Angkor Resources Receives International Attention Regarding its ESG Projects

GRANDE PRAIRIE, March 5, 2024 - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV:ANK) and (OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" or the "Company") announces that it has received international attention for its activities and facilitation of Financial Literacy ("FinLit") training for Indigenous Communities, stemming from requests from local communities for assistance in dealing with debt load from overzealous microfinance institutions ("MFI").

February, 2024, the European Union's Manager on Governance, Democracy and Human Rights, the CEO of CORD United Kingdom, and Cerise SPFT for Southeast Asia were onsite in Banlung for first-hand view and discussion about the FinLit training and other activities undertaken by Angkor. The delegation was joined by upper management of Development and Partnerships in Action ("DPA").



Above: Viseth Keo explains some of Angkor's ESG activities to delegation from European Union, CORD, Cerise, and DPA. Mike Weeks provides presentation at the Angkor Training Center.

In early 2022, Angkor initiated the research for the project on the Andong Meas license when it heard and saw the impact on the communities. Angkor then asked for collaboration with Advanced Bank of Asia ("ABA"), which is owned by National Bank of Canada, to provide financial literacy training to families of rural communities that were at risk of losing their homes, farms and land security. Due to the inability to repay microfinance loans with very high interest rates and fees and no analysis of the MFIs undertaken regarding the ability to repay, many of Cambodia's most vulnerable people have fallen into insurmountable debt with little chance of repayment in their lifetime.

The disturbing results of baseline surveys completed in communities provided results like the first community of 58 families, of which 90% of the families completing the survey illustrated:

Average household debt ($4500) exceeded annual income

$243,000 total MFI debt for 53 households on 1/1/22 (not including informal debt).

Increased stress, mental health issues, suicide, and general health decline

Multiple loans, using one MFI to borrow from to pay another MFI

A lack of understanding of what people were signing and no explanation or discussion of repayment obligations and failure to pay.

Although several NGOs were working with Indigenous Communities on the issue, the project appeared to only gain traction when Angkor, as a foreign investor company in Cambodia, became involved and drew in the ABA bank for collaboration. Angkor continues to work with the NGOs.

Therefore, the needs assessment and baseline data led to the development of the FinLit project. The program started in three communities and has grown to provide 46 training programs to 41 villages, each in their own native language. The results have been significant and initiated reforms by the government and MFIs while numerous other communities have requested the FinLit training as well.

Part of Angkor's Environmental, Social, Governance ("ESG") platform, which run parallel to the exploration and development activities, is to undertake needs assessments with the surrounding communities and assist in activities for communities to gain control of their livelihoods and manage their needs. Angkor also integrated Cambodia's first national agreement between industry and indigenous communities for stakeholder benefits. The top requests from communities continue to be:

improved education especially in English and computer applications;

improved health care with clean water and sanitation solutions;

economic development and employment/skillset training and

security of land title and ownership.

SURVEY DATA

COMPARISON OF HOUSEHOLD DEBT AND GDP PER CAPITA

CAMBODIAN HOUSEHOLDS



Source: average household loan was obtained from Cambodia Microfinance Association (CMA) while GDP per capita was obtained from the World Bank website.

The delegation was also interested in the practices of education and health access from the training center to the latrine and clean water projects. Ongoing collaborative projects like enhanced livelihood from bamboo and economic development with skillset development were discussed during the presentation.



Above: Ongoing FinLit training in villages and computer applications instruction at Angkor's training center.

ABOUT ANGKOR RESOURCES CORPORATION:

Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading resource optimizer working towards mineral and energy solutions across Canada and Cambodia. Angkor's carbon capture and gas conservation project in Saskatchewan, Canada is part of its long-term commitment to Environmental and Social projects and cleaner energy solutions across expanding jurisdictions. The company holds three mineral exploration licenses in Cambodia and its subsidiary, EnerCam Resources, was granted an onshore oil and gas license of 7300 square kilometers in the southwest quadrant of Cambodia.

CONTACT: Delayne Weeks - CEO

Email: info@angkorresources.com Website: angkorresources.com Telephone: +1 (780) 831-8722

