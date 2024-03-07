Results from First Tellurium's 2023 Field Season at Deer Horn Indicate a Large, Connected Mineralized System

Note: Drill Hole FTEL-23-01 has an Azimuth 354 degrees and an angle of -70 degrees, drilled to a depth of 357 feet. Assays were prepared by ALS Labs of North Vancouver, BC, using ME-MS61 and Au-AA24 analytical method codes.

Docherty noted that the drill, owned by First Tellurium, remains on site and will be available as soon as the 2024 season opens. "With the drill there and ready to go, we expect to hit the ground running this year," said Docherty. "Our permits are in place, and we plan to engage a second drill as soon as possible."



Gold Sampling Results



Silver Sampling Results



Tellurium Sampling Results



Copper Sampling Results

Molybdenum Sampling Results



Tungsten Sampling Results



Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information related to the Deer Horn Project in this news release was reviewed and approved by Dr. Lee Groat, Ph.D, P.Geo, Technical Advisor to First Tellurium, who is a qualified person within the context of NI 43-101.

About First Tellurium Corp.

First Tellurium's unique business model is to generate revenue and value through mineral discovery, project development, project generation and cooperative access to untapped mineral regions in Indigenous territory with sustainable exploration.

Our Klondike tellurium-gold property in Colorado and polymetallic Deer Horn Project in British Columbia anchor a diversified search for metals, working in alliance with Indigenous peoples, NGOs, governments and leading metals buyers. This is the future of mineral exploration-generating revenue by exploring responsibly and leveraging diverse partnerships.

First Tellurium proudly adheres to, and supports, the principles and rights set out in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and in particular the fundamental proposition of free, prior and informed consent. First Tellurium is listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange under the symbol "FTEL" and on the OTC under the symbol "FSTTF". Further information about FTEL and its projects can be found on www.firsttellurium.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated event.

