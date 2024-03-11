EQS-News: EcoGraf Limited: 127% Increase in the Epanko Mineral Resource

127% Increase in the Epanko Mineral Resource

Epanko is the Largest Development ready Graphite Mineral Resource in Africa, now totalling 290.8Mt at 7.2% TGC

EcoGraf Ltd. (EcoGraf or the Company) (ASX: EGR; FSE: FMK; OTCQB: ECGFF) is pleased to report an increase in the Mineral Resource estimate (MRE) for its Epanko Graphite Project (Epanko or the Project) in Tanzania.

The Mineral Resource estimate incorporates the results of the 2023 drilling and trenching program, which includes record high assay results for Epanko, including 43m at 20.8% Total Graphitic Carbon ('TGC') which demonstrates the continuous high-grade nature.

Key Highlights:

Epanko MRE increased to 290.8Mt at 7.2% TGC for 21.0Mt of contained graphite (refer Table 1), a 127% increase from the previous MRE announced on 2 March 2023 ('March 2023 MRE').

39% increase in Measured + Indicated tonnes from the March 2023 MRE

Drilling assay highlights continue the high-grade nature, with recent assays including:

MHRC122 37m at 11.5% TGC from 0m

MHWB008 33m at 12.5% TGC from 0m

MHRC116 45m at 13.0% TGC from 3m 1

MHRC115 47m at 11.0% TGC from 6m 1

Mineral Resource paves the way for project expansion up to 300,000tpa

High grade trenching results over Mount Grafit show the high-grade potential along strike that is outcropping at surface and will assist the expansion studies beyond the existing mining schedule, with trenching assay including:

MHT26 43m at 20.8% TGC from 0m

MHT24 33m at 19.7% TGC from 30m

Drilling and trenching confirms the massive electromagnetic high is the contiguous graphitic unit, with the deposit width up to 210m, providing the potential for long-term low strip ratios

Geological interpretation now shows a single continuous unit of graphite mineralisation that will be contained in the new Special Mining Licence (SML) which is expected to be granted

The new Epanko Mineral Resource occurs over 3.5km strike length, and remains open along strike and down dip, with significant further growth potential

Epanko development recognised in the Joint Statement of the Minerals Security Partnership (MSP) in Press Release by US Department of State for the noticeable milestone in securing German-based KfW IPEX-Bank to arrange a senior debt facility of up to US$105 million

Demand for natural graphite, led by the global lithium-ion battery market, is forecast by Benchmark Mineral Intelligence 2 to increase at 31.5%pa in the current decade

to increase at 31.5%pa in the current decade Customers requiring new sources of supply as China introduced new legislation3 to restrict natural flake graphite and its products (including battery anode graphite)

Epanko MRE Summary

The MRE was carried out by ERM Sustainable Mining Services team (previously CSA Global) ("ERM"), EcoGraf's long-term Resource Consultant. The Mineral Resource has been classified in accordance with the JORC (2012) Code and is shown in Table 1.

Table 1 - March 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate for the Epanko Deposit >5.5% TGC

JORC Classification Tonnage (Mt) Grade (%TGC) Contained Graphite (Kt) Measured 32.3 7.8 2,500 Indicated 55.7 7.5 4,200 Measured + Indicated 88.0 7.6 6,710 Inferred 202.8 7.2 14,310 Total 290.8 7.2 21,010

Notes for Table 1: Tonnage figures contained within Table 1 have been rounded to nearest 100,000. % TGC grades are rounded to 1 decimal figure. Abbreviations used: Mt = 1,000,000 tonnes, Kt = 1,000 tonnes. Rounding errors may occur in tables.

The MRE update was focused on the conversion of the previously Inferred northern and southern parts of the Epanko Western Zone to Indicated and Measured, as well as the down-strike expansion of the Mineral Resource into the southern extension of the Western Zone.

The extensional Mineral Resource drilling and trenching has added a further 1,350m strike to the south of the Western Zone mineralisation of Epanko, in an area dubbed "Mount Grafit" (Figure 9), the towering peak of the Western Zone, which sits at 1,400mRL. Both the expansion drilling and trenching show that the mineralisation remains open along-strike and down-dip.

The southern-most three trenches have intercepted Epanko-record high TGC% graphitic schist, dominated by the Project's unique "Cheetah" ore (Figure 6), which characterises the high-grade units of Epanko. This high-grade zone includes a peak assay result of 29.5% TGC, and remains open down strike and dip, presenting exciting potential for the plans for a phased expansion of production from the initial 73,000tpa up to 300,000tpa (ASX announcement on 28th April 2023).

Epanko Development

The results support Epanko's position as a long-life, high quality natural flake graphite project located in south-west of Tanzania, with extensive work already undertaken by EcoGraf to establish a development-ready new graphite mine, including:

Financing program underway with KfW IPEX-Bank Mandated for UFK Loan of up to US$105m for 73,000tpa Development of Epanko;

The completion of a Bankable Feasibility Study (BFS) and pre-development program has demonstrated highly attractive metrics4 to support the funding program (refer announcement dated 28 April 2023, dated Epanko Pre-Development Program Delivers Outstanding Results):

Pre-tax ungeared NPV 10 of US$348m

of US$348m Ungeared internal rate of return (IRR) 36%

Average annual EBITDA over the initial 10 years 5 of US$79m

of US$79m Rigorous process completed to update capital and operating costs with pre-production capital costs of US$134m

High grade near surface mineralisation supporting oxide first mine scheduling for higher throughput, higher grade and early revenue

Metallurgical test work supports simpler, single line flotation circuit, reducing capital cost and de-risking the flowsheet

Stripping ratio for waste reduced from to 0.27 delivering lower mining costs;

Granted mining licence and environmental approvals;

New Special Mining Licence (SML) nearing approval to support 300,000tpa expansion study;

Independent Engineer's Review by SRK Consulting on behalf of lenders, confirming technical aspects of the proposed development and that the Equator Principles social and environmental planning satisfies International Finance Corporation Performance Standards and World Bank Group Environmental, Health and Safety Guidelines;

Completion of a tailings storage facility (TSF) expansion study shows that the TSF capacity can be progressively expanded to 80 million tonnes, which is 8 times the initial capacity, supporting significant expansion potential;

Higher value large flake distribution for higher revenue with flake graphite sales for key markets in Europe and Asia;

Superior product for use in Lithium-ion batteries with testwork demonstrating high performance, and lower emission anode material: and

Recruitment of an experienced project development team and advanced project execution planning to support a Final Investment Decision.

Reference Notes :

1: Previously reported and refer ASX announcement 21 December 2023

2. Refer website www.benchmarkminerals.com

3. Refer https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-require-export-permits-some-graphite-products-dec-1-2023-10-20/

4 Financial metrics are in nominal terms and refer ASX announcement on 28th April 2023

5.. Post commissioning and ramp up phase.

Epanko Mineral Resource and Geology

Extensive evaluation conducted with prospective graphite customers demonstrates that the unique geology of Tanzanian graphite delivers a superior battery anode material product, which outperforms other global reference materials in mechanical shaping, purification and electrochemical benchmarking analysis. This positions Epanko to become a globally significant supplier of high-quality graphite for the Company's planned battery anode material facilities in key international markets.

The MRE is wholly contained within a favourable graphitic schist unit, with barren gneissic and schist rock units in the hanging wall and footwall to the graphitic schist unit. Two zones of graphitic schist have been identified, named the Eastern Zone and the Western Zone. The quality of Epanko graphite is the result of two key geological advantages, a calc silicate dominant host gangue mineral with very little deleterious elements and very high crystallinity caused by extremely high metamorphic pressure and temperature. The graphitic schists contain between 3% and 29% TGC. The majority of the Resource of the Project are contained within the Western Zone, a sub-vertical, approximately 200m wide unit of graphitic schist, steeply dipping to the east, which strikes approximately north-south for the 5.5km length of the Company's SML application. Flake graphite crystallinity provides its physical and industrial properties, with the favourable Epanko mineralogy resulting in improved recoveries, product quality and economic efficiency.

As a result of these geological features, Epanko flake graphite is easily liberated using a low-cost, efficient flotation process to produce high quality graphite products, supported by the Company's large scale 200 tonne bulk sample program that outperformed the Ore Reserve block model grades, confirming the integrity of the model and demonstrating the robust nature and significant upside of the Epanko MRE undertaken by ERM.

The grade-tonnage curve for the March 2024 MRE (Measured, Indicated and Inferred) is provided in Figure 2.

Table 2 - Key Parameters of the March 2024 Epanko Mineral Resource

EcoGraf - Epanko March 2024 Total MRE (Mt) 290.8 MRE Grade (TGC) 7.2% Cut-off Grade (TGC) 5.5% CP Sign-off ERM and EcoGraf Density Factor (t/m3) Oxide-1.92/Transitional-2.34/Fresh-2.83 Average Thickness (m) 200 Resource Strike Length (m) 3,500 Tonnes per Linear Metre (t) 83,000 Undrilled Strike Length within Tenure (m) 2,000

The Mineral Resource shows a significant increase in tonnes for the Inferred, Indicated and Measured categories of the block model, compared to the previously reported Mineral Resource in 2023.

The Inferred tonnage increase is predominantly attributed to the continuation of the Western Zone mineralisation further south, down-strike. This previously untested 1,350m southern extension, which was identified via the Company's Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM) geophysical survey, was drill tested for the first 950m and trench tested for the final 400m. Results confirmed the interpretation of the geophysics, with the approximately 200m wide sub-vertical unit continuing along strike. Additional drilling and sampling is recommended within the Inferred volumes to support future mining studies.

The northern and southern areas of the 2023 MRE for the Western Zone, were previously classified as Inferred and only trench tested. 100m spaced drill lines targeted this area and displayed continued strong consistency in the mineralisation. Additionally, the results from this drilling provided significant validation and confidence in the results from surface trenching.

The increase in the Measured volumes result from infill drilling of gaps within the Indicated Resource of the Western Zone. These results provided sufficient confidence in the geological interpretation and grade distribution to justify Measured classification.

A reporting cut-off grade of 5.5% TGC is used to report the Mineral Resource and was selected following a review of the 2017 BFS mine optimisation and scheduling, which includes +5% TGC ore being scheduled into the operation, delivering a positive economic outcome.

Only minor changes occurred with the Eastern Zone Mineral Resource with the addition of recent drilling.

The 2023 technical field program has continued to demonstrate the excellent correlation between the VTEM and the mineralised graphitic unit. This has provided EcoGraf with the geological confidence to continue the Western Zone interpretation further south to the southern extent of the SML. The result is an interpreted, total continuous strike length of 5.5km of graphitic schist, stretching the entire length of the SML. The northern 3.5km, is now represented by the new MRE, leaving a further 2km to the south untested.

Drilling and Trenching

During 2023, a total of 1,835m of diamond drilling (DD), 3,009m of reverse circulation (RC) drilling and 191m of trenching was completed for Resource infill and extension, infrastructure sterilisation and geotechnical, metallurgy and environmental monitoring purposes. All potentially mineralised samples were submitted to SGS Mwanza for sample preparation and analysis for total graphitic carbon, and all graphite results for these samples, totalling 4,379, have now been received.

Table 3 lists all significant intercepts for the drill program, with significant intercepts focused on the high-grade intervals; greater than or equal to 7% TGC and 10m or more in length.

Included in these results are record high results for the Epanko project, which further confirm the high-grade nature of the mineralisation targeted by the Epanko 73,000tpa operation, as well as extending this into the southern extension of the Western Zone, which will support the Project's phased expansion up to 300,000tpa. The record, from MHT26; 43m at 20.8% TGC from 0m includes a peak assay result of 29.5% TGC.

It is important to observe that a significant number of these intercepts start at or near surface. This demonstrates the presence of the high-grade mineralisation close to surface, within the oxide zone; which, as the recent bulk sample program helped to demonstrate, can be free-dug without blasting.

The Mineral Resource infill drilling targeted the Inferred northern and southern parts of the Epanko Western Zone, with a combination of RC and DD drilling. Whereas the Resource expansion drilling and trenching focused on the southern extension of the Western Zone.

Mineral Resource Estimation

A block model constrained by the interpreted geological envelopes was constructed with a parent cell size of 10m (E) by 25m (N) by 20m (RL) adopted, with sub-celling used to maintain the resolution of the mineralised domains. Samples composited to 1m length were used to interpolate TGC grades into the block model using ordinary kriging interpolation techniques. A search ellipse of 170m (X) by 50m (Y) by 10m (Z) was used to select samples for grade interpolation within Epanko West, supported by the variogram model, which exhibits a 20° southerly plunge. A search ellipse of 80m (X) by 60m (Y) by 20m (Z) was used to select samples for grade interpolation within Epanko East, with the search ellipse orientation adjusted for each block based upon the geometry of the local graphitic schist wireframe model.

A minimum of 4 and maximum of 12 samples were used per block estimate for both Mineral Resource estimates. Block grades were validated both visually and statistically. All modelling was completed using Datamine software.

Density data was derived from Archimedes method test work using diamond core billets, wax coated to prevent water incursion into cavities. The Epanko density database is based upon 1,171 diamond core samples, with density values of 1.92 t/m3, 2.34 t/m3 and 2.83 t/m3 applied to the oxide, transitional and fresh weathering domains respectively for Epanko West, and 1.76 t/m3, 2.57 t/m3 and 2.83 t/m3 for Epanko East.

The Epanko Mineral Resource is classified as a combination of Measured, Indicated and Inferred, and is reported in accordance with the JORC Code (2012), with geological and sampling evidence sufficient to confirm geological and grade continuity within the volumes classified as Measured, and to assume the continuities within the Indicated volumes. The classification levels are based upon an assessment of geological understanding of the deposit, geological and grade continuity, drillhole spacing, quality control results, search and interpolation parameters, and an analysis of available density information. The graphite concentrate is amenable to standard metallurgical recovery processes and metallurgical characteristics are considered to provide Epanko with significant competitive and commercial advantages (refer ASX announcement Updated Bankable Feasibility Study 21 June 2017). Testwork reported has confirmed the graphite mineralisation is suitable for the 'expanded' and 'spherical or anode' lithium-ion battery markets.

Figure 4 shows a long section through the Epanko West deposit, showing the updated Mineral Resource classification categories applied to the block model. Some Mineral Resource volumes previously classified as Inferred have been transferred to Indicated, and Indicated to Measured. A significant volume of previously unclassified material is now classified as Inferred.



Within the Inferred classification volumes, the maximum distance from a drill sample to an Inferred block is approximately 250 m. Geophysical studies demonstrate the occurrence of graphite along strike and to depth, beyond the southernmost lines of drilling. The Competent Person considers the geological continuity of the host graphitic schist, and the grade (TGC) continuity within the schist, satisfy the requirements for reporting of an Inferred Mineral Resource.

Epanko Recognised by MSP in U.S. Press Release

The Company is pleased to note its Epanko Graphite Project was recognised in a recent Joint Statement of the Minerals Security Partnership (MSP) issued by the US Department of State.

The press release recognises EcoGraf's recent significant milestone in securing German-based KfW IPEX-Bank to arrange a senior debt facility of up to US$105 million for the development of stage 1 of the Company's Epanko Graphite Project in Tanzania.

This statement follows MSP principals' meeting in Toronto during the recent Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) annual convention, one of the largest mining events in the world.

The theme of the principals' meeting was responsible investment in critical minerals, with the key objective to strengthen collaboration between the MSP and like-minded partners. The MSP aims to accelerate the development of diverse and sustainable critical minerals supply chains through working with host governments and industry to facilitate targeted financial and diplomatic support for strategic projects along the value chain.

The press release can be found at: https://www.state.gov/joint-statement-of-the-minerals-security-partnership/

Table 3 : All 2023 Epanko Drill Holes, with Major High-Grade Significant Intercepts - greater than 10m length, greater than or equal to 7% TGC and less than or equal to 5m of included, consecutive <7% TGC material. Hole IDs marked with an asterisk indicated previously reported assay results.

Hole ID Type Easting Northing mRL Azimuth Dip Depth (m) From (m) To (m) Interval (m) %

TGC *MHDD068 Diamond 243831 9036888 1039 270 -80 40.3 No high-grade significant intercept *MHDD069 Diamond 243825 9036681 1049.7 270 -70 80.5 23.2 37.42 14.22 9.3 *MHDD070 Diamond No high-grade significant intercept *MHDD071 Diamond 243808 9036105 1102 90 -50 140 32.93 44 11.07 11.4 *MHDD072 Diamond 243850 9035999 1113 90 -50 200 20 40 20 9.4 164 176.2 12.2 11.3 MHDD073 Diamond 244040 9035141 1153 90 -60 113.1 No high-grade significant intercept MHDD074 Diamond 244037 9035139 1153 270 -55 266.1 181.81 192 10.19 7.3 MHDD075 Diamond 244008 9034741 1303 270 -60 79.6 No high-grade significant intercept MHDD076 Diamond 243836 9036801 1045 90 -55 60.37 No high-grade significant intercept MHDD077 Diamond 244011 9034741 1303 90 -55 248.7 117 131 14 8.2 MHDD078 Diamond 243899 9035599 1181 270 -55 35.1 No high-grade significant intercept MHDD079 Diamond 243948 9037150 997 270 -60 65.3 No high-grade significant intercept MHDD080 Diamond 243900 9035400 1171 270 -55 160.16 33.7 49.5 15.8 7.5 MHDD081 Diamond 244080 9034250 1384 90 -50 200.91 16.24 27 10.76 7.1 MHDD082 Diamond 244080 9034250 1384 90 -55 4.4 No high-grade significant intercept MHDD083 Diamond 244080 9034250 1384 270 -55 80.84 No high-grade significant intercept MHDD084 Diamond 244635 9036187 935 0 -90 25 Geotechnical Drill hole - no significant intercept *MHRC081 RC 244745 9037050 943 0 -90 28 Sterilisation drill hole - no significant intercept *MHRC082 RC 244650 9036953 935 0 -90 21 Sterilisation drill hole - no significant intercept *MHRC083 RC 244794.3 9036961 956 0 -90 58 Sterilisation drill hole - no significant intercept *MHRC084 RC 244750 9036950 946 0 -90 40 Sterilisation drill hole - no significant intercept *MHRC085 RC 244700 9036950 939 0 -90 40 Sterilisation drill hole - no significant intercept *MHRC086 RC 244595 9046845 936 0 -90 5 Sterilisation drill hole - no significant intercept *MHRC087 RC 244655 9036850 941 0 -90 40 Sterilisation drill hole - no significant intercept *MHRC088 RC 244084 9036850 952 270 -60 54 Sterilisation drill hole - no significant intercept *MHRC089 RC 243790 9036300 1079 270 -70 70 1 12 11 10.1 29 39 10 10.4 *MHRC090 RC 243807 9036106 1102 270 -60 80 3 15 12 9.3 27 49 22 7.3 *MHRC091 RC 243848 9036000 1113 270 -50 100 44 64 20 8.9 *MHRC092 RC 243834 9036958 1041 270 -60 95 6 23 17 8.7 54 64 10 7.9 *MHRC093 RC 244015 9036867 962 270 -68 No high-grade significant intercept MHRC094 RC 243948 9036795 998 90 -60 17 33 16 7.3 *MHRC95 RC 243832 9036800 1045 270 -60 90 13 40 27 7.4 *MHRC96 RC 243894 9035697 1172.5 270 -60 39 No high-grade significant intercept *MHRC97 RC 243898 9035600 1181 270 -55 42 No high-grade significant intercept *MHRC98 RC 243920 9035603 1171 270 -60 21 0 20 20 8.2 *MHRC99 RC 243925 9035602 1171 90 -55 45 No high-grade significant intercept *MHRC100 RC 243884 9035508 1180.5 270 -55 45 23 34 11 7.5 *MHRC101 RC 243894 9035508 1180.5 270 -60 33 3 15 12 12.6 *MHRC102 RC 243898 9035508 1180.5 90 -60 45 No high-grade significant intercept *MHRC103 RC 243909 9035400 1173 270 -60 29 0 16 16 7.1 *MHRC104 RC 243916 9035400 1173 90 -60 36 21 34 13 12.0 *MHRC105 RC 243931 9035294 1185 90 -60 28 1 28 27 7.7 *MHRC106 RC 243928 9035291 1185 270 -60 27 0 16 16 7.6 *MHRC107 RC 243925 9035293 1182 270 -55 103 4 22 18 7.2 25 44 19 7.1 *MHRC108 RC 243961 9035209 1181 90 -60 40 15 37 22 12.3 *MHRC109 RC 243956 9035208 1181 270 -60 44 0 44 44 7.6 *MHRC110 RC 243952 9035209 1181.5 270 -55 103 0 69 69 8.1 *MHRC111 RC 243920 9035691 1166 90 -65 28 No high-grade significant intercept *MHRC112 RC 243914 9035691 1166 270 -60 22 No high-grade significant intercept *MHRC113 RC 243851 9037047 1028 270 -60 42 26 42 16 9.1 *MHRC114 RC 243903 9037049 1017.5 270 -60 45 No high-grade significant intercept *MHRC115 RC 243936 9037037 1004 270 -60 54 6 53 47 11.0 *MHRC116 RC 243944 9037146 998 270 -60 65 3 48 45 13.0 *MHRC117 RC 243954 9037147 998 90 -60 52 5 35 30 9.8 *MHRC118 RC 243900 9037150 1002 270 -60 61 7 30 23 7.6 40 51 11 7.6 *MHRC119 RC 243854 9037144 994 270 -60 67 6 21 15 8.9 29 45 16 12.0 *MHRC120 RC 243841 9037196 946 270 -60 79 No high-grade significant intercept *MHRC121 RC 243900 9037245 955 270 -60 31 No high-grade significant intercept MHRC122 RC 243944 9037238 953.5 270 -60 37 0 37 37 11.5 *MHRC123 RC 243845 9036950 1041 90 55 57 35 55 20 7.5 MHRC124 RC 244745 9037197 970 270 55 79 No high-grade significant intercept MHRC125 RC 244750 9037195 970 90 -70 86 12 28 16 12.6 29 53 24 10.9 MHRC126 RC 243788 9036492 1051 270 -75 90 No high-grade significant intercept MHWB008 RC 243930 9035927 1091.5 0 -90 106 0 33 33 12.5 MHWB009A RC 243976 9036476 973 0 -90 57 5 29 24 9.8 *MHWB010 RC 244221 9036974 926 0 -90 19 Water bore - no significant intercept *MHWB011 RC 244469 9036776 929 0 -90 65 Water bore - no significant intercept *MHWB012 RC 244647 9036850 936.45 0 -90 95 Water bore - no significant intercept *MHWB013 RC 244777 9036519 938 0 -90 82 Water bore - no significant intercept *MHWB014A RC 245070.3 9034326.1 958.59 0 -90 16 Water bore - no significant intercept *MHWB015 RC 244968.3 9035480.4 973.53 0 -90 76 Water bore - no significant intercept MHT23 Trench 244111.4 9034156.5 1386.1 270 0 33 3 18 15 8.3 MHT24 Trench 244107.3 9034056.5 1378.5 270 0 63 30 63 33 19.7 MHT25 Trench 244104.1 9033959.8 1382.2 270 0 52 0 40 40 16.8 MHT26 Trench 244113.5 9033856.9 1367.8 270 0 43 0 43 43 20.8

Forward looking statements

Various statements in this announcement constitute statements relating to intentions, future acts and events. Such statements are generally classified as "forward looking statements" and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause those future acts, events and circumstances to differ materially from what is presented or implicitly portrayed herein. The Company gives no assurances that the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements will be achieved.

Production targets and financial information

Information in this announcement relating to the Bankable Feasibility Study conducted on the Epanko Graphite Project, including production targets and forecast financial information derived from the production targets, included in this announcement is extracted from an ASX announcement dated 21 June 2017 "Updated Bankable Feasibility Study" available at www.ecograf.com.au and www.asx.com.au. The Company confirms that all material assumptions underpinning the production targets and forecast financial information derived from the production targets set out in the announcements released on 21 June 2017, 2 March 2023 and 28 April 2023 continue to apply and have not materially changed.

Exploration Results and Mineral Resources - Competent Person Statement

The information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources is based on, and fairly reflects, information compiled by Mr. David Williams and Mr. David Drabble. Mr. David Williams is a full-time employee of ERM and is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (#4176)(RPGeo). Mr. David Drabble is a full-time employee of EcoGraf Ltd. and is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (#307348). Mr David Williams and Mr David Drabble have sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which they are undertaking to qualify as Competent Persons as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for the Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code). Mr David Williams and Mr David Drabble consent to the disclosure of the information in this report in the form and context in which it appears. Mr David Drabble assumes responsibility for matters related to Sections 1 and 2 of JORC Table 1, while Mr David Williams assumes responsibility for matters related to Section 3 of JORC Table 1.

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on, and fairly reflects, information compiled by Mr. David Drabble. Mr. David Drabble is a full-time employee of EcoGraf Ltd. and is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (#307348). Mr David Drabble has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which they are undertaking to qualify as Competent Persons as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for the Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code). Mr David Drabble consents to the disclosure of the information in this report in the form and context in which it appears.

This announcement is authorised for release by Andrew Spinks, Managing Director.

About EcoGraf

EcoGraf is building a vertically integrated battery anode materials business to produce high purity graphite products for the lithium-ion battery and advanced manufacturing markets. Over US$30 million has been invested to date to create a highly attractive graphite mining and mineral processing business.

In Tanzania, the Company is developing the TanzGraphite natural flake graphite business, commencing with the Epanko Graphite Project, to provide a long-term, scalable supply of feedstock for EcoGraf™ battery anode material processing facilities, together with high quality large flake graphite products for specialised industrial applications.

Using its environmentally superior EcoGraf HFfree™ purification technology, the Company will upgrade the flake graphite to produce 99.95%C high performance battery anode material to supply electric vehicle, battery and anode manufacturers in Asia, Europe and North America as the world transitions to clean, renewable energy.

Battery recycling is critical to improving supply chain sustainability and the Company's successful application of the EcoGraf™ purification process to recycle battery anode material provides it with a unique ability to support customers to reduce CO 2 emissions and lower battery costs.

APPENDIX 2 JORC TABLE 1

JORC Table 1 Section 1 - Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling techniques Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as downhole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report.

In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases, more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. The Epanko deposit was sampled by reverse circulation (RC) holes, diamond core drilling and trenching.

Sampling is guided by Ecograf's protocols and quality assurance procedures. RC samples are collected by a riffle splitter using a face sampling hammer diameter approximately 140 mm.

Diamond core (if competent) is cut using a core saw. Where the material is too soft it is left in the tray and a knife is used to quarter the core for sampling. ¼ core was collected over nominal 1 m intervals, but with +/- variation to fit to lithological boundaries.

Trenches were sampled at 1 m intervals. These intervals were speared and submitted for analyses.

All samples were sent to SGS laboratory in Mwanza for preparation and multi-element analysis, before forwarding to SGS laboratory in Randfontein for LECO analyses. All samples are crushed using ALSTO PV2 mill to -2 mm and pulverised to nominal 85% passing -75 ?m. Drilling techniques Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc.). RC drilling holes were complete at a diameter of 5¼" using a face sampling hammer. All RC samples were collected dry and riffle split after passing through the cyclone. Diamond holes were drilled at HQ3 diameter, with some occasions reducing to NQ when hole conditions required it. Where possible diamond core was orientated using a Ezi-Ori tool allowing orientated structural measurements to be taken

Where terrain allowed, holes were designed to hit mineralisation orthogonally. Drill sample recovery Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. The RC rig sampling systems are routinely cleaned to minimise the potential for contamination. Drilling methods are focused on sample quality. Diamond drilling (triple tubed HQ diameter core) was used to maximise sample recovery when used.

The selection of the RC drilling company, having a water drilling background enables far greater control on any water present in the system; ensuring wet samples were kept to a minimum.

RC and diamond holes were all assessed for the quality of samples. This data was recorded for each interval in the logging template. Sample techniques were chosen to ensure the all remained highly representative of the parent interval (e.g. by using a three-tier riffle splitter).

Sample quality and recovery was recorded for all intervals. No relationship exists between sample recovery and grade. Logging Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography.

The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. All RC holes and trenches were geologically logged using the detailed company template, based on industry standards. All diamond holes were geological and structurally logged using the same template in addition to geotechnical logging using a separate industry standard template. Logged data is both qualitative and quantitative depending on field being logged.

Core photography was also captured for every tray of diamond core, and RC chip photos for every tray of RC samples Subsampling techniques and sample preparation If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc. and whether sampled wet or dry.

For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.

Quality control procedures adopted for all subsampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in-situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. All RC holes and trenches were geologically logged using the detail company template, based on industry standards. All diamond holes were geological and structurally logged using the same template in addition to geotechnical logging using a separate industry standard template. Logged data is both qualitative and quantitative depending on field being logged.

Core photography was also captured for every tray of diamond core.

Trench samples were representatively collected across each 1 m interval by three-tier riffle splitter in a dry environment where ground conditions allowed.

Diamond samples were cut to ¼ core using a core saw. The same ¼ for each interval was samples throughout the length of all holes.

All samples were submitted for assay.

Sample preparation at the SGS (Tanzania) laboratory in Mwanza involves the original sample being dried at 105oC between 8 to 12 hours and weighed on submission to laboratory. Crushing to nominal -2 mm. Sample is split to 1.5 kg through riffle splitter and excess retained. Sample splits are weighed at a frequency of 1/20 and entered into the job results file. Pulverising is completed using ALSTO PV2 mill to 90% passing -75 ?m.

Quality assurance/quality control (QAQC) protocols were followed, including the use of field duplicate samples to test the primary sampling step for the RC drilling along with certified reference material and blanks.

Sample sizes are considered appropriate with regard to the grain size of the sampled material. Quality of assay data and laboratory tests The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc., the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been established. Drill samples were sent to SGS (South Africa) for LECO graphite assaying. The following methodology is used by SGS for total graphitic carbon (TGC) analyses during 2023, and Bureau Veritas 2012 to 2017.

Total carbon is measured using LECO technique. The sample is combusted in the oxygen atmosphere and the IR used to measure the amount of CO2 produced. The calibration of the LECO instrument is done by using certified reference materials.

For the analysis of graphitic carbon, a 0.1 - 0.2 g sample is roasted at 500°C for 1 hour to remove all organic carbon from the sample. Carbonate carbon is then leached/evolved using HCl. The sample is then dried to remove the chlorides and the residue analysed by combustion infrared detection, where this product is fully oxidized in a stream of oxygen and the CO2 gas evolved is detected by calibrated IR cell.

Multi-element analysis was completed via Aqua regia digest/ ICP-OES with the following method. The samples are digested with HNO3 and HCl in a hot water bath. The sample is introduced by pneumatic nebulization into plasma causing atomization and ionization. The atoms and ions produce element specific emission spectra. The polychromatic radiation passes into the spectrometer where the light is differentiated using an Eschelle diffraction grating. The diffracted light is measured using a single device covering the entire spectrum (Agilent instruments). The analyte concentration is calculated from the emission of the sample relative to that of known calibration standards at a particular wavelength for each element. All emission intensities are corrected for matrix effects using an internal standard (typically lutetium) by dividing the intensity of the analyte or standard by the intensity of the internal standard prior to calculation of the concentration using a regression.

Laboratory certificates were sent via email from the assay laboratory to Ecograf. EcoGraf imported this into an Access database, and subsequently into Micromine for review and interpretation.

QAQC samples are inserted at 10% frequency with standards, blanks and field duplicates evenly comprising that 10%. Verification of sampling and assaying The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.

The use of twinned holes.

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data. Senior Ecograf geological personnel supervised the sampling, and alternative personnel verified the sampling locations.

Five RC holes were twinned with diamond drillholes.

Primary data are captured on paper in the field and then re-entered into spreadsheet format by the supervising geologist, to then be loaded into the company's database. All digital logging templates contain in-built data QAQC functionality to prevent incorrect data entry.

No adjustments are made to any assay data. Location of data points Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drillholes (collar and downhole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.

Specification of the grid system used.

Quality and adequacy of topographic control. Drillhole collar locations surveyed using Differential GPS equipment by a qualified surveyor.

UTM Zone 37 South was the grid system used.

No coordinate transformation was applied to the data.

Downhole surveys were completed using Reflex ACTIII RD tool. Data was collected via single-shot for diamond and RC holes.

Topographic DTM was from a LIDAR survey flown in 2015 and 2016. Data spacing and distribution Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.

Whether sample compositing has been applied. Spacings are sufficient for estimation and reporting of a Mineral Resource.

Drillhole locations are at a nominal 50 m (Y) by 25 m (X) spacings. Drill lines were completed on an east-west basis.

Data spacing and distribution are sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity.

No compositing has been applied to exploration data. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.

If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. Most holes have been orientated towards an azimuth so as to be able intersect the graphitic mineralisation in a perpendicular manner. Drill pad accessibility has required an adjustment to drillhole orientation to a few holes.

Holes were drilled at dips ranging from -50° to -90°, to best intercept the targeted geology given constraints of topography and access. Varying orientation of drillholes was taken into consideration when interpreting the results. Sample security The measures taken to ensure sample security. Samples were stored at the company's secure field camp prior to dispatch to SGS Mwanza by a privately contracted transport company, who maintained security of the samples. Audits or reviews The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. Sampling procedures were independently reviewed by ERM as part of the preparation of the Mineral Resource estimate. Ecograf senior geological personnel reviewed sampling procedures on a regular basis.

All drillhole results were collated and stored within a Microsoft Access database. A random selection of assays from the database was cross referenced against the laboratory certificates.

JORC 2012 Table 1 Section 2 - Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral tenement and land tenure status Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.

The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. The tenement is 100% owned by EcoGraf's wholly owned subsidiary TanzGraphite (TZ) Limited.

The Epanko deposit lies within granted mining license ML548/2015 and prospecting license PL11598/2021.

The Mineral resource and contributing holes are in Mining License ML 548/2015, with the exception of new holes MHDD081, 082 & 083 and trenches MHT23, 24, 25 & 26. These exceptions are located in granted Prospecting License PL 11598/2021 which continues a further 1.1km further south of the ML.

The area of the Mineral Resource within PL 11598/2021 is covered by the pending Special Mining License. Exploration done by other parties Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties. Historical reports exist for the project area as the region was first recognised for graphite potential in 1914 and 1959. No more recent information exists. Geology Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation. The Epanko Project is hosted within a quartz-feldspar graphitic schist, part of a Neoproterozoic metasediment package, including marble and gneissic units. Two zones of graphitic schist have been mapped, named the Eastern Zone and the Western Zone. Mineralisation is believed to be the product of pre-existing carbonaceous sediments subjected to regional metamorphism induced by a north-south regional thrusting event. The graphitic schists contain between 3% and 29% TGC. Drillhole Information A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drillholes: easting and northing of the drillhole collar

elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drillhole collar

dip and azimuth of the hole

downhole length and interception depth

hole length.

If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. Sample and drillhole coordinates are provided in market announcement dated 21 December 2023, in addition to this announcement. Data aggregation methods In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (e.g. cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. No high-grade cuts were considered necessary.

Aggregating was made for intervals that reported over 7% TGC. The purpose of this is to report intervals that may be significant to future geological interpretation.

There is no implication about economic significance. Intervals reporting above 7% TGC are intended to highlight a significant higher grade component of graphite; there is no implication of economic significance.

No equivalents were used because they are not relevant to graphite Mineral Resource estimates. Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.

If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drillhole angle is known, its nature should be reported.

If it is not known and only the downhole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (e.g. 'downhole length, true width not known'). All drillholes have been orientated towards an azimuth so as to be able intersect the graphitic mineralisation orthogonally, where possible. Terrain constraint restricted this on occasion. All interpretation considers the orientation of the drillhole and the intercepted units.

Given dip variations are mapped downhole length are reported, true width not known from the exploration results. Diagrams Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drillhole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Not applicable to this announcement Balanced reporting Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. Not applicable to this announcement. Other substantive exploration data Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. Field mapping was conducted early in the geological assessment of the license area to define the geological boundaries of the graphitic schist with other geological formations. Geological mapping of trenches cut across the strike of the host geological units provided important information used to compile the Mineral Resource estimate and for drill hole planning.

The southern Inferred Mineral Resource is supported by a Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM ) survey, which highlights the potential for the delineation of additional Mineral Resources along strike and at depth in the Western Zone. Further support was derived from surface mapping and structural geology interpretations, indicating a continuation of strike of the graphitic schist package.

Details of metallurgical testwork are detailed in the body of this report, and in Section 3 of this table. Further work The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g. tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step-out drilling).

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. Further work may involve closer spaced drilling within the new southern Inferred part of the Mineral Resource, with the aim of converting it to Indicated and Measured classification.

Additional metallurgical testwork is in progress which is contributing to the on-going Front End Engineering Design for the final processing plant design.

JORC 2012 Table 1 Section 3 - Estimation and Reporting of Mineral Resources