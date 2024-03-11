

Paris, 11 March 2024, 6:00 p.m.

Eramet: Purchase of own shares

Eramet announces the purchase of 20,000 of its own shares related to the allocation of bonus shares under the provisions of Articles L. 225-197-1 et seq. and L. 22-10-59 and L. 22-10-60 of the French Commercial Code (to cover the free allocation of shares to employees and corporate officer).

Aggregated presentation per day and per market

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of

transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code) ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 04/03/2024 FR0000131757 66 65.10 AQEU ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 04/03/2024 FR0000131757 107 65.25 CEUX ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 04/03/2024 FR0000131757 196 65.04 TQEX ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 04/03/2024 FR0000131757 3,631 64.86 XPAR ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 05/03/2024 FR0000131757 32 65.69 AQEU ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 05/03/2024 FR0000131757 83 65.65 CEUX ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 05/03/2024 FR0000131757 22 65.60 TQEX ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 05/03/2024 FR0000131757 3,863 65.26 XPAR ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 06/03/2024 FR0000131757 30 64.05 AQEU ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 06/03/2024 FR0000131757 119 64.05 CEUX ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 06/03/2024 FR0000131757 8 64.05 TQEX ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 06/03/2024 FR0000131757 3,843 64.32 XPAR ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 07/03/2024 FR0000131757 167 66.15 CEUX ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 07/03/2024 FR0000131757 169 66.25 TQEX ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 07/03/2024 FR0000131757 3,664 66.34 XPAR ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 08/03/2024 FR0000131757 45 66.90 AQEU ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 08/03/2024 FR0000131757 407 67.23 CEUX ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 08/03/2024 FR0000131757 3,548 67.01 XPAR * Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 20,000 65.56

Calendar

25.04.2024: Publication of 2024 first-quarter turnover

30.05.2024: Shareholders' General Meeting

25.07.2024: Publication of 2024 half-year results

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet transforms the Earth's mineral resources to provide sustainable and responsible solutions to the growth of the industry and to the challenges of the energy transition.

Its employees are committed to this through their civic and contributory approach in all the countries where the mining and metallurgical group is present.

Manganese, nickel, mineral sands, lithium, and cobalt: Eramet recovers and develops metals that are essential to the construction of a more sustainable world.

As a privileged partner of its industrial clients, the Group contributes to making robust and resistant infrastructures and constructions, more efficient means of mobility, safer health tools and more efficient telecommunications devices.

Fully committed to the era of metals, Eramet's ambition is to become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth's mineral resources for living well together.

