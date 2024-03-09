Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Rokmaster Receives A Notice Of Default In Respect Of The Revel Ridge Project Option

03:27 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, March 8, 2024 - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXV: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ("Rokmaster" or the "Company") announces that the Company has received a notice of default (the "Notice of Default") from Huakan International Mining Inc. ("Huakan") for the failure to make an option payment of C$19,400,000 to Huakan (the "Current Option Payment") due on February 25, 2024 pursuant to the terms of an option agreement dated December 23, 2019 between the Company, Huakan and Huakan's shareholders, as amended on January 30, 2023 (the "Option Agreement").

Pursuant to the Option Agreement, Huakan granted to the Company an option (the "Option") to acquire a 100% interest in Huakan's J&L Property (which the Company has renamed to the "Revel Ridge Project") located approximately 45 km from Revelstoke, British Columbia.

The Notice of Default states that the Company has until 4:30pm (Vancouver time) on April 8, 2024 to pay Huakan the Current Option Payment in full, failing which Huakan advises that it intends to immediately terminate the Option Agreement.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

Rokmaster Resources Corp.

John Mirko
President & Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term in defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE Rokmaster Resources Corp.



Contact
Contact Mr. John Mirko, CEO of Rokmaster, jmirko@rokmaster.com, Ph. 1-604-290-4647 or visit the Company's website at: www.rokmaster.com; For Shareholder information please contact: Mike Kordysz, mkordysz@rokmaster.com, Ph. +1 (604) 319-3171
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Rokmaster Resources Corp.

Rokmaster Resources Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2JK8F
CA77543A2083
www.rokmaster.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2024.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap