Ngex Commences Trading On The Otcqx In The United States

VANCOUVER, March 8, 2024 - NGEx Minerals Ltd. (TSX: NGEX) ("NGEx", "NGEx Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading in the United States on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol "NGXXF". View PDF

Wojtek Wodzicki, President & CEO, commented, "We are pleased to follow up our recent graduation to the TSX in Canada with this upgrade to the OTCQX in the U.S. as we endeavour to make NGEx shares more accessible to a broader range of investors. These recent milestones should strengthen our shareholder base and provide more investors the opportunity to participate in our exciting growth story at NGEx."

Trading on OTCQX is expected to enhance the visibility and accessibility of the Company to current and prospective U.S. and global investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies are required to meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. B. Riley Securities Inc. acted as the Company's OTCQX sponsor.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

NGEx has also applied for its common shares to be eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depositary Trust Company ("DTC"). DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance the liquidity of the Company's common shares in the U.S. because of the accelerated settlement period and the expected reduction in costs for investors and brokers. The Company expects to receive confirmation of eligibility next quarter.

NGEx common shares continue to trade on the TSX in Canada under the symbol "NGEX".

About NGEx Minerals

NGEx Minerals is a copper and gold exploration company based in Canada, focused on exploration of the Lunahuasi copper-gold-silver project in San Juan Province, Argentina, and the nearby Los Helados copper-gold project located approximately nine kilometres northeast in Chile's Region III. Both projects are located within the Vicuña District, which includes the Caserones mine, and the Josemaria and Filo del Sol deposits.

NGEx owns 100% of Lunahuasi and is the majority partner and operator for the Los Helados project, subject to a Joint Exploration Agreement with Nippon Caserones Resources LLC, which is the indirect 49% owner of the operating Caserones open pit copper mine located approximately 17 kilometres north of Los Helados. Lundin Mining Corp. holds the remaining 51% stake in Caserones.

Additional information relating to NGEx Minerals Ltd. may be obtained or viewed on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

