 1.0 2318.4 0.3 2318.8 including 684.32 685.00 0.7 3511.0 0.4 3511.7 SDDSC107 695.00 695.52 0.5 5.6 0.9 7.0 SDDSC107 700.40 703.70 3.3 2.0 0.4 2.6 including 702.15 703.00 0.9 5.6 0.0 5.7 SDDSC107 708.40 708.70 0.3 2.3 0.0 2.4 SDDSC107 723.03 725.75 2.7 10.9 2.4 14.7 including 723.03 723.30 0.3 26.9 19.4 57.6 including 724.65 725.08 0.4 46.3 1.5 48.6 SDDSC107 728.78 731.55 2.8 1.6 0.2 1.9 including 731.00 731.55 0.5 7.0 0.1 7.1 SDDSC107 746.07 747.02 0.9 2.8 0.0 2.8 SDDSC107 752.81 753.12 0.3 0.3 0.5 1.1 SDDSC107 756.00 757.92 1.9 1.4 0.0 1.4 SDDSC107 769.92 772.20 2.3 2.4 0.1 2.6 including 771.96 772.20 0.2 5.8 0.0 5.9 SDDSC107 775.54 776.35 0.8 0.7 0.4 1.4 SDDSC107 782.70 790.30 7.6 13.3 0.2 13.5 including 782.70 783.00 0.3 18.2 0.0 18.2 including 784.42 786.80 2.4 38.4 0.3 39.0 SDDSC107 809.00 811.63 2.6 1.2 0.0 1.2

Table 3: All individual assays reported from SDDSC108A reported here >0.1g/t AuEq.

Hole-ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au g/t Sb% AuEq g/t SDDSC107 318.81 319.75 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 319.75 320.40 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 321.08 322.00 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 322.93 324.02 1.1 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 324.02 325.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 326.00 326.63 0.6 0.1 0.3 0.6 SDDSC107 326.63 327.50 0.9 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 327.50 328.50 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 328.50 328.87 0.4 0.2 0.4 0.8 SDDSC107 328.87 329.82 1.0 0.1 0.1 0.2 SDDSC107 329.82 330.76 0.9 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC107 334.00 335.00 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 335.00 335.60 0.6 0.1 0.3 0.6 SDDSC107 335.60 335.83 0.2 0.5 2.2 4.0 SDDSC107 335.83 336.40 0.6 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC107 336.40 336.82 0.4 1.2 0.6 2.1 SDDSC107 336.82 337.65 0.8 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC107 337.65 338.03 0.4 0.7 0.4 1.3 SDDSC107 338.03 338.72 0.7 0.9 0.0 1.0 SDDSC107 338.72 339.40 0.7 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC107 340.40 341.01 0.6 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC107 341.01 341.38 0.4 0.8 1.1 2.4 SDDSC107 341.38 341.90 0.5 0.5 0.3 1.0 SDDSC107 342.78 343.49 0.7 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC107 343.49 343.80 0.3 0.1 0.2 0.4 SDDSC107 343.80 344.33 0.5 3.3 1.1 5.1 SDDSC107 344.33 344.65 0.3 1.5 0.2 1.8 SDDSC107 344.65 345.80 1.2 0.2 0.1 0.3 SDDSC107 345.80 346.80 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 346.80 347.24 0.4 0.2 0.1 0.3 SDDSC107 348.00 348.65 0.7 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC107 348.65 349.04 0.4 1.6 0.9 3.0 SDDSC107 349.04 349.60 0.6 1.1 0.2 1.3 SDDSC107 349.60 350.20 0.6 18.1 0.1 18.3 SDDSC107 350.20 350.65 0.5 7.5 0.0 7.5 SDDSC107 350.65 351.00 0.4 4.3 0.0 4.3 SDDSC107 351.00 351.30 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC107 351.30 351.65 0.4 0.6 0.7 1.8 SDDSC107 351.65 352.00 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 352.00 353.00 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC107 353.00 353.85 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 353.85 354.37 0.5 0.7 0.5 1.5 SDDSC107 354.37 355.05 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC107 355.05 355.90 0.9 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC107 355.90 357.00 1.1 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 357.00 358.00 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 358.00 359.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC107 359.00 360.00 1.0 0.1 0.1 0.2 SDDSC107 361.00 362.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 362.00 362.34 0.3 3.3 0.3 3.6 SDDSC107 362.34 363.00 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 363.00 364.00 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC107 364.00 364.65 0.7 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC107 364.65 365.46 0.8 0.3 0.1 0.5 SDDSC107 365.46 365.97 0.5 1.2 0.0 1.3 SDDSC107 365.97 366.30 0.3 1.0 0.0 1.1 SDDSC107 366.30 366.96 0.7 0.4 0.0 0.5 SDDSC107 366.96 368.00 1.0 0.9 0.0 0.9 SDDSC107 368.00 369.00 1.0 0.5 0.0 0.6 SDDSC107 369.00 370.00 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC107 370.00 371.00 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC107 371.00 372.00 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC107 372.00 373.00 1.0 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC107 373.00 374.00 1.0 1.0 0.0 1.0 SDDSC107 374.00 375.00 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC107 375.00 376.00 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC107 376.00 377.00 1.0 1.0 0.0 1.0 SDDSC107 377.00 378.00 1.0 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC107 378.00 379.00 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC107 379.00 380.00 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC107 380.00 381.00 1.0 6.6 0.0 6.6 SDDSC107 382.00 383.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 383.00 384.00 1.0 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC107 385.00 386.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 387.00 388.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 394.60 395.26 0.7 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC107 395.26 395.45 0.2 2.9 0.1 3.0 SDDSC107 395.45 395.83 0.4 1.6 0.4 2.2 SDDSC107 395.83 396.16 0.3 2.7 0.1 2.8 SDDSC107 396.80 397.07 0.3 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC107 397.07 398.07 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 398.07 398.27 0.2 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC107 398.57 398.89 0.3 1.8 0.1 1.9 SDDSC107 399.52 399.95 0.4 1.7 0.4 2.4 SDDSC107 404.42 405.47 1.1 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 405.47 405.98 0.5 0.9 0.2 1.2 SDDSC107 405.98 406.62 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC107 406.62 407.10 0.5 0.5 0.2 0.9 SDDSC107 407.10 408.00 0.9 0.3 0.5 1.1 SDDSC107 408.59 409.15 0.6 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 409.15 409.55 0.4 1.2 0.4 1.8 SDDSC107 409.55 409.81 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 412.07 412.85 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 412.85 413.12 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 413.12 413.88 0.8 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC107 413.88 414.18 0.3 2.0 0.0 2.1 SDDSC107 414.18 415.00 0.8 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC107 416.90 417.11 0.2 0.8 6.4 11.0 SDDSC107 417.11 418.17 1.1 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 418.17 419.28 1.1 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC107 419.28 419.95 0.7 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC107 419.95 420.20 0.3 0.8 0.0 0.8 SDDSC107 420.20 420.75 0.6 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 420.75 421.70 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 422.35 423.20 0.9 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC107 423.20 423.97 0.8 0.1 0.3 0.5 SDDSC107 423.97 424.97 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC107 424.97 425.35 0.4 28.0 25.9 68.9 SDDSC107 425.35 425.93 0.6 6.0 0.4 6.7 SDDSC107 425.93 426.78 0.9 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC107 426.78 427.10 0.3 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC107 427.10 428.27 1.2 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 431.06 431.52 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC107 432.18 432.92 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 432.92 433.34 0.4 0.4 0.0 0.5 SDDSC107 433.82 434.27 0.5 1.3 0.0 1.3 SDDSC107 434.27 435.31 1.0 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC107 436.10 437.00 0.9 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC107 437.00 437.39 0.4 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC107 437.39 437.84 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 438.62 439.07 0.5 1.6 0.1 1.7 SDDSC107 439.75 440.64 0.9 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC107 442.37 443.12 0.8 0.3 0.3 0.8 SDDSC107 443.12 443.57 0.5 0.6 0.1 0.7 SDDSC107 443.57 443.81 0.2 0.9 0.0 1.0 SDDSC107 443.81 444.32 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 444.32 444.89 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 444.89 445.23 0.3 2.7 0.3 3.2 SDDSC107 446.82 447.09 0.3 8.6 0.2 9.0 SDDSC107 447.09 447.45 0.4 2.0 0.0 2.1 SDDSC107 447.45 447.69 0.2 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC107 447.69 448.16 0.5 0.6 0.1 0.7 SDDSC107 448.16 448.60 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 450.00 450.16 0.2 0.9 0.0 0.9 SDDSC107 450.80 451.19 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC107 451.19 451.37 0.2 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC107 451.37 451.86 0.5 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC107 452.55 453.38 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 456.96 457.55 0.6 0.2 0.3 0.6 SDDSC107 457.55 457.76 0.2 0.4 0.1 0.6 SDDSC107 460.41 460.70 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 462.07 463.04 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 465.80 466.40 0.6 0.8 0.0 0.8 SDDSC107 466.40 467.00 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 467.00 468.00 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC107 471.00 472.00 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 473.00 474.00 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 474.00 475.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 476.00 477.00 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC107 478.00 479.25 1.3 0.5 0.0 0.6 SDDSC107 480.17 480.81 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 480.81 482.00 1.2 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 482.00 482.92 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC107 482.92 484.00 1.1 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC107 484.97 486.00 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC107 487.00 488.00 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC107 488.00 489.00 1.0 0.7 0.0 0.8 SDDSC107 489.00 490.00 1.0 0.1 0.2 0.5 SDDSC107 490.00 491.00 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC107 491.00 491.61 0.6 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC107 491.61 492.23 0.6 2.1 1.3 4.2 SDDSC107 492.23 492.60 0.4 96.0 15.1 119.9 SDDSC107 492.60 493.02 0.4 16.5 4.1 23.0 SDDSC107 493.02 493.84 0.8 5.2 0.3 5.7 SDDSC107 493.84 494.50 0.7 4.0 0.8 5.2 SDDSC107 494.50 495.75 1.3 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 495.75 496.95 1.2 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 496.95 497.25 0.3 198.0 9.6 213.1 SDDSC107 498.00 499.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 499.00 500.00 1.0 0.5 0.8 1.9 SDDSC107 500.00 501.16 1.2 0.2 0.4 0.8 SDDSC107 501.16 502.00 0.8 0.0 0.1 0.1 SDDSC107 508.50 509.00 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 526.17 526.68 0.5 4.5 1.5 6.9 SDDSC107 531.75 532.47 0.7 0.0 0.2 0.4 SDDSC107 533.71 534.33 0.6 0.4 0.1 0.5 SDDSC107 534.33 535.40 1.1 0.2 0.1 0.3 SDDSC107 535.40 536.60 1.2 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 541.63 542.68 1.1 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 542.68 543.54 0.9 0.2 0.1 0.3 SDDSC107 543.54 544.00 0.5 0.7 0.3 1.2 SDDSC107 544.00 544.30 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC107 545.75 546.10 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC107 546.10 546.75 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 546.75 547.05 0.3 0.6 0.5 1.4 SDDSC107 547.05 548.06 1.0 2.8 0.6 3.8 SDDSC107 548.06 548.45 0.4 0.2 0.3 0.7 SDDSC107 548.45 548.75 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC107 548.75 549.34 0.6 0.1 0.1 0.2 SDDSC107 549.34 549.87 0.5 14.8 15.7 39.6 SDDSC107 549.87 550.25 0.4 2.0 4.6 9.2 SDDSC107 550.25 550.76 0.5 68.3 21.7 102.6 SDDSC107 550.76 551.06 0.3 3.4 5.6 12.2 SDDSC107 551.06 551.43 0.4 3.5 4.6 10.8 SDDSC107 551.43 551.73 0.3 2.9 14.3 25.5 SDDSC107 551.73 552.03 0.3 8.3 3.1 13.1 SDDSC107 552.03 552.73 0.7 39.6 11.3 57.5 SDDSC107 552.73 553.76 1.0 7.0 2.7 11.2 SDDSC107 553.76 554.62 0.9 1.2 0.5 1.9 SDDSC107 554.62 555.30 0.7 1.2 0.0 1.3 SDDSC107 555.30 555.79 0.5 0.9 0.0 1.0 SDDSC107 555.79 556.00 0.2 1.8 0.5 2.6 SDDSC107 556.00 556.95 1.0 1.0 0.3 1.4 SDDSC107 556.95 557.50 0.6 0.7 0.4 1.4 SDDSC107 557.50 557.90 0.4 3.9 4.0 10.2 SDDSC107 557.90 558.29 0.4 7.2 3.6 12.8 SDDSC107 558.29 558.64 0.4 20.4 5.3 28.8 SDDSC107 558.64 559.22 0.6 54.7 11.6 73.0 SDDSC107 559.22 559.86 0.6 3.2 0.4 3.9 SDDSC107 559.86 560.32 0.5 1.1 0.6 2.0 SDDSC107 560.32 560.75 0.4 5.2 1.0 6.8 SDDSC107 560.75 561.75 1.0 0.9 0.6 1.8 SDDSC107 561.75 562.90 1.2 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC107 565.40 566.55 1.2 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 566.55 566.85 0.3 0.6 0.1 0.7 SDDSC107 566.85 567.44 0.6 0.8 0.4 1.5 SDDSC107 568.94 569.30 0.4 0.6 0.3 1.0 SDDSC107 569.30 569.92 0.6 2.9 0.7 4.0 SDDSC107 569.92 570.22 0.3 1.3 0.4 1.9 SDDSC107 570.22 570.75 0.5 1.5 0.4 2.2 SDDSC107 570.75 571.38 0.6 0.3 0.2 0.6 SDDSC107 571.38 572.00 0.6 1.4 1.4 3.6 SDDSC107 572.00 572.90 0.9 0.6 0.6 1.4 SDDSC107 572.90 573.15 0.3 1400.0 1.3 1402.1 SDDSC107 573.15 573.73 0.6 0.9 0.8 2.1 SDDSC107 573.73 574.25 0.5 1.7 1.7 4.3 SDDSC107 574.25 574.65 0.4 0.7 0.6 1.7 SDDSC107 574.65 575.55 0.9 1.0 0.7 2.1 SDDSC107 575.55 576.00 0.5 0.4 0.4 1.1 SDDSC107 576.00 577.00 1.0 0.2 0.1 0.4 SDDSC107 577.00 577.30 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC107 578.80 579.11 0.3 0.2 0.3 0.6 SDDSC107 580.48 580.90 0.4 1.3 0.3 1.8 SDDSC107 580.90 581.85 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 581.85 582.15 0.3 1.3 0.9 2.6 SDDSC107 582.15 583.00 0.9 1.9 0.1 2.0 SDDSC107 583.60 584.25 0.7 0.0 0.2 0.3 SDDSC107 585.10 585.35 0.3 31.5 0.6 32.4 SDDSC107 585.85 586.45 0.6 0.2 0.1 0.3 SDDSC107 586.45 586.90 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 586.90 587.67 0.8 0.2 0.2 0.5 SDDSC107 587.67 588.28 0.6 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 588.28 588.70 0.4 39.1 5.3 47.5 SDDSC107 588.70 589.48 0.8 0.8 0.4 1.5 SDDSC107 589.48 589.65 0.2 71.0 4.4 77.9 SDDSC107 589.65 590.09 0.4 1.4 0.4 2.0 SDDSC107 590.09 590.56 0.5 0.1 0.1 0.2 SDDSC107 602.61 602.95 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 608.00 608.94 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 625.54 625.93 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 625.93 626.59 0.7 0.7 0.1 0.8 SDDSC107 648.30 649.49 1.2 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 683.00 684.32 1.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 684.32 684.70 0.4 496.0 0.5 496.7 SDDSC107 684.70 685.00 0.3 7330.0 0.4 7330.6 SDDSC107 685.00 685.35 0.4 1.3 0.0 1.3 SDDSC107 685.35 686.00 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC107 686.00 687.00 1.0 0.3 0.3 0.8 SDDSC107 690.00 691.00 1.0 0.4 0.1 0.6 SDDSC107 691.00 692.00 1.0 0.5 0.0 0.6 SDDSC107 692.00 692.70 0.7 0.8 0.0 0.8 SDDSC107 692.70 693.70 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC107 695.00 695.52 0.5 5.6 0.9 7.0 SDDSC107 695.52 696.00 0.5 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC107 696.00 696.65 0.7 0.2 0.1 0.3 SDDSC107 700.40 701.00 0.6 1.4 0.2 1.7 SDDSC107 701.00 702.15 1.2 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 702.15 703.00 0.9 5.6 0.0 5.7 SDDSC107 703.00 703.70 0.7 1.2 1.6 3.7 SDDSC107 703.70 705.00 1.3 0.1 0.1 0.2 SDDSC107 705.00 706.02 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 706.60 707.27 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC107 707.27 708.40 1.1 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC107 708.40 708.70 0.3 2.3 0.0 2.4 SDDSC107 722.73 723.03 0.3 0.0 0.1 0.1 SDDSC107 723.03 723.30 0.3 26.9 19.4 57.6 SDDSC107 723.30 724.11 0.8 1.2 0.6 2.2 SDDSC107 724.65 725.08 0.4 46.3 1.5 48.6 SDDSC107 725.08 725.75 0.7 2.3 0.1 2.4 SDDSC107 725.75 726.32 0.6 0.4 0.1 0.6 SDDSC107 727.10 727.77 0.7 0.4 0.0 0.5 SDDSC107 727.77 728.78 1.0 0.1 0.1 0.3 SDDSC107 728.78 729.33 0.6 0.3 0.5 1.1 SDDSC107 729.33 729.75 0.4 0.4 0.3 0.9 SDDSC107 729.75 730.40 0.7 0.2 0.1 0.2 SDDSC107 730.40 731.00 0.6 0.1 0.1 0.3 SDDSC107 731.00 731.55 0.6 7.0 0.1 7.1 SDDSC107 731.55 731.94 0.4 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC107 731.94 732.33 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 733.33 734.31 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 734.31 735.19 0.9 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 735.19 736.00 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 736.00 736.95 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 736.95 737.85 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 737.85 738.87 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 738.87 739.60 0.7 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC107 739.60 740.05 0.5 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC107 740.66 741.00 0.3 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC107 741.00 741.54 0.5 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC107 741.54 742.27 0.7 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC107 744.00 744.77 0.8 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC107 744.77 745.13 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC107 745.13 746.07 0.9 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 746.07 746.70 0.6 3.2 0.0 3.2 SDDSC107 746.70 747.02 0.3 2.1 0.0 2.2 SDDSC107 751.72 752.45 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 752.81 753.12 0.3 0.3 0.5 1.1 SDDSC107 755.10 755.33 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC107 755.33 756.00 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 756.00 757.00 1.0 1.0 0.0 1.0 SDDSC107 757.00 757.42 0.4 2.0 0.0 2.0 SDDSC107 757.42 757.73 0.3 1.8 0.0 1.8 SDDSC107 757.73 757.92 0.2 1.2 0.0 1.2 SDDSC107 757.92 758.24 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.4 SDDSC107 758.24 759.20 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 759.20 760.00 0.8 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC107 760.00 760.63 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 760.63 760.90 0.3 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC107 760.90 761.30 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC107 762.70 763.15 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC107 763.15 763.81 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC107 764.23 764.94 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 764.94 765.31 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 765.31 766.08 0.8 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC107 766.08 766.55 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 766.55 767.38 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 768.04 768.24 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.4 SDDSC107 768.24 769.08 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC107 769.08 769.92 0.8 0.2 0.1 0.3 SDDSC107 769.92 770.79 0.9 3.8 0.2 4.1 SDDSC107 770.79 771.56 0.8 0.7 0.1 0.9 SDDSC107 771.56 771.96 0.4 0.6 0.1 0.8 SDDSC107 771.96 772.20 0.2 5.8 0.0 5.9 SDDSC107 772.20 772.62 0.4 0.4 0.2 0.7 SDDSC107 772.62 773.40 0.8 0.8 0.0 0.8 SDDSC107 773.40 774.26 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 774.26 774.98 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 774.98 775.54 0.6 0.6 0.2 0.8 SDDSC107 775.54 775.83 0.3 0.7 0.6 1.7 SDDSC107 775.83 776.35 0.5 0.8 0.3 1.2 SDDSC107 777.00 778.00 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC107 780.00 780.67 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 780.67 781.60 0.9 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC107 781.60 782.14 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC107 782.14 782.70 0.6 0.9 0.0 0.9 SDDSC107 782.70 783.00 0.3 18.2 0.0 18.2 SDDSC107 783.00 783.89 0.9 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC107 783.89 784.42 0.5 0.8 0.0 0.8 SDDSC107 784.42 784.70 0.3 19.4 0.0 19.5 SDDSC107 784.70 784.96 0.3 0.5 0.2 0.8 SDDSC107 784.96 785.41 0.5 0.6 0.2 1.0 SDDSC107 785.41 785.67 0.3 0.7 0.3 1.1 SDDSC107 785.67 786.12 0.5 65.4 0.6 66.3 SDDSC107 786.12 786.44 0.3 2.9 0.6 3.9 SDDSC107 786.44 786.80 0.4 153.0 0.3 153.5 SDDSC107 786.80 787.19 0.4 1.9 0.0 2.0 SDDSC107 787.19 787.60 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC107 787.60 787.94 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC107 787.94 788.14 0.2 0.8 0.6 1.8 SDDSC107 788.14 788.70 0.6 1.2 0.3 1.6 SDDSC107 788.70 789.48 0.8 0.9 0.1 1.0 SDDSC107 789.48 790.30 0.8 1.2 0.1 1.3 SDDSC107 790.30 791.12 0.8 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC107 791.12 791.55 0.4 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC107 799.67 799.95 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 799.95 800.36 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 800.36 800.62 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 807.00 808.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC107 809.00 810.00 1.0 1.8 0.0 1.8 SDDSC107 810.00 811.00 1.0 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC107 811.00 811.63 0.6 1.0 0.0 1.0 SDDSC107 811.63 812.18 0.6 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC107 812.18 813.00 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.1

