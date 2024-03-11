Pantera Silver Intends to Extend Warrants

Vancouver, March 11, 2024 - Pantera Silver Corp. (TSXV: PNTR) ("Pantera" or the "Company") announces that it has applied to the TSX Venture Exchange to extend the expiry date of an aggregate of 11,798,500 share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") exercisable at $0.20 per common share. The Warrants were previously extended in March 2023, and set to expire on March 11th, 2024. The Company proposes to extend the expiry date by 12 months to March 11th, 2025 (the "Warrant Extension"). In all other respects the terms of the Warrants will remain unchanged and in full force and effect. These common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") were issued pursuant to private placements which closed on November 13th, 2020, and March 29th, 2021, respectively. The Proposed amendment of the Warrants is subject to TSXV approval.

About Pantera Silver Corp.

Pantera Silver Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company committed to enhancing shareholder value by advancing a diverse portfolio of mineral projects through collaborative partnerships and highly experienced technical teams. Pantera will continue to seek out and secure high-quality, unencumbered projects through research, staking and strategic acquisitions. Throughout the process, our mission is to help maintain prosperous communities by exploring for and discovering resource opportunities that build lasting relationships through honest and respectful business and environmental practices while contributing to the growing needs of mined raw materials for a new green economy.

