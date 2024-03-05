Liberty Star Begins Field Operations at Red Rock Canyon Gold Property, SE Arizona

TUCSON, March 05, 2024 - Liberty Star Minerals ("Liberty Star" or the "Company") (OTCMarkets: LBSR) announces that field operations have been initiated on the Company's wholly owned gold exploration property at Red Rock Canyon (RRC), adjacent to the Hay Mountain property in southeast Arizona. The RRC may possess commercially important metals associated with porphyry copper-gold-moly bearing intrusives which are well represented in the area from central Arizona to northern Mexico.



Liberty Star is conducting a channel sampling program across the gold bearing jasperoid lenses throughout the RRC under the supervision of Chief Geologist Jim Bryce. "Given the plentiful jasperoid outcrops and a database describing historical findings in the area, channel sampling is both a practical and economical next step exploring for gold in this geologic setting," stated Jim Bryce. "When surveyed, mapped and sampled to industry standards, channel samples can be considered as horizontal drill holes. This detailed, surveyed sampling procedure will allow us to generate a near surface gold resource and provide direction for future drilling on the site."

Channel sampling involves making two parallel cuts, roughly two inches apart with a rock saw, perpendicular to the strike of the lens. Cuts are then made perpendicular to the channel to separate different samples and rock types. Each channel will sample the host rock on the hanging wall, along with different types of jasperoid if there is variability across the lens, followed by a sample of the footwall. Samples will be broken out by hammer and chisel, photographed, and then bagged and shipped to the ALS Global prep lab in Tucson. This unit-specific sampling method will show the distribution of the gold within the lenses. Depending on the length of the lens, several channels may be cut across it at measured intervals. Each channel will be mapped and surveyed.

The Company plans to continue work at both the Hay Mountain and Red Rock Canyon exploration properties. In our drilling at Hay Mountain, "We've seen significant alteration in the core samples and await analytical results for further proof of concept," stated Jim Bryce, Chief Geologist.

About Liberty Star Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (LBSR: OTCQB), d/b/a Liberty Star Minerals, is an Arizona-based mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Arizona and the southwest USA. Currently the company controls properties which are located over what management considers some of North America's richest mineralized regions for copper, gold, silver, molybdenum (moly), and associated metals. The Company's premiere property is the Hay Mountain property (exploration stage) for porphyry copper, gold, moly and other commercially important minerals. Specific targets have been selected to explore for near surface and deep-seated ore bodies, of which there are numerous analogs nearby. Contiguous with the primary Hay Mountain porphyry exploration target, and part of the overall Hay Mountain property, is an increasingly attractive area of exploration stage gold mineralization denominated Red Rock Canyon. Red Rock Canyon exhibits what we believe are extensive, promising hydrothermal associated gold-bearing structures that are documented in historical public and Company records. View numerous geoscientific reports on our website. The Hay Mountain & Red Rock Canyon properties are in Cochise County (southeast) Arizona, USA.

