Arch Resources Announces Retirement of 315,721 Shares via the Termination and Unwinding of Capped Call Transactions

Represents a reduction of nearly 2% of the company's outstanding share count

Increases total net reduction in share count to 6.4 million shares, or 26% of shares outstanding, since May 2017

ST. LOUIS, March 6, 2024 - Arch Resources Inc. (NYSE: ARCH) today announced that it had retired 315,721 of its outstanding shares via the unwinding of capped calls associated with its now-retired convertible senior notes. With the completion of the cashless transaction, Arch's diluted share count declined from 18.9 million shares to 18.6 million shares outstanding.

"With the completion of these transactions, Arch has taken another significant step in the reduction in our share count, having now retired more than a quarter of our initial outstanding shares," said Matthew C. Giljum, Arch's chief financial officer. "When combined with our intensifying focus on share repurchases - which the board views as a value-driving investment in the company's powerful, high-quality, long-lived coking coal portfolio - we expect to continue to substantially reduce the number of outstanding shares over the course of 2024."

These transactions will not result in any changes to Arch's financial position or any impact on its first quarter financial results. Arch ended 2023 with $320.5 million of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments on its balance sheet, and - given its total indebtedness of $142.1 million - a net positive cash position of $178.4 million.

Arch Resources is a premier producer of high-quality metallurgical products for the global steel industry. The company operates large, modern and highly efficient mines that consistently set the industry standard for both mine safety and environmental stewardship. Arch Resources from time to time utilizes its website - www.archrsc.com - as a channel of distribution for material company information. To learn more about us and our premium metallurgical products, go to www.archrsc.com.

For a description of some of the risks and uncertainties that may affect our future results, you should see the risk factors described from time to time in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

