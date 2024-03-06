ESGold Announces Closing of Financing

VANCOUVER, March 6, 2024 - ESGold Corp. ("ESGold" or the "Company") (CSE: ESAU, Frankfurt: N2W, OTC: SEKZF) is pleased to announce the closing of a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of common share units (each, a "Share Unit").

The Company raised gross proceeds of $37,000 by the issuance of 274,074 Share Units at a price of $0.135 per Share Unit. Each Share Unit comprised of one common share and one-half common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.20 per share for a period of 12 months from the date of closing. The Company will use the proceeds of the Share Units for general corporate purposes.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subjected to a restricted hold period of four months and a day from the date of closing of the Offering, under applicable securities legislation.

Pour une traduction française de ce communiqué de presse, veuillez visiter notre site Web à www.esgold.ca.

About the Company

ESGold Corp. is a Canadian environmentally aware resource exploration and processing company. Management has demonstrated expertise in advancing gold exploration projects into acquisition targets, most notably in the province of Quebec. ESGold's principal restoration and recovery project is the Montauban property situated in Quebec, just 80 kilometers west of Quebec City.

For more information on ESGold Corp. please contact the Company (+1 514-712-1532) or visit the website www.esgold.ca for the French version of this press release, for past news releases, 3D model of the Montauban processing plant, media interviews and opinion-editorial pieces. To keep up with what's going on with ESGold please join our shareholders chat room on telegram :https://t.me/+SQeyLoDRjIAwMDVh

