Cascadia Minerals Ltd. Commences Trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market in the United States

VANCOUVER, March 11, 2024 - Cascadia Minerals Ltd. ("Cascadia") (TSXV: CAM) (OTCQB: CAMNF) is pleased to announce that it has qualified for trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market (the "OTCQB") in the United States operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. and the Company's common shares commenced trading today on the OTCQB under the symbol "CAMNF". Cascadia's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CAM".

"We are pleased to commence trading on the OTCQB. There is significant interest in copper-gold exploration companies from U.S. investors, and trading on the OTCQB will improve our visibility and accessibility in the U.S.," stated President and CEO, Graham Downs. "We look forward to engaging a broader audience of investors as we continue to build on our brand-new porphyry discovery made in late 2023."

The OTCQB offers investors transparent trading in entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors. Investors can find real-time level 2 quotes and market information at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/CAMNF/overview.

Cascadia continues to have full eligibility through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"), a subsidiary of Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies in the U.S. DTC eligibility reduces costs and accelerates the settlement process for U.S. investors and brokers.

About Cascadia

Cascadia is a Canadian junior mining company focused on exploring for copper and gold in the Yukon and British Columbia. Cascadia's flagship Catch Property in the Yukon hosts a brand-new copper-gold porphyry discovery where inaugural drill results returned broad intervals of mineralization, including 116.60 m of 0.31% copper with 0.30 g/t gold. Catch exhibits extensive high-grade copper and gold mineralization across a 5 km long trend, with rock samples returning peak values of 3.88% copper and 30.00 g/t gold.

In addition to Catch, Cascadia is conducting exploration work at its PIL Property in British Columbia and the Sands of Time and Rosy properties in the Yukon, as well as additional early-stage regional projects. Cascadia has approximately 37 million shares outstanding and its largest shareholders are Hecla Mining Company (19.6%) and Barrick Gold (7.5%).

The technical information in this news release has been approved by Andrew Carne, M.Eng., P.Eng., VP Corporate Development for Cascadia and a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

On behalf of Cascadia Minerals Ltd.

Graham Downs, President and CEO

