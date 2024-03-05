Aya Gold & Silver Announces At-Depth High-Grade Results Including New Mineralized Zone Within Rhyolite at Zgounder

MONTREAL, March 05, 2024 - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA; OTCQX: AYASF) ("Aya" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce high-grade silver drill results from its at-depth drill exploration program at the Zgounder Silver Mine in the Kingdom of Morocco.



Key Highlights (all intersections are in core lengths)

From surface, diamond drill hole ("DDH") ZG-23-60 intercepted 347 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver ("Ag") over 12.5 meters ("m") including 1.0m at 2,504 g/t Ag; and ZG-24-70 intercepted 718 g/t Ag over 4.5m





In the Central Zone from the 1,950m level:



hole ZG-SF-23-084 intercepted 1,089 g/t Ag over 13.5m, including 1,700 g/t Ag over 7.5m and 4,469 g/t Ag over 4.5m inside the rhyolite near the granite contact hole ZG-SF-23-092 intercepted 322 g/t Ag over 17.6m, including 1,877 g/t Ag over 1.5m inside the rhyolite near the granite contact





In the Central Zone from the 1,975m level:



hole TD28-24-1975-013 intercepted 1,081 g/t Ag over 6.0m



In the Eastern Zone from the 2,050m level:



hole DZG-SF-24-004 intercepted 1,489 g/t Ag over 5.0m, including 3,363 g/t Ag over 2.0m hole DZG-SF-24-007 intercepted 2,511 g/t Ag over 4.0m, including 18,760 g/t Ag over 0.5m





In the Eastern Zone from the 2,125m level:



hole YAKD-24-2125-004 intercepted 677 g/t Ag over 10.8m, including 1,586 g/t Ag over 3.6m



"Today's drilling results including holes ZG-SF-23-084 and ZG-SF-23-092 continue to confirm high-grade silver mineralization near the granite contact," said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. "Notably, the latter results are hosted within the rhyolite, which was previously believed to be barren, opening a new area for exploration. Four underground rigs are now mobilized with the objective of expanding mineral resources at depth and delivering value for all stakeholders."

2024 Exploration Results

Results received since end January 2024 (Table 1 and Appendix 1) confirm the high grade of Zgounder mineralization at depth near the granite contact (Figure 1). Holes ZG-SF-23-084 and ZG-SF-23-092 both returned native silver mineralization within the rhyolitic unit (Figure 2), highlighting a very rare case of mineralization in this unit. Previous known mineralized intervals in rhyolite were small and always associated with breccias. The geological implication of "typical" Zgounder fractures filled with native silver mineralization in relatively fresh rhyolite remains unknown but offers new potential to increase the global mineralized envelope. Typically, before 2023, rhyolitic units were not sampled. All historical rhyolite intervals are currently being sampled, with priority to historical holes in the vicinity of the recent drill results.

Included in this release are results for 113 holes, which include 52 underground DDH, 19 surface DDH, 40 T28 and 2 YAK holes (T28 and YAK: percussion drilling using an air-compressed hammer). For a full summary of today's results, refer to Appendix 1.

Table 1 - Significant Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

HOLE ID From To Ag (g/t) Length

(m)* Ag x width Surface DDH

ZG-23-60 54.5 67.0 347 12.5 4,339 Including 62.0 63.0 2,504 1.0 2,504 ZG-23-62 4.5 11.0 417 6.5 2,711 ZG-24-70 58.5 63.0 718 4.5 3,231 Underground DDH

ZG-SF-23-084 133.5 147.0 1,089 13.5 14,706 Including 136.5 144.0 1,700 7.5 12,753 ZG-SF-23-084 163.5 168.0 4,469 4.5 20,109 ZG-SF-24-088 28.5 36.0 434 7.5 3,254 ZG-SF-24-092 76.5 94.1 322 17.6 5,670 Including 87.6 89.1 1,877 1.5 2,816 ZG-SF-24-093 62.0 65.0 1,202 3.0 3,606 DZG-SF-23-313 61.5 75.5 251 14.0 3,512 DZG-SF-23-315 48.5 51.5 1,435 3.0 4,305 DZG-SF-23-315 57.5 71.0 351 13.5 4,744 DZG-SF-23-319 60.5 75.5 293 15.0 4,395 DZG-SF-24-004 88.5 93.5 1,489 5.0 7,446 Including 88.5 90.5 3,363 2.0 6,726 DZG-SF-24-007 88.5 92.5 2,511 4.0 10,043 Including 89.0 89.5 18,760 0.5 9,380 DZG-SF-24-010 13.5 21.0 689 7.5 5,166 Underground T28

TD28-24-1975-013 0.0 6.0 1,081 6.0 6,486 Including 0.0 2.4 2,510 2.4 6,023 TD28-24-1975-015 19.2 26.4 354 7.2 2,551 TD28-24-1975-018 13.2 20.4 428 7.2 3,084 TD28-24-2030-011 16.8 18.0 2,727 1.2 3,272 Underground YAK

YAKD-24-2125-004 0.0 10.8 677 10.8 7,309 Including 3.6 7.2 1,586 3.6 5,708



1 Holes were drilled at various angles; true widths are not known at this time.

2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.



Figure 1: Location of Drill Results at Zgounder





Figure 2: Native Silver Mineralization in Rhyolite







Quality Assurance

For core drilling, all individual samples represent approximately one meter in length of core, which is halved. Half of the core is kept on site for reference, and its counterpart is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment ("Afrilab") in Marrakech, Morocco. All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS"). Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying.

For definition drilling using T28 drilling equipment, all individual samples represent 1.2m in length. Samples are assayed at either the Zgounder Mine laboratory or at Afrilab. At Afrilab, all samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying. At ZMSM, all samples are analyzed for silver only using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Rigorous quality controls (QaQc) are applied at both locations.

David Lalonde, B.Sc. P. Geo, Head of Exploration, is Aya Gold & Silver's Qualified Person and has reviewed this press release for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya's Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which is being advanced to feasibility.

Aya's management team has been focused on maximising shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its operations, governance, and financial growth plans.

For additional information, please visit Aya's website at www.ayagoldsilver.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which reflects management's expectations regarding Aya's future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of new deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including government approvals and permitting, changes in economic conditions, changes in the worldwide price of silver gold and other key inputs, changes in mine plans (including, but not limited to, throughput and recoveries being affected by metallurgical characteristics) and other factors, such as project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of Aya, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Aya's 2022 Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2023, and in other filings of Aya with securities and regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Aya does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs, and opinions change. Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Aya securities. All references to Aya include its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise.



Appendix 1 - Mineral Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

HOLE ID From To Ag (g/t) Length (m)* Ag x width Surface DDH ZG-23-57 0.0 4.5 298 4.5 1,340 ZG-23-57 8.5 9.5 204 1.0 204 ZG-23-57 15.5 17.0 107 1.5 161 ZG-23-60 54.5 67.0 347 12.5 4,339 Including 62.0 63.0 2,504 1.0 2,504 ZG-23-62 4.5 11.0 417 6.5 2,711 ZG-23-62 14.0 15.5 100 1.5 150 ZG-23-62 26.0 27.0 82 1.0 82 ZG-23-64 43.5 48.0 280 4.5 1,260 ZG-23-64 71.0 72.5 390 1.5 585 ZG-23-65 0.0 3.0 187 3.0 560 ZG-23-66 0.0 9.0 248 9.0 2,228 ZG-23-66 78.5 80.0 103 1.5 155 ZG-23-67 54.0 55.5 131 1.5 197 ZG-23-68 57.5 59.0 109 1.5 164 ZG-23-68 62.0 64.5 134 2.5 335 ZG-24-70 13.5 15.0 100 1.5 150 ZG-24-70 25.5 27.0 79 1.5 118 ZG-24-70 43.5 45.0 486 1.5 729 ZG-24-70 58.5 63.0 718 4.5 3,231 ZG-24-70 73.5 78.0 290 4.5 1,305 Underground DDH ZG-SF-23-070 62.5 63.5 139 1.0 139 ZG-SF-23-074 82.0 86.5 381 4.5 1,713 ZG-SF-23-081 22.5 25.5 244 3.0 732 ZG-SF-23-082 115.5 117.0 175 1.5 262 ZG-SF-23-083 25.0 26.5 717 1.5 1,076 ZG-SF-23-083 30.5 32.0 104 1.5 156 ZG-SF-23-083 33.5 35.0 434 1.5 651 ZG-SF-23-083 47.0 48.5 170 1.5 255 ZG-SF-23-084 133.5 147.0 1,089 13.5 14,706 Including 136.5 144.0 1,700 7.5 12,753 ZG-SF-23-084 163.5 168.0 4,469 4.5 20,109 ZG-SF-23-085 22.5 23.0 117 0.5 59 ZG-SF-23-085 30.0 32.0 131 2.0 261 ZG-SF-23-086 16.0 17.0 632 1.0 632 ZG-SF-24-088 7.5 9.0 123 1.5 185 ZG-SF-24-088 15.0 18.0 98 3.0 294 ZG-SF-24-088 28.5 36.0 434 7.5 3,254 ZG-SF-24-088 48.5 50.0 80 1.5 120 ZG-SF-24-088 117.5 120.5 250 3.0 750 ZG-SF-24-090 249.0 251.0 95 2.0 190 ZG-SF-24-090 283.4 291.5 287 8.1 2,321 ZG-SF-24-092 76.5 94.1 322 17.6 5,670 Including 87.6 89.1 1,877 1.5 2,816 ZG-SF-24-093 3.0 6.0 124 3.0 372 ZG-SF-24-093 19.5 21.0 218 1.5 327 ZG-SF-24-093 42.0 43.5 270 1.5 405 ZG-SF-24-093 55.0 57.5 374 2.5 934 ZG-SF-24-093 62.0 65.0 1,202 3.0 3,606 ZG-SF-24-093 98.5 99.5 616 1.0 616 ZG-SF-24-093 109.5 111.0 408 1.5 612 ZG-SF-24-094 100.5 102.0 209 1.5 314 ZG-SF-24-094 109.5 111.0 158 1.5 237 ZG-SF-24-094 136.0 136.5 113 0.5 57 DZG-SF-23-309 48.0 51.0 211 3.0 632 DZG-SF-23-309 60.0 61.5 1,034 1.5 1,551 DZG-SF-23-309 70.0 77.0 244 7.0 1,709 DZG-SF-23-309 84.5 86.0 324 1.5 486 DZG-SF-23-310 36.0 38.0 398 2.0 796 DZG-SF-23-313 61.5 75.5 251 14.0 3,512 Including 61.5 63.0 1,537 1.5 2,306 DZG-SF-23-315 48.5 51.5 1,435 3.0 4,305 DZG-SF-23-315 57.5 71.0 351 13.5 4,744 Including 66.5 68.5 1,037 2.0 2,073 DZG-SF-23-315 96.0 102.3 122 6.3 768 DZG-SF-23-317 34.5 36.0 472 1.5 708 DZG-SF-23-317 39.5 40.0 151 0.5 76 DZG-SF-23-317 44.0 47.0 165 3.0 495 DZG-SF-23-317 57.0 57.5 88 0.5 44 DZG-SF-23-317 58.5 60.0 84 1.5 126 DZG-SF-23-317 70.0 70.5 156 0.5 78 DZG-SF-23-317 72.5 73.5 718 1.0 718 DZG-SF-23-319 53.5 54.5 119 1.0 119 DZG-SF-23-319 58.5 59.5 99 1.0 99 DZG-SF-23-319 60.5 75.5 293 15.0 4,395 Including 61.5 65.5 597 4.0 2,388 DZG-SF-24-002 9.0 10.5 122 1.5 183 DZG-SF-24-003 60.0 64.0 99 4.0 394 DZG-SF-24-004 88.5 93.5 1,489 5.0 7,446 Including 88.5 90.5 3,363 2.0 6,726 DZG-SF-24-005 42.0 45.0 90 3.0 269 DZG-SF-24-005 73.5 76.5 128 3.0 384 DZG-SF-24-007 72.0 73.5 418 1.5 627 DZG-SF-24-007 88.5 92.5 2,511 4.0 10,043 Including 89.0 89.5 18,760 0.5 9,380 DZG-SF-24-008 7.5 22.5 118 15.0 1,769 DZG-SF-24-010 13.5 21.0 689 7.5 5,166 DZG-SF-24-010 28.5 30.0 84 1.5 126 DZG-SF-24-012 16.5 21.5 472 5.0 2,358 DZG-SF-24-012 46.0 47.5 152 1.5 228 DZG-SF-24-012 78.0 79.0 91 1.0 91 DZG-SF-24-013 7.0 8.0 84 1.0 84 Underground T28 TD28-23-1950-997 20.4 21.6 162 1.2 194 TD28-23-1950-999 25.2 26.4 111 1.2 133 TD28-24-1950-002 20.4 24.0 161 3.6 581 TD28-24-1950-037 0.0 4.8 267 4.8 1,283 TD28-24-1950-037 24.0 25.2 102 1.2 122 TD28-24-1950-038 0.0 4.8 229 4.8 1,099 TD28-24-1950-041 20.4 21.6 462 1.2 554 TD28-24-1950-042 1.2 6.0 519 4.8 2,489 TD28-24-1975-013 0.0 6.0 1,081 6.0 6,486 Including 0.0 2.4 2,510 2.4 6,023 TD28-24-1975-015 19.2 26.4 354 7.2 2,551 TD28-24-1975-016 2.4 7.2 242 4.8 1,160 TD28-24-1975-016 15.6 26.4 224 10.8 2,416 TD28-24-1975-017 9.6 13.2 174 3.6 625 TD28-24-1975-017 19.2 20.4 93 1.2 112 TD28-24-1975-017 22.8 24.0 194 1.2 233 TD28-24-1975-018 13.2 20.4 428 7.2 3,084 TD28-24-1975-019 9.6 13.2 363 3.6 1,306 TD28-24-1975-020 0.0 3.6 634 3.6 2,282 TD28-24-1975-020 19.2 20.4 84 1.2 101 TD28-24-1975-021 8.4 12.0 529 3.6 1,903 TD28-24-1975-022 18.0 21.6 561 3.6 2,018 TD28-24-1975-023 3.6 4.8 127 1.2 152 TD28-24-1975-023 8.4 16.8 248 8.4 2,087 TD28-24-1975-024 4.8 9.6 342 4.8 1,640 TD28-24-1975-025 6.0 7.2 275 1.2 330 TD28-24-1975-025 10.8 13.2 130 2.4 311 TD28-24-1975-026 2.4 3.6 131 1.2 157 TD28-24-1975-043 6.0 8.4 135 2.4 324 TD28-24-1975-043 22.8 26.4 212 3.6 764 TD28-24-2030-009 18.0 19.2 97 1.2 116 TD28-24-2030-010 20.4 21.6 247 1.2 296 TD28-24-2030-011 16.8 18.0 2,727 1.2 3,272 Underground YAK YAKD-24-2125-003 7.2 12.0 344 4.8 1,650 YAKD-24-2125-004 0.0 10.8 677 10.8 7,309 Including 3.6 7.2 1,586 3.6 5,708



1 Holes were drilled at various angles, true widths are not known at this time.



2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.





