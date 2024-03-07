Tepal Project Ownership Confirmed and Update on Private Placement

Vancouver, March 7, 2024 - Defiance Silver Corp. (TSXV: DEF) (FSE: D4E) (WKN: A1JQW5) ("Defiance" or the "Company") is pleased to report that no appeal has been filed in connection with the favorable ruling of the Mexican Court restoring the Company's rightful ownership to the mining concessions forming part of the Tepal project (see the Company's news release dated February 15, 2024 for more details). As a result, the judgement is now fully enforceable, and Geologix Explorations Mexico, S.V de C.A, a subsidiary of the Company, is now confirmed as the legitimate and rightful owner of the concessions.

Update on Private Placement

On February 5th, the Company announced a private placement of up to C$3,000,000 comprised of units priced at $0.10 per unit (the "Offering"), with each unit comprised of one common share of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Common Share (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.20 per Warrant Share at any time on or before the date which is 24 months after the closing of the Offering (see the Company's news release for more details). On February 28th, the Company announced a first closing of the Offering (see the Company's news release for more details).

The Company intends to proceed shortly with a second closing of the Offering and will issue an updating news release following the closing. The Offering remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Defiance Silver Corp. (DEF | TSX Venture Exchange; DNCVF | OTCQX; D4E | Frankfurt) is an exploration company advancing the district-scale Zacatecas project, located in the historic Zacatecas Silver District and the Tepal Gold/Copper Project in Michoacán state, Mexico.

