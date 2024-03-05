Largo Identifies Significant Platinum-Palladium Grades from Sampling of the Non-Magnetic Tailings Ponds at its Maracás Menchen Mine; Commences Further Analysis of Platinum Group Metals as Part of its Ongoing Exploration Program

Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) today announces it has identified significant platinum group metals ("PGMs") grades in its non-magnetic tailings ponds and ilmenite stockpile from ongoing exploration work at its Maracás Menchen Mine, including a total of 28 vertical auger drill holes and 83 samples. The Company has also initiated a review of its past geology and assay database to establish the existence of PGMs in deposits surrounding its Campbell Pit.

Figure 1: View of Non-Magnetic Tailings Ponds Two and Pond Three with the Auger Drill Hole Positions (Photo: Business Wire)

Daniel Tellechea, Director and Interim CEO of Largo, stated: "Preliminary analysis of the Company's non-magnetic tailings pond and ilmenite stockpile has returned significant PGM grades, prompting our team to plan for an additional drill program to enhance our knowledge of grade distribution within the non-magnetic tailings ponds. Simultaneously, our team is performing a database review, relogging, and re-assay program of past exploration work related to PGMs, alongside a focused drilling initiative to gain a deeper understanding of PGM grade distribution in deposits north and south of the Campbell Pit, where past exploration efforts have demonstrated various grades of PGMs."

He continued: "In 2014, Largo contracted Société Générale de Surveillance SA. (SGS) to conduct metallurgical and PGM flotation tests on the massive vanadium ore at the Maracás Menchen Mine with encouraging results. The major significance of today's announcement is that higher grades of PGMs could be associated with the Company's non-magnetic material rather than massive vanadium ore, as previously thought. We plan to conduct further studies to evaluate the potential to recover PGMs as an additional by-product of Largo's vanadium and ilmenite operations following the completion of our ilmenite concentrate plant. We anticipate providing updates on this initiative and other exploration progress as our efforts continue going forward."

Non-Magnetic Tailings Pond Auger Drill Hole Highlights

BN3TR15: 3.0 metres grading 0.410g Pt/t and 0.209g Pd/t and 0.07g Au/t totalling 0.687g PGM equivalent ("PGM eq.")

BN2TR1: 4.3 metres grading 0.321g Pt/t and 0.118g Pd/t and 0.04g Au/t totalling 0.480g PGM eq.

There are three non-magnetic tailings ponds at the Maracás Menchen Mine (see Figure 1). Pond four is active but has not been sampled as it is still under operation and receiving non-magnetic material from ongoing operations. The current tonnage of pond four is approximately 3.0 million tonnes as of December 31, 2023. Further analysis has also identified gold grades, which has been added to the ongoing analysis.

Table 1: Non-Magnetic Tailings Ponds Tonnage Statistics

Non-Magnetic Tailings Ponds

(Effective Date - December 31, 2023) Pond Volume Density Tonnage km3 t/m3 kt BNM02 640.30 1.80 1,152.53 BNM03 521.14 1.80 938.05 Total in Ponds 1,161.44 1.80 2,090.58

The non-magnetic tailings material is the result of the process of separating material that contains vanadium. The non-magnetic flow contains silicates (mostly amphiboles and pyroxenes) and ilmenite. This material feeds the flotation plant and then the ilmenite is separated from the silicates generating the ilmenite concentrate.

Table 2: Auger Drill Program Results (Non-Magnetic Tailings Ponds Two and Three)

Hole ID X Coordinators Y Coordinates Z From To Length Au Pd Pt PGM PGM eq. (Pt+Pd) (Au+PGM) (m) (m) (m) g/t g/t g/t g/t g/t BN2TR1 317,069 8,486,353 326 0.0 4.30 4.3 0.041 0.118 0.321 0.439 0.480 BN2TR2 317,131 8,486,325 327 0.0 1.00 1.00 0.020 0.089 0.228 0.317 0.337 BN2TR3 317,190 8,486,300 327 0.0 2.50 2.50 0.032 0.127 0.347 0.473 0.505 BN2TR4 317,092 8,486,311 327 0.0 3.80 3.80 0.040 0.158 0.428 0.586 0.626 BN2TR5 317,150 8,486,284 327 0.0 1.00 1.00 0.029 0.110 0.297 0.407 0.436 BN2TR6 317,051 8,486,295 327 0.0 0.60 0.60 0.040 0.162 0.437 0.599 0.639 BN2TR7 317,110 8,486,269 327 0.0 1.60 1.60 0.034 0.133 0.341 0.473 0.507 BN2TR8 317,169 8,486,243 327 0.0 1.70 1.70 0.033 0.126 0.338 0.463 0.496 BN2TR9 317,070 8,486,253 327 0.0 1.60 1.60 0.040 0.165 0.431 0.596 0.635 BN2TR10 317,130 8,486,228 327 0.0 3.00 3.00 0.041 0.132 0.378 0.510 0.551 BN2TR11 317,031 8,486,238 327 0.0 3.00 3.00 0.043 0.155 0.411 0.566 0.609 BN2TR12 317,090 8,486,212 327 0.0 2.20 2.20 0.033 0.118 0.311 0.430 0.462 BN2TR13 317,154 8,486,184 327 0.0 3.00 3.00 0.038 0.140 0.374 0.514 0.552 BN3TR1 317,309 8,486,198 323 0.0 2.00 2.00 0.088 0.205 0.358 0.563 0.650 BN3TR2 317,309 8,486,063 324 0.0 4.00 4.00 0.061 0.156 0.301 0.457 0.518 BN3TR3 317,309 8,486,109 323 0.0 3.00 3.00 0.058 0.150 0.319 0.469 0.527 BN3TR4 317,309 8,486,159 323 0.0 3.00 3.00 0.075 0.156 0.328 0.484 0.559 BN3TR5 317,343 8,486,178 323 0.0 3.70 3.70 0.080 0.171 0.338 0.509 0.588 BN3TR6 317,378 8,486,156 323 0.0 3.00 3.00 0.079 0.156 0.333 0.489 0.568 BN3TR7 317,276 8,486,216 323 0.0 3.00 3.00 0.076 0.203 0.380 0.584 0.659 BN3TR8 317,238 8,486,238 323 0.0 4.00 4.00 0.063 0.207 0.360 0.567 0.630 BN3TR9 317,308 8,486,242 323 0.0 3.00 3.00 0.075 0.208 0.376 0.584 0.659 BN3TR10 317,307 8,486,292 323 0.0 3.60 3.60 0.054 0.152 0.381 0.533 0.587 BN3TR11 317,308 8,486,345 323 0.0 3.30 3.30 0.050 0.124 0.359 0.483 0.533 BN3TR12 317,270 8,486,175 323 0.0 3.00 3.00 0.073 0.192 0.391 0.583 0.656 BN3TR13 317,348 8,486,221 323 0.0 3.00 3.00 0.068 0.179 0.343 0.522 0.590 BN3TR14 317,398 8,486,248 324 0.0 3.60 3.60 0.074 0.188 0.339 0.527 0.601 BN3TR15 317,222 8,486,147 322 0.0 3.00 3.00 0.068 0.209 0.410 0.619 0.687

The Company also performed random sampling around the limit of its ilmenite stockpile (8,700 tonnes of material effective date of January 19, 2024). A total of 19 samples were collected and submitted for further analysis with the results presented in table 2.

Table 2: Result of 2023 Ilmenite Stockpile Sampling Program

Sample ID TiO 2 Ranges Au Pd Pt Weight Sample Pd + Pt Pd + Pt +Au ppm ppm ppm g g/t g/t ILM-PC-001-0001 >45%TiO 2 0.09 0.20 0.51 15.76 0.71 0.80 ILM-PC-001-0002 0.10 0.21 0.54 15.68 0.75 0.85 ILM-PC-001-0003 0.06 0.19 0.44 15.09 0.63 0.69 ILM-PC-001-0004 0.09 0.27 0.63 15.31 0.90 0.99 ILM-PC-001-0005 0.07 0.25 0.52 15.59 0.77 0.84 ILM-PC-001-0006 0.08 0.22 0.53 15.72 0.75 0.83 ILM-PC-001-0007 0.06 0.25 0.55 15.71 0.80 0.86 ILM-PC-001-0008 0.08 0.20 0.46 15.40 0.66 0.74 ILM-PC-001-0009 0.07 0.24 0.55 15.46 0.79 0.86 ILM-PC-001-0010 0.09 0.20 0.56 15.16 0.76 0.85 ILM-PC-001-0011 <45%TiO 2 0.05 0.17 0.39 15.33 0.56 0.61 ILM-PC-001-0012 0.10 0.21 0.53 15.76 0.74 0.84 ILM-PC-001-0013 0.07 0.21 0.47 15.25 0.68 0.75 ILM-PC-001-0014 0.10 0.22 0.52 15.21 0.74 0.84 ILM-PC-001-0015 0.07 0.20 0.54 15.33 0.74 0.81 ILM-PC-001-0016 0.07 0.20 0.48 15.22 0.68 0.75 ILM-PC-001-0017 0.06 0.20 0.47 15.62 0.67 0.73 ILM-PC-001-0018 0.05 0.19 0.43 15.59 0.62 0.67 ILM-PC-001-0019 0.05 0.20 0.47 15.70 0.67 0.72 ILM-PC-001-0019 0.05 0.20 0.45 15.22 0.65 0.70 Minimum 0.05 0.17 0.39 15.46 0.56 0.61 Average 0.07 0.21 0.50 0.71 0.79 Maximum 0.10 0.27 0.63 0.9 0.99

Past Exploration Work Performed: PGMs at the Maracás Menchen Mine

Past exploration work was conducted on the Company's Gulçari A Norte ("GAN"), São José ("SJO"), Novo Amparo ("NAO"), and Novo Amparo Norte ("NAN") targets, (collectively, the "Northern District") in 2006, 2008, 2011, 2012 and 2014 and 2018. These exploration efforts demonstrated various grades of PGMs, however, further studies to explore PGMs was discontinued as the Company focused solely on advancing its vanadium operations.

Highlighted PGMs Results from Past Exploration Work

FGA23 - 9.0 metres grading 0.860g Pt/t and 0.410g Pd/t

FGA43 - 9.0 metres grading 0.108g Pt/t and 0.005g Pd/t

FGA25 - 9.0 metres grading 0.740g Pt/t and 0.110g Pd/t

Table 3: Past PGM Results of the Campbell Pit (see news release dated April 24, 2007)

Hole - ID X Y Z Az Dip From To Length Pd Pt Pt+PD m m m g/t g/t g/t FGA10 8,486,183.00 318,332.00 307.01 284.00 59.00 70.50 100.00 29.50 0.06 0.44 0.50 FGA16 8,486,071.00 318,251.00 304.76 284.00 60.00 121.00 131.29 10.29 0.18 0.31 0.48 FGA23 8,486,160.00 318,236.00 314.84 108.00 78.00 46.00 55.00 9.00 0.42 0.86 1.28 FGA25 8,486,165.00 318,293.00 311.13 284.00 44.00 46.00 65.00 19.00 0.11 0.74 0.85 FGA37 8,486,098.00 318,319.00 302.07 292.00 50.00 98.00 108.00 10.00 0.25 0.54 0.79 FGA42 8,486,162.00 318,390.00 295.70 284.00 60.00 105.90 116.00 10.10 0.03 0.39 0.42 FGA43 8,486,108.00 318,372.00 295.71 286.00 70.00 96.00 105.00 9.00 0.05 1.08 1.13 FGA48 8,486,058.00 318,300.00 298.45 293.00 50.00 47.00 79.00 32.00 0.18 0.34 0.52 FGA51 8,486,033.00 318,355.00 298.00 296.00 50.00 124.00 136.00 12.00 0.27 0.35 0.62 FGA54 8,486,113.00 318,345.00 295.93 288.00 50.00 96.00 112.00 16.00 0.21 0.26 0.47

The Company is performing a further review of past drill data with the intention of developing a new database to assess the possibility of the continuity of PGMs in the Northern District.

Table 4: Past PGM Drill Result Highlights from the Northern District

Hole - ID X Y Z Az Dip From To Length Pd Pt Pt+PD m m m g/t g/t g/t FGAN01 318772.29 8487089.64 310.63 270 -45 218 220 2 0.57 0.58 1.15 FGAN12 318622.32 8486596.46 302.83 290 -45 106 109 3 0.55 0.70 1.24 FGAN06 318663.09 8486495.13 300.57 290 -45 172 175 3 0.45 0.45 0.91 FGAN09 318565.79 8486377.18 297.16 270 -45 89.3 90 0.7 0.16 1.84 1.99 FSJ19 318989.24 8488478.16 322.47 290 -45 66 68 1 0.78 0.34 1.12 FSJ20 318960.64 8488414.93 321.27 290 -45 56 57.4 1.4 0.89 0.58 1.48 FSJ21 318998.93 8488337.34 317.74 290 -45 114 115.2 1.2 0.97 0.49 1.46 FNAN02 319951.94 8492475.99 350.73 290 -45 91 93 2 1.46 0.53 1.99 FNAN12 320051.47 8492748.08 349.85 290 -45 133 135 2 1.38 0.69 2.07 FNAN16 319904.35 8492353.48 349.60 290 -45 92.2 94.7 2.5 2.03 0.80 2.82

Sampling, QA/QC, and Analytical Procedures

The Auger sample developed in 2023 was logged and photographed by the Largo Vanádio Maracás S.A. team. The sample preparation and analytical work was conducted at the SGS facility in Belo Horizonte, which is ISO 9001 certified laboratory. All sample results during the period have been monitored through a QA/QC program that includes the insertion of certified standards, blanks, and pulp and reject duplicate samples developed by SGS. The sampling, logging, custody of samples and QAQC routines were validated by Emerson Ricardo Re during the site visit developed in December 2023.

The QAQC program conducted during past exploration work conducted utilized industry and market practices that include certified standards, blanks, rejects and pulp samples.

Review of Technical Information

Mr. Emerson Ricardo Re., MSc, MBA, MAusIMM (CP) (No. 305892), Registered Member (No. 0138) (Chilean Mining Commission) is the geology advisor and responsible for the geological management of the Maracás Menchen Mine. Mr. Re is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

About Largo

Largo is a globally recognized vanadium company known for its high-quality VPURETM and VPURE+TM products, sourced from its Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil. The Company is currently focused on ramping-up production of its ilmenite concentrate plant and is undertaking a strategic evaluation of its U.S.-based clean energy business, including its advanced VCHARGE vanadium battery technology to maximize the value of the organization. Largo's strategic business plan centers on maintaining its position as a leading vanadium supplier with a growth strategy to support a low-carbon future.

Largo's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LGO". For more information on the Company, please visit www.largoinc.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-looking Information:

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Forward?looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to work to establish the existence of PGMs in the deposits surrounding the Campbell Pit; exploration results at the Maracás Menchen Mine; future development and expansion at the Campbell Pit; providing future updates on the Company's program; and the assessment of possible PGMs in the Northern District.

The following are some of the assumptions upon which forward-looking statements based: that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner; receipt of regulatory and governmental approvals, permits and renewals in a timely manner; that the Company will not experience any material accident, labour dispute or failure of plant or equipment or other material disruption in the Company's operations; the availability of financing for operations and development; the availability of funding for future capital expenditures; the ability to replace current funding on terms satisfactory to the Company; the ability to mitigate the impact of heavy rainfall; the Company's ability to procure equipment, services and operating supplies in sufficient quantities and on a timely basis; the accuracy of the Company's mine plan at the Maracás Menchen Mine; the ability to obtain funding through government grants and awards for the green energy sector; that the Company's current plans for drilling and exploration can be achieved; the Company's "two-pillar" business strategy will be successful; the Company's sales and trading arrangements will not be affected by the evolving sanctions against Russia; the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled personnel and directors; and the ability of management to execute strategic goals.

Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current and historical fact, is forward looking information. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Largo to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks described in the annual information form of Largo and in its public documents filed on www.sedarplus.ca and available on www.sec.gov from time to time. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Although management of Largo has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Largo does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties sections of Largo's annual and interim MD&A which also apply.

Trademarks are owned by Largo Inc.

