Big Gold Commences Geophysical Work on Tabor Gold Project in Advance of Planned Drilling

Toronto, March 8, 2024 - Big Gold Inc. (CSE: BG) (FSE: H7L) (the "Company" or "Big Gold") reports it has mobilized a geophysical crew to gather data in preparation for a 2024 core drilling program on the Tabor Property ("Tabor" or the "Project"), located in the heart of the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt, northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

The geophysical crew will focus this phase of fieldwork on the collection of Induced Polarization ("IP") data and resistivity ("Resistivity") data (Figure 1) in areas that include the "East Divide zone" where Big Gold recently reported infill and re-sampling results on historical core of up to 1.5 metres ("m") of 10.9 grams per tonne Gold ("Au"), 34.1 g/t silver ("Ag"), 0.5% copper ("Cu"), and 1.8% Zinc ("Zn"), including 0.8 m of 20.8 g/t Au, 56.9 g/t Ag, 0.7% Cu, and 3.3% Zn.

2024 Geophysical Rationale

Gold and base metal mineralization in the Shebandowan area, and more specifically on the Tabor Project and on the neighbouring properties, are most often related to geological units that exhibit higher concentrations of sulphide mineralization and shearing.





Figure 1 - Geophysical Grid Locations at the Tabor Property

The geophysical technique of collecting IP and Resistivity data is perfect for defining target areas that contain more abundant concentrations of sulphide minerals that are often associated with areas with more gold mineralization.

Recently announced re-sampling of historic drill core from a 1983 program (mentioned above) confirmed that the highest concentration of gold mineralization in the historic drill core is associated with much more abundant sulphide minerals including pyrite (iron sulphide), sphalerite (zinc sulphide) and chalcopyrite (copper sulphide). Knowing this association makes the collection of IP and Resistivity data a critical tool in the definition of drill targets for the planned summer drill program.

"The mobilizing of our geophysical crew to the Tabor Property to gather additional data that will be used in conjunction with all of the other data we have on the property, marks the start of our field work for 2024. Once we have this geophysical data collected and compiled and we have had a chance to ground-truth some of the targets, we will be in a position to create updated models that will help us better define our initial drilling campaign which we expect to launch mid-year," remarked Scott Walters, CEO of Big Gold. He added, "Information from the work being carried out by neighbours like Goldshore and Delta will help us with our modelling and program implementation, and we feel there is a strong likelihood that the host rocks of Goldshore's gold trend continue onto our property."

About the Tabor Project

Tabor is adjacent to the east, along trend of Goldshore's Moss Lake gold deposit that hosts current inferred or higher category mineral resources of 6.73 million ounces gold, including an Indicated Resource of 1.535 million ounces gold grading 1.23 g/t and an Inferred Resource of 5.198 million ounces gold at a grade of 1.11 g/t* and Tabor is located approximately 20 km to the west of the Delta Resources Delta-1 Project ("Delta-1")*.

Gold mineralization on the Project is believed to be associated with quartz veins, shearing and more abundant sulphides. Geological and mineralization characteristics at Tabor are similar to those found on some of the neighbouring properties, including Moss Lake where a recent drill hole intersected 2.17 g/t Au over 50.35 m was reported and at the Delta-1, where Delta Resources Ltd. recently (March 1, 2024) reported a drill intercept of 15.94 g/t Au over 10 m.

Qualified Person

Bruce Durham, P.Geo., is a Qualified Person, as that term is defined by Canadian regulatory guidelines under NI 43-101, and has read and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

*The Project is at an early stage of exploration, and the Company cautions that the qualified person who has reviewed and approved this news release has not verified scientific or technical information produced by third parties, and proximity to projects containing gold resources offers no assurance that the rock types or gold resources reported by Goldshore and others extend onto the company's project and such proximity is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization reported by third parties with projects in the district.

About Big Gold Inc.

Big Gold Inc. is a junior mining exploration company. Its initial focus is to conduct Exploration Programs on the Martin Kenty and Tabor projects located in Ontario. Big Gold will also continue to consider other opportunities as they arise, with the objective of acquiring and exploring early-stage base and precious metal projects. Learn more about the Company on its website: https://biggold.ca/.

