TDG Gold Identifies New Copper-Gold Porphyry Target in Saunders Area, Baker Complex

WHITE ROCK, March 7, 2024 - TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to provide an update from ongoing targeting work within TDG's ~42 square kilometer ("sq.km") Baker Complex. TDG has identified a >5 sq.km target1 within Saunders area of the Baker Complex, displaying the geological features and physiography that suggest potential to host an intrusive related copper-gold-molybdenum ("Cu-Au-Mo") porphyry. This new target (designated "Trident1") is at least 5 sq.km, open to the northwest and southeast, and has never been drill tested (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - TDG's Baker Complex which includes the new Trident target1 within the Saunders area; and Greater-Shasta Newberry.

The new Saunders area is located ~5 kilometres ("km") from TDG's Baker Mill and road access is as close as Black Gossan target (Figure 1) near the new target's1 western boundary.

Prior Exploration Work

Historical exploration work over Saunders included limited surficial mapping, geochemical sampling (silts, soils, and rocks) and geophysics, including ZTEM. In 2023, TDG completed a Lithic Drainage Sampling ("LDS") survey covering the Baker Complex and Greater-Shasta Newberry. The Saunders area1 had amongst the strongest values for Cu-Au-Mo over ~5 km drainage area as well as highly anomalous concentrations of other elements including lead, zinc and pathfinder elements including tellurium (news release Feb 28, 2024).

Geological Interpretation

TDG has completed the compilation of the existing information for the new Trident target. Data suggests the presence of an interpreted causative intrusion, appearing as a buried, dome-like high resistivity feature covered with blanket-like zone of lower resistivity. The low resistivity feature is interpreted to be a zone of higher sulphide content associated with the phyllic (quartz-sericite-pyrite) altered cupola of the intrusion (Figure 2 and full technical cross sections presented on Figures 3a, b, c) at or near a major regional unconformity between the Toodoggone Formation (above) and the Takla Group rocks (below). Economic metal concentrations in B.C. style porphyries are typically located adjacent to regional-scale unconformities. For example, the KSM and Brucejack deposits are situated at the so called 'Kyba-Nelson Red Line', which represents the unconformity between the Stuhini and Hazelton groups of rocks in the Golden Triangle.

Steven Kramar, TDG's VP Exploration, commented: "Historical exploration was very limited outside of the Baker Mine footprint and its immediate vicinity. Our new Trident target within the Saunders area1 has never been drill tested and represents a compelling, copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry opportunity located within the ~42 sq.km Baker Complex and that's also within 5 km of our existing infrastructure."

Figure 2 - Cross Section through Black Gossan & Saunders.

Saunders Geological Summary

The Saunders area1 within the Baker Complex comprises several historical prospects (Figure 1), with limited past exploration focused on epithermal Au and silver ("Ag"). There has been little follow-up and no drilling despite widespread, coincident geophysical and base/precious metal geochemical anomalies consistent with the possible presence of a poorly exposed to shallowly buried large porphyry system.

The Saunders area1 lies at the intersection of several regional-scale structural zones and coincides with very strong airborne electromagnetic and magnetic anomalies typically associated with intrusions in this part of the Toodoggone Belt. Alteration observed by past operators included high aluminous-high sulphidation assemblages, with minerals such as pyrophyllite, alunite, diaspore and clays in large gossans as well as multiple exposures of dikes and small stock like-bodies exhibiting porphyry style alteration and copper + molybdenum mineralization. Widespread Au-Ag mineralization is well documented in the target area. These mineral assemblages are often located at the tops of porphyry systems. TDG's 2022 airborne hyperspectral survey confirmed the presence of these assemblages and expanded the known footprint of these assemblage over a broad area coincident with the catchments and headwaters of the highly anomalous LDS stream sediment sample sites (news release Feb 28, 2024).

Much of the higher elevation areas within the target1 footprint are overlain by interpreted post-mineralization volcanic rocks, as illustrated in the attached figures. However, the results of the high-density LDS survey sampling smaller catchments above and below the post-mineral volcanic cover contacts were effective in outlining prospective target areas1 in the underlying package.

Figure 3a - Northern Cross Section through Black Gossan & Saunders.

Figure 3b - Central Cross Section through Black Gossan & Saunders.

Figure 3c - South Cross Section through Black Gossan & Saunders.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved Steven Kramar, MSc., P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration for TDG Gold Corp., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

1Mineral Exploration/Exploration Target Area(s): Exploration targets and/or Exploration zones and/or Exploration areas are speculative and there is no certainty that any future work or evaluation will lead to the definition of a mineral resource.

About TDG Gold Corp.

TDG is a major mineral tenure holder in the historical Toodoggone Production Corridor of north-central British Columbia, Canada, with over 23,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration opportunities under direct ownership or under acquisition. TDG's flagship projects are the former producing, high-grade gold-silver Shasta and Baker mines, which produced intermittently between 1981-2012, and the historical high-grade gold Mets developed prospect, all of which are road accessible, and combined have over 65,000 m of historical drilling. The projects have been advanced through compilation of historical data, new geological mapping, geochemical and geophysical surveys and, at Shasta, 13,250 m of modern HQ drill testing of the known mineralization occurrences and their potential extensions. In May 2023, TDG published an updated Mineral Resource Estimate for Shasta (see TDG news release May 01, 2023) which remains open at depth and along strike. In January 2023, TDG defined a larger exploration target area adjacent to Shasta (Greater Shasta-Newberry; see TDG news release January 25, 2023). In 2023, TDG published the first modern drill results from the Mets mining lease (see TDG news releases September 07, 2023, September 11, 2023 and November 28, 2023).

