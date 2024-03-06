Dixie Gold Inc. Announces $250,000 Capital Raise

Vancouver, March 6, 2024 - Dixie Gold Inc. (TSX VENTURE: DG) ("Dixie Gold" or the "Corporation") announces that it intends to conduct a non-brokered private placement to raise capital, as further set by the parameters of its market-traded price.

The Corporation intends to conduct a non-brokered common share unit financing (the "Financing") consisting of up to 5,000,000 common share units (the "Units") to be issued at a price of $0.05 per Unit.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Corporation (a "Unit Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") that entitles the holder of a Warrant, upon further payment to the Corporation, to acquire one additional common share of the Corporation (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.06 per Warrant Share on any date prior to the date which is 60 months following the closing date of the Financing or tranche thereunder.

The Corporation intends to use the proceeds of the Financing for working capital purposes.

The Corporation may pay a 6% cash finder's fee on certain subscriptions under the Financing.

Insiders (as that term is defined by securities laws) may participate for 25% or more of the Financing in effort to support the financial position of the Corporation.

The Financing is subject to all applicable regulatory approvals as well as a customary four-month hold period on securities issued, all as pursuant to applicable securities laws of Canada.

About Dixie Gold Inc.

Dixie Gold Inc. (TSXV: DG) is a publicly traded exploration company holding a portfolio of exploration projects in Canada.

For more information, please visit www.dixiegold.ca

Signed,

Ryan Kalt

Chief Executive Officer

Dixie Gold Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

